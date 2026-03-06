Alibaba Group Will Announce December Quarter 2025 Results on March 19, 2026

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 p.m. Hong Kong Time) the same day.
All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below:
English: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10052713-hndm7s.html
Chinese: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10052714-wh6tua.html
Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.
A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings . An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week from the date of the conference (Dial-in number: +1 855 883 1031; English conference PIN 10052713; Chinese conference PIN 10052714).
Please visit Alibaba Group's Investor Relations website at https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/home on March 19, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.
