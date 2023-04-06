Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Cleantech Investing News

Air Products to Build New Nitrogen Plants and Extend Pipeline Network in Penang, Malaysia

Air Products (NYSE: APD), a world leading industrial gases company serving Malaysia for nearly 50 years, today announced it will build, own, and operate two nitrogen plants in Penang's Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone and Batu Kawan Industrial Park. The company will also further extend its pipeline network in both areas. This strategic investment in additional capacity and infrastructure will strengthen Air Products' leading position in Northern Malaysia and its capability to meet market needs.

Air Products has established a strong presence in Northern Malaysia with two advanced air separation units in the Prai Industrial Area and a comprehensive pipeline network that covers Prai Industrial Area, Bukit Minyak Industrial Area, Penang Science Park, Batu Kawan Industrial Park, and Valdor Industrial Area. To support growing customer demand, Air Products will build a nitrogen plant at its greenfield site in Batu Kawan Industrial Park, which is home to a host of world-class manufacturing companies and integrate the plant into its existing pipeline network.

The company will also build a new nitrogen plant in the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone to serve the fast-growing demand from the electrical, electronics and other manufacturing industries. Air Products brought its first nitrogen plant in the zone onstream in 2021.

By converting hauled-in liquified nitrogen to gaseous nitrogen supply via pipeline, Air Products brings greater reliability and cost-effectiveness to customers, especially those with high-volume demand. This conversion also helps customers reduce carbon emissions and improve sustainability.

"Air Products has a long-standing presence in Malaysia with a leading position in the Northern Region. Our latest investment in this fast-growing industrial district demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the country's sustainable growth," said Ramani Velu , Air Products' Southeast Asia president. "We are dedicated to growing with our customers along their growth and sustainability journey with our safety, reliability, efficiency and excellent service."

Air Products has been serving Malaysia since 1974 and is recognized for its excellence in safe and reliable operations. With nine state-of-the-art production facilities and depots strategically located throughout the country, the company supplies high-purity and high-quality industrial gases to diverse markets, including electronics, steel, chemicals processing, metals processing, food, glass, and more.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally ­provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion . More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-build-new-nitrogen-plants-and-extend-pipeline-network-in-penang-malaysia-301791749.html

SOURCE Air Products

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Air Products and ChemicalsAPD:USNYSE:APDCleantech Investing
APD:US
The Conversation (0)
Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Pitney Bowes Board of Directors Issues Letter to Shareholders

Company Recently Refreshed the Board, Appointing Two Highly Qualified and Experienced Directors in Addition to Recommending Hestia Nominee Katie May

Pitney Bowes Nominees Outmatch Hestia's Slate in Relevant Experience and Skill Sets

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ballard Proudly Joins the United Nations Global Compact Initiative

 Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP); (TSX: BLDP) today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Ballard is proud to join the UN Global Compact alongside thousands of global leaders making the important commitment to embed responsible business within their operations. By living our shared values and using the universally accepted principles to inform strategy, policies and practices, we deepened our commitment to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet, and to a just and equitable future," stated Randy MacEwen , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ballard encourages you to visit its profile on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about our latest sustainability work on our website at https://www.ballard.com/about-ballard/our-sustainability

About the United Nations Global Compact
Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 70 Local Networks. The Compact's ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding The Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change.

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-proudly-joins-the-united-nations-global-compact-initiative-301791186.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c3797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Presidential Visit Highlights Cummins' Innovation To Promote a Cleaner Environment

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linde Signs Agreement with ExxonMobil for Carbon Dioxide Off-Take

Linde (NYSE:LIN) announced today that it has signed a long-term agreement with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) for the off-take of carbon dioxide associated with Linde's new clean hydrogen production in Beaumont, Texas

Linde previously announced that it will build, own and operate an on-site complex to supply clean hydrogen and nitrogen to OCI Global's (Euronext: OCI) new world-scale blue ammonia plant. Linde's new facility is expected to start up in 2025 and will be integrated into Linde's extensive U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gas infrastructure. It will also supply clean hydrogen to other new and existing off-takers across the network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Varennes Carbon Recycling Selects Accelera by Cummins to Manufacture, Supply Electrolyzer System

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cummins Announces Investments of more than $1 billion Across U.S. Manufacturing Network

On Monday, April 3, President Biden will visit Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) in Fridley, Minnesota (USA) as part of his Administration's Investing in America tour. During the visit, President Biden will discuss how his Investing in America agenda is supporting manufacturing, innovation and a clean energy economy, as well as creating good-paying jobs in communities like Fridley and across the country.

Coinciding with the visit, Cummins has announced that in addition to recent investments in Fridley, the company is investing more than $1 billion across its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York. The investment will provide upgrades to those facilities to support the industry's first fuel agnostic engine platforms that will run on low carbon fuels, including natural gas, diesel and eventually hydrogen, helping decarbonize the nation's truck fleets today.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cosa Resources Acquires Helios Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Joint Venture Transaction With Appian

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Renegotiates Rubi-Esperanza Cash and Option Agreement

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Gold Investing

Pre-Feasibility Study Underway For The Lake Hope HPA Project In WA

Graphite Investing

Altech - Presentation Future Facing Commodities Conference

Lithium Investing

Investor Presentation

×