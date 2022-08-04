GamingInvesting News

State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic

Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today released a new State of the Internet report showing that web application attacks on the gaming industry more than doubled over the past year. The new report, Gaming Respawned notes these attacks come in the wake of booming popularity and demand for cloud gaming platforms.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

Attacks on web applications in the gaming sector puts player accounts at risk of being compromised by cyber criminals resulting in the selling of gaming accounts and theft of personal information including credit card data. The microtransaction market is reportedly expected to reach $106.02B by 2026 creating a massive target for attackers. The report also finds that the gaming industry is targeted for 37 percent of all DDoS attacks. This is an overwhelming amount as the second most targeted vertical is the financial sector at 22 percent.

Other key findings of Gaming Respawned include:

  • Web application attacks in the gaming sector have grown by 167 percent from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, impacting millions of video gamer accounts worldwide.
  • The United States is the main target of attackers, followed by Switzerland , India , Japan , the United Kingdom and other nations throughout Europe and Asia .
  • Gaming companies are moving operations into the cloud, creating new threat surfaces for hackers.
  • Microtransactions - prevalent in the gaming industry - represent a huge draw for criminals who can capitalize on the spending power of gamers without drawing attention to themselves.

"As gaming activity has increased and evolved, so has the value of disrupting it through cyber attacks," said Jonathan Singer , Akamai's Senior Strategist, Media & Entertainment Industries. "Cyber criminals typically disrupt live services and co-opt credentials to steal gaming assets. Also, with the industry's expansion into cloud gaming, new threat surfaces have opened up for attackers by bringing in new players who are prime targets for bad actors. Our latest report, Gaming Respawned , looks at why and how the gaming industry has become such a worldwide target that attracts cyber criminals, cheaters and money launderers."

Akamai experts attending Black Hat will be available to speak about the report and are presenting a Lunch and Learn session at the event titled, "A Deep Dive into Obfuscation Techniques Observed in the Wild and How to Tame Them." The session will be held on Thursday, August 11 at 1:00 pm PT . In addition, Akamai researcher Jordan Garzon is giving a talk on "Protecting Your Crypto Assets Against Malicious Javascript Phishing" on Wednesday, August 10 at 1:00 pm PT .

For additional information, the security community can access, engage with, and learn from Akamai's threat researchers by visiting the new Akamai Security Hub and following the team on Twitter at @ Akamai_Research .

To meet with Akamai at the 2022 Black Hat conference in Las Vegas , please find the research team at Booth 2422.

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's most distributed compute platform — from cloud to edge — we make it easy for customers to develop and run applications, while we keep experiences closer to users and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, compute, and delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-research-shows-attacks-on-gaming-companies-have-more-than-doubled-over-past-year-301599929.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

DouYu International Holdings Limited to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022 . The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http:ir.douyu.com .

DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Three New Puzzle Games on the Google Play Store

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Good Gamer Corp., has launched three new Android puzzle games: Cube Crush 2022 Dice Match N' Merge and Pop Blast Puzzle Game . The new games are now available for download in the Google Play Store.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

Cube Crush tests a person's skills where they have to slide and drag blocks onto a block puzzle board. Players will have three minutes to clear rows to earn streaks and combo bonuses. As rounds are completed, players can earn coins and unlock cool prizes. It's a brain teaser that users will find addicting and fun to play.

Good Gamer's brand-new match-and-merge puzzle game Dice Match N'Merge will sharpen players' minds with this extremely addictive game. Players need to match the customizable dice blocks on the puzzle board by dragging and dropping them. The value of the die corresponds to its colour and if three dice of the same colour are matched, players can collect ruby gems and merge to increase values.

Train your brain in Pop Blast , an addictive puzzle crush game that lets players have fun and to pass the time.  Simply drop a block by "popping" it onto the grid, and watch it blast!  Tap to crush any two or more adjacent blocks of the same color.  When more than five squares of the same color are crushed, a special bomb can be produced.

The Company plans to integrate its three new puzzle games into Good Gamer's Playcash play-to-earn app discovery platform in the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new puzzle games on Android," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Over the last few years, puzzle games have exploded in popularity, especially in the United States where total revenue for puzzle games is projected to reach almost $8 billion in 2022, up from $2 billion in 2020. Whether someone is passing the time between meetings or on their commute home or just trying to unwind after a long day, puzzle games have become the go-to for Americans looking to relax and decompress. We look forward to seeing the market's response to our growing selection of puzzle games."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. is a multifaceted play-to-earn game and platform developer. The Playcash app is a game discovery platform that rewards players for downloading and playing games, and filling out surveys.  With hundreds of free-to-play mobile games covering all genres, users can earn Playcash points that can be redeemed for real-cash value gift cards and prepaid charge cards.  Good Gamer's Tournament Management Platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real-cash e-sports tournaments. The company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain franchise.

Playtika Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially to $238.9 million

Average Daily Payer Conversion Increased to 3.2%

SURREAL brings on veteran technologist, Jayant Chaudhary, in the combined role of COO/CTO.

SURREAL, the world's most practical photorealistic metaverse platform, announced today that veteran technologist Jayant Chaudhary is joining the company in the combined role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Reporting directly to Josh Rush Co-Founder and CEO of SURREAL, Mr. Chaudhary will oversee product development and innovation, as well as operations and strategy.

With over 30 years of technology and leadership experience, Mr. Chaudhary's entire career has been in the pursuit of helping businesses make better technology decisions—especially as they develop and launch new features and solutions. A tech leader in both startups and Fortune 50 companies, Mr. Chaudhary has deep expertise in operationalizing technology, and reducing the friction between business and technology stakeholders.

Stern Pinball Launches New Insider Connected Features

Mobile ID Card, Home Team™, and more!

- Stern Pinball, Inc. expands its award-winning Insider Connected platform with new features making it easier to access the service.  With Stern Insider Connected, over 43,000 users track their scores and earn achievements on our network of more than 11,000 connected machines.  New features launched today include an easier to use mobile ID card and Home Team system that will automatically log in home users.  Code updates are available today for all 18 Stern commercial LCD pinball machines that include Home Team and additional improvements across titles.

Scuti Launches First Ever Gamified Ad Units for Video Games

Rewarded Gamified Interstitials (RoGIs) deliver value to advertisers and uninterrupted gameplay for gamers

Scuti the industry pioneer in gCommerce, today announced a new, patent-pending ad unit for game makers. Rewarded Gamified Interstitials, or RoGIs, will be available to players and games across web2 and web3, allowing for a seamless gaming experience that offers players real-life rewards, uninterrupted gameplay, and targeted advertisements based on player-provided information.

