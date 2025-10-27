Alienware and Twitch Transform Grand Central into a Sci-Fi Gaming Portal

Alienware and Twitch are teaming up to bring The Artifact , an interdimensional gaming experience, to New York City's busiest commuter hub: Grand Central Terminal. From October 27–31, visitors can step into a sci-fi-inspired portal in Vanderbilt Hall, where the digital and physical worlds collide in an immersive, fast-paced adventure.

The Artifact invites participants to stabilize a rift in time and space through interactive glyph-matching puzzles. Up to three players at a time will work together as the environment around them transforms with frost, wormholes, and energy pulses. The experience culminates in a glowing loot box with exclusive prizes, including Alienware gaming gear. For solo adventurers, the challenge is even greater as they juggle all consoles themselves.

For those unable to attend in person, Twitch streamers will bring the action to life online. Top creators like Valkyrae , Symfuhny , and Ludwig will host daily streams, engaging their communities in challenges that trigger real-time effects inside The Artifact . The week concludes with a multi-stream finale on Halloween, where creators and their fans will compete in a high-stakes showdown to restore final balance to the portal.

Prizes include Alienware gaming peripherals, backpacks, and a grand prize i of 4x custom Alienware Area-51 Gaming Desktops valued at ~$5,000 each. Every participant, whether on-site or online, has a chance to win. ii

This collaboration between Alienware and Twitch celebrates gaming culture and innovation, uniting fans worldwide in a shared journey to explore new worlds. " The Artifact is more than an activation—it's a celebration of what's possible when technology and cultural creativity come together," said Shannon Baxley, Global Marketing Leader at Alienware.

Event Details:

  • Location: Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Terminal, New York City
  • Dates: October 27–31, 2025
  • Hours: Noon–8 PM ET (Mon–Thurs), Noon–6 PM ET (Fri)

Digital Streams:

  • Dates: October 27–31, 2025
  • Times: 6–8 PM ET (Mon–Thurs), 4–6 PM ET (Fri)

For more information and media assets, visit the official website and press kit .

i Gaming Desktop grand prize excludes FL, NY, HI, and AK due to local regulations.
ii Daily prizing eligible for participants in 48 contiguous states (excludes HI and AK) – US only.

Media Contact:
Media.Relations@Dell.com

