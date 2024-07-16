Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Albemarle Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Albemarle Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) announces that it has declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62 is payable Oct. 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Sept. 13, 2024 . For 30 consecutive years, Albemarle has raised its dividend.

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this press release, including, without limitation, information related to future dividends and results, and all other information relating to matters that are not historical facts may constitute forward- looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy , +1 (980) 999-5768, meredith.bandy@albemarle.com
Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz , +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-announces-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-302198618.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Albemarle CorporationALBNYSE:ALBBattery Metals Investing
ALB
Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

Grid Battery Metals Completes Phase 2 of its 2024 Clayton Valley Project 2024 Exploration Plan

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - June 20, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") ( TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2 ) is pleased to announce the conclusion of a second phase of soil samples and the construction of a geologic model incorporating mapped geology, magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Grid's exploration team has determined that a multilayered approach to drill targets would improve the chances of intercepting lithium bearing brines.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery")  ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

Grid Battery Metals Team Provides Nevada Exploration Update for 2024

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 7, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces its plans to explore for the upcoming 2024 mineral exploration season in Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Exploration Team On Site at the Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - February 2, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces that its exploration team has just visited the Clayton Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada. This lithium project is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada adjacent to the village of Silver Peak, Nevada, about 48 km (29 miles) southwest of Tonopah, Nevada, and 273 kilometers (170 miles) southeast of Reno, Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kairos Minerals

Strong Lithium And Gold Targets Identified At Croydon Project, WA

Soil sampling outlines several lithium targets, with values up to 177ppm and coincident mapped pegmatites, plus large gold anomalies up to 2.5km-long in the Pilbara

Kairos Minerals Ltd (ASX: KAI)is pleased to advise that it has identified new gold and lithium targets at its 100 per cent-owned Croydon Project in WA’s Pilbara.

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf's pilot plant.

Highlights

- Prototype production is progressing well

- All CERENERGY(R) cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed

- Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered

- Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results

- Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

- Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway

- Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

IMPROVED CELL ELECTRODE DESIGN

During the fabrication of the two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes, the Altech and Fraunhofer team made several design improvements to the cell's positive probe. These enhancements aimed to boost the cell's energy capacity and reduce the nickel content. The "V2" design of the positive probe allows for slightly faster charging and discharging while lowering the unit costs of the battery. Testing revealed that most cells had higher-than-expected energy capacities, an outstanding result that strongly supports the chosen electrode design. With all cells manufactured according to the series design and optimized processes, the best cells to date have been completed. The table below demonstrates that all the cells are meeting the expected specifications.

CELL CONTACTING SYSTEM COMPLETED

The Cell Contacting System (CCS) has undergone stringent testing and has now been completed and delivered by key supplier Hofer AG. The CCS was delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all parts of the modules will be collected to assemble each of the five modules. Each module contains 48 cells, that are currently being welded to the CCS by an external service provider.

After welding is completed, the ABS60 BatteryPack with its 60 kWh capacity can be completely assembled.

MODULE WELDING TRIALS

To guarantee the most time-efficient welding, a unique tool was designed and built at Xenon, which is responsible for welding and quality control across the 120 MWh battery plant. After completing the welding tool, it was shipped to an external laboratory, accompanied by a test module and several trial cells. The aim was to determine the best working parameters and to proof the handling of certain parts of the module.

The trials were successfully finished.

CELL MANUFACTURING PROGRESSING WELL

All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have been assembled and initialised at Fraunhofer IKTS, Hermsdorf. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

INTERIM CELL TESTING

At Fraunhofer IKTS in Hermsdorf, all cells were scanned using a unique X-ray microtomography device that enables the ability to look inside cells after they are hermetically closed. This is required to ensure the most homogeneous material distribution inside the cells as well as the best possible alignment of cell components e.g. electrode. The results have been excellent to date. Another quality assurance procedure involved cycling cells to ensure the electrical requirements and parameters are operating as designed.

MODULE WELDING AND BATTERYPACK ASSEMBLY

After every cell passed all quality checks, the modules containing the cells were shipped to the laboratory for welding onto the CCS. By using the predetermined parameters for welding, all modules have been successfully welded. After completion, the modules will be shipped to Fraunhofer IKTS, Dresden, where all five modules will then be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first Prototype will be completed.

This will enable testing and demonstration to potential customers, to prove individual use cases for each customer.

ABOUT THE ABS60 - BATTERYPACK

The 60kWh Altech Battery Pack consists of five 12kWh modules with 48 cells each, mounted on top of each other and sealed in a thermal isolated stainless steel hood housing. The Battery management system is mounted at the base. To maintain thermal self-sufficiency, an insulation hood was designed, where the required heat of the system can be maintained inside the BatteryPack as long as possible, although the outer surface only has ambient temperature. This was achieved by using vacuum insulation. The base of each module is designed to accommodate folklift transport for easy mounting into the GridPack.

Commenting on the progress, MD and CEO Iggy Tan stated "Altech's team in Germany, together with its joint venture partner Fraunhofer, and with the assistance of key suppliers, have made excellent progress on the fabrication of two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All components for the first BatteryPack have now been fabricated. Altech is now completing the welding of the cells to the Cell Contacting System, after which the five completed battery modules will be delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all five modules will be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first ABS60 Prototype will be completed. The BatteryPack will then be available for testing and demonstration to potential customers, thereby assisting Altech in securing offtake and finance for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O449B2I4



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

NextSource Materials Appoints Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Jaco Crouse as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company as part of its global growth strategy

Mr. Crouse today replaces Marc Johnson who has served as CFO since October 2015. Mr. Johnson will continue to provide consulting services to the Company to assist with the smooth transition of this role. The Board of Directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Johnson for his service to the Company over the years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Sell Remaining Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has signed a non-binding, indicative term sheet with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") for CopAur to acquire Nevada Sunrise's remaining ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain "). If the transaction is completed, CopAur will own 100% of Kinsley Mountain .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur would acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in Kinsley Mountain in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the "Shares"). The Shares would be deposited in escrow and released in successive releases of 250,000 Shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period following the closing date. The terms of the transaction are indicative and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to Nevada Sunrise and CopAur. The transaction is subject to a number of conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000 , completion of satisfactory due diligence, and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain was a historical past producer that yielded 138,000 ounces of near-surface, open-pit oxide gold between 1995 and 1999, and currently hosts a compliant National Instrument 43-101 mineral resource. A technical report on Kinsley Mountain entitled "Technical Report of the Kinsley Project, Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada, U.S.A. ", dated June 21, 2021 , with an effective date of May 5, 2021 , prepared by Michael M. Gustin and Gary L. Simmons , is available for review under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s issuer profile on sedarplus.ca

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Gold Point, NV.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

The Company owns an 18.74% interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV , in a joint venture with CopAur, which is now the subject of a potential transaction between Nevada Sunrise and CopAur.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: the completion of the potential transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. for the purchase of the Company's remaining participating interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31 , 2024,  which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/08/c5338.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Signs Indicative Term Sheet to Acquire Remaining 18.74% Interest in Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) ("CopAur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding indicative term sheet with Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") to acquire Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada ("Kinsley Project"). If the transaction is completed CopAur will own 100% of the Kinsley Project.

The indicative term sheet outlines a potential transaction whereby CopAur will acquire Nevada Sunrises' 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Project in consideration of the payment of CDN$475,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur. The shares will be deposited in escrow and will be released in successive releases of 250,000 shares once every calendar quarter commencing after expiry of the four-month statutory hold period after the closing date. The terms are indicative, and the final terms are subject to the negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to CopAur and Nevada Sunrise. The transaction will be subject to several conditions including CopAur arranging a financing in the amount of a minimum of CDN$475,000, completion of satisfactory due diligence and the fulfilment of various closing conditions, including acceptance by the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Engages KorrAI Technologies Inc. for Uranium Exploration Using AI Advanced Geospatial Solutions

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster"), a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a service agreement with KorrAI Technologies Inc. ("Korrai"), a pioneering artificial intelligence, earth systems modelling, and remote imaging company. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Lancaster's mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to optimize and enhance its critical mineral exploration projects.

Under the terms of this agreement, KorrAI will provide Lancaster with advanced geospatial data products to identify field targets for sampling. This technology will be integral to Lancaster's exploration activities, specifically for uranium at the Catley Lake and Centennial East properties. The scope of KorrAI's work, as outlined in the contract, will include the identification and digitization of outcrop exposures from AI-based detection, mapping of iron oxide signatures, mapping and source vectoring of vegetation stress signatures, integrating geological and geophysical datasets, and the recommendation of exploration targets for field exploration and sampling programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Bitcoin Well Announces Bill Payments Via the Lightning Network and Unique User Signup Milestone

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

