AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES NOTICE OF RELEASE OF FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited logo (CNW Group/Agnico Eagle Mines Limited)

Stock Symbol:   AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle " or the " Company ") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, February 13, 2025 after normal trading hours.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Agnico Eagle's senior management will host a conference call on Friday, February 14, 2025 , at 11:00 AM (E.S.T.) to discuss the Company's financial and operating results.

Via Webcast :

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, you may register on the Company website at www.agnicoeagle.com , or directly via the link here .

Via Phone :

To join the conference call by phone, please dial 416.945.7677 or toll-free 1.888.699.1199 to be entered into the call by an operator. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register your phone number here 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive an instant automated call back.

Replay Archive :

Please dial 289.819.1450 or toll-free 1.888.660.6345, access code 93737 #. The conference call replay will expire on March 14, 2025 .

The webcast, along with presentation slides, will be archived for 180 days on the Company's website.

Agnico Eagle's quarterly operating results for 2025 are scheduled to be released as follows, after normal trading hours:

First Quarter – Thursday, April 24, 2025

Second Quarter – Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Third Quarter – Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Agnico Eagle's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 11:00 AM (E.D.T).

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-provides-notice-of-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-results-and-conference-call-302335406.html

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/08/c1577.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Committed C$5.1 Million Private Placement

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of: (i) flow-through common shares at a price of C$0.33 per share (each a "FT Share "); and (ii) common shares in the capital of the Company  at a price of C$0.30 per common share (each a " Common Share "), and for total gross proceeds of approximately C$5,116,000 (the " Offering ").

"We are very appreciative for the continued support for our exciting and impactful exploration activities to advance our significant gold deposit and other recent high-grade gold discoveries on our district scale land package in the prolific and under explored White Gold District." stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Business handshake.

Lunnon Metals, Ngadju People Sign Mining Agreement for Kambalda Gold-Nickel Project

Lunnon Metals (ASX:LM8) said Thursday (January 9) that it has signed a mining agreement with Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation regarding the Kambalda gold-nickel project in Western Australia.

In a press release, the company said the agreement covers only relevant parts of the project. The conditions of the agreement have been discussed since June 2021, after Lunnon listed on the ASX.

“This agreement has taken over three years to finalise but embodies a shared commitment with the Ngadju people to progress our gold and nickel portfolio towards development and potential future production,” said Lunnon Managing Director Edmund Ainscough. He added that the deal covers procedures from exploration to production.

Keep reading...Show less
Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA)

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada


QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 2025 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 19-20 2025 . VRIC, is a key event in the junior mining sector for 25 years and draws over 9,000 investors and 300 investment opportunities in the mining sector.

Quimbaya logo (CNW Group/Quimbaya Gold Inc.)

This conference presents an excellent opportunity for Quimbaya to expose early stage discovery investors to its three large scale claim packages in Antioquia, Colombia and to outline its exploration plans for 2025. The conference schedule includes tailored meetings that match investors with appropriate projects, supported by expert analyses and updates on the latest trends in the mining sector.

Investors interested in attending the VRIC can register here: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference . Quimbaya invites attendees to visit us at Booth 704 where they will have the opportunity to engage directly with the Company's management team and learn more about Quimbaya's exploration activities.

"We're excited to join VRIC 2025, one of the premier events for investors and resource enthusiasts," said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold.  "This conference is our springboard into our most active year ever on our quest to make the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia . Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia .

Quimbaya Gold Inc. 
 Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Cautionary Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the timing thereof, and the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including, but not limited to, that the Company will complete the Offering on the terms disclosed, that the Company will receive all necessary regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated; and assumptions relating to the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to raise funds under the Offering, as currently anticipated, that the Company may fail to receive any required regulatory approvals for the Offering, that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated, market volatility, unanticipated costs, changes in applicable regulations, and changes in the Company's business plans. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/10/c6999.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2024 Year-End Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company" (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2024 year-end report before market open on January 23, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results and an update on the Donlin Gold project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA)

Athena Gold


Latest Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Announces Corporate Update

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

QUIMBAYA GOLD TO ATTEND THE 2025 VANCOUVER RESOURCE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

×