Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 27, 2026. Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial U.S. Toll Free (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "Investors" section of ARLP's website at www.arlp.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13759702.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the growth and development of energy and related infrastructure.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com . For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Cary P. Marshall
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(918) 295-7673
investorrelations@arlp.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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