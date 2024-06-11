Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Albemarle Introduces Project Plan for the Kings Mountain Mine to Community

Albemarle Introduces Project Plan for the Kings Mountain Mine to Community

Plan includes responsible land and material use, environmental protection measures and ongoing community engagement

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, has introduced its project plan for the Kings Mountain Mine, one of the few known hard-rock lithium deposits in the U.S. The plan includes the proposed site footprint, primary physical features and details of the mining processes. Pending permitting approval and a final investment decision, the mine is anticipated to produce approximately 420,000 tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate yearly, providing a crucial building block for sustainable transportation and to support key defense applications.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

"The Kings Mountain Mine is a world-class resource that can provide an essential element to power our future," said Albemarle Energy Storage President Eric Norris . "We are pleased to share our plan with the community as we continue to seek their engagement to redevelop this rich, domestic resource in a safe and responsible manner."

The proposed project plan, shared today at a community open house and available online , includes several environmentally and socially responsible mining features and practices:

  • Reduced land disturbance: The plan includes the use of the former Kings Mountain Mine to support mining operations and the use of a former mica mine for tailings storage—both designed to minimize the amount of land disturbance necessary.
  • Sustainable materials management : Non-ore-bearing material from mining operations is planned to be transferred to the adjacent Martin Marietta Kings Mountain Quarry for processing and sale as construction aggregate. The arrangement is intended to contribute to a more sustainable management of resources and a portion of the sales are planned to be used to support Kings Mountain and the surrounding communities. In addition, Albemarle is currently testing secondary markets for processed ore tailings, which may have applications in ceramics or construction materials industries.
  • High standards and accountability: Planning for environmental protection measures and community engagement has been conducted to align with the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance's (IRMA) Standard for Responsible Mining, a comprehensive set of requirements designed to reduce adverse environmental and social impacts and create benefits for local communities. Once operational, the mine would undergo a full third-party verification assessment conducted by an IRMA-approved certification body.
  • Sustainable water management: The mine is designed to operate with collected precipitation to support its operations, relying on external sources only for drinking water, fire protection and sanitary purposes.

With the U.S. currently producing less than 2% of the world's supply of lithium, the Kings Mountain Mine is expected to play a key role in growing the U.S. supply chain. In 2023, Albemarle was awarded a $90 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to help support the purchase of a fleet of mining equipment as part of the mine's redevelopment. Lithium is a critical element for key defense applications including batteries for communications equipment and remote and deep-sea sensors, and for carbon dioxide adsorption in submarines, gas masks and the space program. In 2022, Albemarle was also awarded a $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy as part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.

Along with the project plan, Albemarle also commenced the public participation portion of a voluntary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). As a key element of IRMA's Standard for Responsible Mining, the assessment seeks to better understand and manage potential impacts from the proposed mine with consideration to the surrounding environment, local economy, and the community's health and safety. Albemarle plans to use the outcomes of the assessment to develop environmental and social management plans to minimize adverse impacts and enhance benefits.

Stakeholder participation is essential to the ESIA's development and Albemarle is encouraging the community to engage in the process via planned meetings and by submitting comments. Albemarle plans to publish and share the assessment's findings and anticipated management measures with the community stakeholders throughout 2024 and 2025. More information about the assessment, including a draft scoping report, can be found at https://albemarlekingsmountain.com .

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, including, without limitation, project plans related to the Kings Mountain Mine, information related to the use of and benefits derived from government grants, plans related to community support, and all information relating to matters that are not historical facts, which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "should," "would," and "will." Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the timing of resumption of mining operations at Kings Mountain Mine, Albemarle's and Martin Marietta's performance under the agreement, and expectations regarding organizations to receive benefits from any royalties to be received under the agreement, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts. Factors that could cause Albemarle's actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: changes in economic and business conditions; financial and operating performance of customers; timing and magnitude of customer orders; fluctuations in lithium market prices; production volume shortfalls; increased competition; changes in product demand; availability and cost of raw materials and energy; technological change and development; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in laws and government regulation; regulatory actions, proceedings, claims or litigation; cyber-security breaches, terrorist attacks, industrial accidents or natural disasters; political unrest; changes in inflation or interest rates; volatility in the debt and equity markets; acquisition and divestiture transactions; timing and success of projects and collaborations; performance of Albemarle's partners in joint ventures and other projects; changes in credit ratings; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Albemarle files with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in Albemarle's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are filed with the SEC and available on the investor section of Albemarle's website () and on the SEC's website at. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Albemarle assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media Contact:
Ryan Dean , 912-424-7411, Ryan.Dean@albemarle.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-introduces-project-plan-for-the-kings-mountain-mine-to-community-302168604.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Keep reading...Show less
copper highlights

Benton Reports Results of Phase II Drilling at Far Lake Copper-Silver Project, Ontario

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") today announces results from the Phase II drilling program at its Far Lake Copper-Silver project located 80 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The second phase of drilling at Far Lake totaled 2,696 m and was designed to test new areas associated with surface mineralization as well as various chargeability anomalies outlined by a deep, 3D IP geophysical survey. Highlights from this latest campaign include copper mineralization in the previously untested Centre Pond zone, intersected at a drill hole depth of 338 m (DDH FL-21-17).

Benton continues to be encouraged by the Cu mineralization identified in this intrusive complex and will continue to model the data collected for further targeting on the project. The Company is presently collecting up to 3,500 soil samples for multi-element analysis and is actively mapping and prospecting the property to generate further targets for drilling later this year. Geochemical anomalies identified in 2020 soil sampling led to the discovery at FL-20-11.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Energy Fuels Achieves Commercial Production of 'On-Spec' Separated Rare Earths at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, While Simultaneously Advancing Uranium Production

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements (" REEs "), and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has achieved commercial production of separated neodymium-praseodymium (" NdPr ") at its White Mesa Mill in Utah (the " Mill "). Critically, the NdPr produced by Energy Fuels' meets the applicable product specifications of REE metal-makers, who specialize in the manufacture of REE-based alloys required for the permanent magnets widely used for electric motors in both battery powered electric vehicles (" EVs ") and dual power hybrids. Further, this 'on-spec' NdPr is now able to be produced by Energy Fuels at the full design capacity of its new Phase 1 REE separation circuit (850 to 1,000 metric tons (" tonnes ") of NdPr per year). The Company expects to have commercial quantities of separated NdPr available for shipment by the end of June 2024 . Energy Fuels believes this is the first time in several decades that a U.S. company has produced on-spec separated REE's from monazite on a commercial scale.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Patriot Expands High-Grade "Vega Zone" at CV13 with Multiple Drill Intercepts

Patriot Expands High-Grade "Vega Zone" at CV13 with Multiple Drill Intercepts

Highlights
  • Significant expansion to the recently discovered high-grade zone (herein termed the " Vega Zone ") at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. Highlights include:
    • 33.4 m at 2.40% Li 2 O , including 11.1 m at 4.33% Li 2 O , and 17.6 m at 1.89% Li 2 O , including 5.6 m at 3.40% Li 2 O (CV24-507).
    • 43.2 m at 1.10% Li 2 O , including 12.9 m at 3.06% Li 2 O (CV24-498).
    • 27.1 m at 1.02% Li 2 O including 7.6 m at 2.39% Li 2 O (CV24-513).
    • 32.1 m at 0.78% Li 2 O , including 10.7 m at 2.17% Li 2 O (CV24-499).
  • Vega Zone is open in several directions with multiple step-out holes remaining to be reported.
    • High-grade mineralization is relatively flat-lying to shallow dipping and has now been delineated over a significant area and thickness.
  • Highest individual core sample assay reported to date at Corvette – 1.7 m at 7.01% Li 2 O (CV24–507, Vega Zone).
  • Along the western arm at CV13, mineralized pegmatite has been extended down-dip to over 400 m (~190 m vertical depth from surface) with intercepts including 13.5 m at 1.15% Li 2 O (CV24-497), and 8.6 m at 1.21% Li 2 O (CV24–518).
  • Results for 32,149 m (83 holes) remain to be reported from the 2024 winter drill program – 27,611 m (67 holes) at CV5, and 4,538 m (16 holes) at CV13.
  • The Vega Zone will be a key target for the upcoming summer drill program, with details of the program to be released to the market in the coming weeks.

June 11, 2024 Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the next batch of core assay results from the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite, including holes targeting the recently discovered high-grade zone (herein termed the "Vega Zone"), from its recently completed 2024 winter drill program at Corvette. The Corvette Property (the "Property" or "Project"), wholly owned by the Company, is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec . The CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite is located approximately 3 km west-southwest of the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite, which hosts a maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O inferred 1 and is situated approximately 13.5 km south of the regional and all–weather Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructure.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Edison Lithium Announces Termination of LOI for Sale of Majority Stake in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Edison Lithium Announces Termination of LOI for Sale of Majority Stake in Argentinian Lithium Properties

Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") announces the termination of its previously announced letter of intent with Meteor Energy, LLC, for the sale of 100% of the Company's interest in its Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"). ReVe controls the rights to prospective lithium brine claims in the province of Catamarca, Argentina. The Company is now in discussions with several other parties interested in acquiring the Company's Argentinian lithium properties, but has not reached any further sale agreements as at the date of this news release.

The Company also announces that due to challenging market and financing conditions it is postponing the completion of its previously announced spin-out by way of plan of arrangement involving the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Edison Cobalt Corp. (the "Spin-Out") until further notice. The Spin-Out received court and shareholder approval earlier this year and remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Appoints Paola Rojas to Advisory Board, Bolstering Global Expertise in Metals and Energy

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster "), a critical mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paola Rojas as a member of its Advisory Board. With her extensive experience in metals, energy, and technology investments, Paola will provide strategic insights and guidance to support Lancaster's growth and development.

Paola Rojas is a recognized corporate advisor, investor, and director with a significant track record in the Australian and American markets. As a principal at Synergy Resource Capital, she has spearheaded numerous successful initiatives, overseeing more than USD $80 million in mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising efforts with a strong focus on lithium, copper and precious metals. Her expertise in cross-border deal design, financial analysis, and investor relations will be invaluable to Lancaster as it continues to expand its project portfolio.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Drills 69.3 Meters at 1.64% Li2o at Mr-6

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final results from the Mirage winter drilling campaign. The Mirage Project is located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 40 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Road. The winter drill campaign focused on the Central Zone and has continued to intersect wide and well mineralized intervals within the MR-6 dyke.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

  • The Donald Project is an advanced-stage project with the potential to supply approximately 7,000 – 14,000 tonnes of monazite sand in a rare earth element (" REE ") concentrate (" REEC ") per year to Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill (the " Mill "), located in Utah, U.S.A. , for processing into separated REE oxides, as early as 2026.
  • Under the joint venture, Energy Fuels has the right to invest AUD$183 million (approximately $122 million ) and issue $17.5 million in Energy Fuels shares to earn up to a 49% interest in the project.
  • Of these amounts, Energy Fuels expects to issue $3.5 million in Energy Fuels shares in 2024 and to invest approximately $10.6 million in 2024 from its existing working capital (approximately $225 million at March 31, 2024 ) , prior to making a final investment decision to proceed with the development of the first phase of the project. A positive final investment decision would require the approval of both Energy Fuels and Astron and would generally require commitments for satisfactory offtake and/or sales agreements for the REE oxides expected to be produced from REEC at the Mill, as well as commitments for non-recourse and/or government-backed debt financing for the project.
  • The REEC production of approximately 7,000 to 8,000 tonnes per year from the first phase of the Donald Project would be processed at the Mill's recently constructed REE oxide separation circuit, which is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of Q2 2024 and has the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of monazite sand per year into up to 1,000 tonnes of NdPr oxide per year, along with a heavy mixed REE carbonate, without the need for any further capital expenditures at the Mill.
  • During 2024 and 2025, the Company also plans to continue to design, permit, and construct an expansion of REE oxide production capacity at the Mill to 40,000 – 60,000 tonnes of monazite per year, which is expected to be completed in 2027, and would have the capacity to process the second phase of monazite production from the Donald Project of 13,000 to 14,000 tonnes of REEC per year, which could be available as early as 2029/2030, as well as planned monazite production from the Company's Bahia Project in Brazil and the Company's planned acquisition of the Toliara Project in Madagascar .
  • The Company's REE production initiatives will not diminish in any way the Company's U.S. leading uranium production capabilities, which are proceeding as planned. The Company expects to produce approximately 150,000 to 500,000 pounds of uranium oxide (" U 3 O 8 " ) in 2024 from its U.S. mines and alternate feed materials ramping up to mining at a run-rate of approximately 1.1 million to 1.4 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year later this year from three of its existing mines, with plans to increase mining to the rate of approximately 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year by 2025 and up to 5 million pounds per year in coming years if market conditions continue to be positive, as expected.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, REEs, and vanadium, is pleased to announce that it has executed binding agreements with Astron Corporation Limited (" Astron ") creating a joint venture (the " Venture ") to develop and operate the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project, located in the Wimmera Region of the State of Victoria, Australia (the " Donald Project "). All references to dollars or $ in this news release are references to US$ unless otherwise indicated.

The Donald Project is a world-class, world scale, REE and heavy mineral sand (" HMS ") deposit that has the potential to provide Energy Fuels with a near-term, low-cost, and large-scale source of monazite sand in an REE concentrate (" REEC ") that would be transported to the Company's Mill in Utah, USA for processing into REE oxides and other advanced REE materials to fuel the clean energy transition and meet critical U.S. national security needs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Eastern Metals Awarded Exploration Co-Funding Grant for Arunta Project

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

Critical Metals Corp. to Acquire Tanbreez, One of the World’s Largest1 Known Rare Earths Assets

SPP Shortfall Placement Completed

×