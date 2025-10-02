Aladdin Wealth Launches AI-Enabled Commentary Tool for Wealth Advisors; Morgan Stanley's Portfolio Risk Platform First to Implement

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management will continue its GenAI leadership position by deploying the Aladdin Wealth platform's new AI tool in the U.S. within their Portfolio Risk Platform

Aladdin Wealth ™, wealth management technology from BlackRock, is introducing Gen AI-driven functionalities designed to help financial advisors deliver more personalized, insightful, and efficient client service. The new "Auto Commentary" feature turns complex portfolio analytics and client-level investment preferences into concise insights, helping financial advisors craft relevant narratives to deepen client relationships by delivering more meaningful, differentiated conversations.

Auto Commentary brings together three powerful inputs: the Aladdin Wealth platform's robust data and risk analytics, an individual firm's CIO market outlook, and detailed information about the client's portfolio holdings and investment preferences. Leveraging the power of Gen AI, Auto Commentary assesses hundreds of data points and summarizes them in a way that highlights the most relevant insights. Armed with these insights, financial advisors can deliver personalized service at scale, differentiating their value and increasing their impact to drive growth across clients.

"The opportunity to transform wealth management through technology has never been greater," said Ted Stratigos, Global Head of Aladdin Wealth Tech. "To meet this moment, we're harnessing the power of AI to simplify complex workflows and enhance how financial advisors connect with clients, driving greater efficiency and deepening financial advisor-client engagement. At BlackRock, we're committed to staying ahead of client needs by using AI as a catalyst for meaningful innovation."

Morgan Stanley's proprietary Portfolio Risk Platform, which leverages a combination of BlackRock's Aladdin risk analytics and Morgan Stanley data, will be the first to implement this new AI-powered capability. Starting in October, financial advisors will begin accessing Auto Commentary to bring AI innovation to the forefront of their client experience, enabling them to spend more time on critical client conversations.

"Auto Commentary leverages AI to integrate hundreds of analytics and firm-level market insights into a cohesive narrative," said Chris Scott-Hansen, Managing Director and Head of Consulting Group at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. "By automating labor-intensive research, we enable our financial advisors to concentrate on what truly matters—building trust through assisting clients in navigating complex market dynamics. Morgan Stanley is committed to implementing technology solutions that modernize the future of advice: less time spent gathering data, more time delivering actionable insights to every client."

About Aladdin Wealth

Aladdin Wealth is BlackRock's proprietary technology platform that enables wealth managers to accelerate growth across client segments, drive advisor efficiency & scale through connected digital systems, and deepen relationships by surfacing business opportunities to personalize client portfolios. As a strategic partner to wealth managers and private banks, Aladdin Wealth combines sophisticated risk analytics with comprehensive portfolio management on a single, unified platform.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

BLK
