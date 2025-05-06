Albemarle Announces 126th Consecutive Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) announced today that it declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.405 per share. This marks Albemarle's 126 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.62 , is payable July 1, 2025 , to shareholders of record at the close of business as of June 13, 2025 .

About Albemarle  
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at Albemarle.com , LinkedIn and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp .

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning our expectations, anticipations and beliefs regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements related to future dividends and results, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: changes in economic and business conditions; expected market pricing of lithium and spodumene and other underlying assumptions and our 2025 outlook considerations; adverse changes in liquidity or financial or operating performance; changes in the demand for our products or the end-user markets in which our products are sold and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to provide any revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media Contact: Peter Smolowitz, +1 (980) 308-6310, media@albemarle.com  
Investor Relations Contact: +1 (980) 299-5700, invest@albemarle.com

Albemarle is the world's largest lithium producer. Our outlook for robust lithium demand is predicated upon increased demand for electric vehicle batteries. Albemarle produces lithium from its salt brine deposits in Chile and the U.S. and its hard rock joint venture mines in Australia. Albemarle is also a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. The company is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

