African Energy Acquires Mali Project with Uranium, Copper and Silver Resources and Announces Financing

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") and GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx") have entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated January 17, 2023 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which African Energy Metals will acquire from GoviEx all of the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's indirectly owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta") (the "Transaction). Delta holds three uranium exploration licenses in Mali (the "Licenses") known as the Falea project having a significant uranium resource and a copper and silver resource.
Falea Project
The Falea project consists of three contiguous permits totalling 225 km² known as Falea, Bala, and Madini permits. The Falea permit has been the focus of exploration. The property is in the country of Mali, West Africa, and is approximately 350 km west of the capital city of Bamako. Access to the area is by road or air with a gravel airstrip on site. Over 235,000 m of drilling has been completed by previous owners and only 5% of the project has been explored. Most ore zones remain open for exploration and expansion. Falea is in the proximity of the B2 Gold Fekola mine and the IAM Gold Siribaya deposit.
Further Information on Mineral Resources at the Falea Project
Tonnes (Mt)
Grade (kg/t eU3O8 or U3O8)
Contained Metal (Mlb eU3O8 or U3O8)
Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates
6.88
1.15
17.40
Inferred Mineral Resource estimates
8.78
0.69
13.40
Notes: (1) Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic liability. CIM definitions were followed for classification of mineral resources. (2) The mineral resources were estimated at the following cut-off grade: 0.3 kg/t U3O8. (3) Source: Technical Report on the Felea Uranium, Silver and Copper Deposit, Mali, West Afica dated October 26, 2015 authored by Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. (the "Technical Report"). The results of the estimates are included in the tables above. CIM definitions were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. (4) The mineral resource also contains 0.161% copper (24.4 million pounds) and 72.8 g/t Ag (16.11 million ounces) in the Indicated mineral resource, and 0.2% copper (38.7 million pounds) and 17.3 g/t Ag (4.9 million ounces) in the Inferred mineral resource.
The Technical Report and further information on the material mineral resources noted above is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under GoviEx's profile.
The Company will acquire all the outstanding shares of Delta for a purchase price of $5,500,000 which shall be satisfied as follows: (i) a closing cash payment of $500,000; (ii) the issuance of common shares of African Energy Metals having a value of $2,000,000 based on a 30 day VWAP; and (iii) when and if the Falea License is renewed, the issuance of additional common shares of African Energy Metals to GoviEx having a value $3,000,000. African Energy Metals will grant a 3% net smelter royalty to GoviEx subject to certain contingencies. In the event due to the share issuances, GoviEx ends up holding more than 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of African Energy Metals, African Energy Metals will permit GoviEx to nominate one member to the board of directors of African Energy Metals. All shares being issued are subject to a minimum price equal to the Discounted Market Price at the date of this release as defined in TSXV policies. In the event GoviEx ends up with more than 20% of the issued and outstanding shares of African Energy Metals, shareholder approval may be required.
The Transaction contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreement will be a "Fundamental Acquisition" in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Transaction will be subject to the payment of finder's fees to the maximum amount permitted under TSXV policies and subject to approval of the TSXV.
Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman of African Energy Metals, commented: "We are excited to become involved in the Falea project. It is a polymetallic project with a significant uranium resource. GoviEx will become an important shareholder of African Energy Metals and our shareholders will have the continuing benefit of their knowledge and mining expertise. Less than 5% of the property has been explored, so there is substantial exploration upside for uranium, copper, silver, and gold."
Daniel Major, President, and CEO of Goviex, commented: "The GoviEx shareholders will maintain significant exposure to the Falea project and African Energy Metals has an experienced African team capable of extracting value through exploration. This will allow GoviEx to focus on the continued exploration and development of our flagship mine-permitted uranium Madaouela and Mutanga projects in Niger."
Financing
In connection with the Transaction, African Energy Metals intends to complete two private placements: a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $500,000 (the "Non-Brokered Private Placement") (the "Financing") of 6,250,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.08 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (with two half warrants being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date (the "Expiry Date") that is 24 months following the Closing Date. African Energy Metals intends to complete a brokered private placement of Common Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of at least $2,000,000 (the "Brokered Private Placement", and together with the Non-Brokered Private Placement, the "Private Placements"). The net proceeds of the Non-Brokered Private Placement shall be used by African Energy Metals to fund closing and transactional costs with respect to the Transaction. The Company intends to rely on the "part and parcel exception" in respect of the Non-Brokered Private Placement. The net proceeds of the Brokered Private Placement shall be used by African Energy Metals to fund the cash consideration with respect to the Transaction and for further exploration activities. The terms of the Brokered Private Placement will be disclosed in due course once finalized. The Private Placements remain subject to the approval of the TSXV.
Expected Closing
The Transaction and the Brokered Private Placement are expected to close on or before March 15, 2023, and remain subject to a several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the TSXV. The closing of the Brokered Private Placement is a condition of the closing of the Transaction.
Qualified Persons
For African Energy Metals, the disclosure of the scientific and technical information in this announcement has been reviewed by Mr. Shu Zhan, Member and Registered Professional Geoscientist of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), a competent person (as defined in the JORC code, 2012 edition) who is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario (being a recognized professional organization for the purposes of the Australian Securities Exchange listing rules). Mr. Zhan is also the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Mr. Zhan is a Director of African Energy Metals. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the JORC code and under National Instrument 43-101.
African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.
GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
For further information, please contact: Isabel Vilela, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Phone:+1-604-681-5529 Email: info@goviex.com Website: www.goviex.com
Reader Advisory
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All information and statements other than statements of current or historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking information.
Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in African Energy Metals' and GoviEx's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward- looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not
contain all available material information.
Forward-looking statements include those in relation to, (i) closing of the Transaction; (ii) closing of the Private Placements; (iii) the use of proceeds from the Private Placements; (iv) African Energy Metals' ability to acquire additional interests in concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business both in and outside of the DRC; and (v) GoviEx's ability to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.
Although each of African Energy Metals and GoviEx believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can't any assurances that their expectations will be achieved. Such assumptions, which may prove incorrect.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include (i) potential delays due to COVID-19 restrictions; (ii) the failure of the companies' projects, for technical, logistical, labour-relations, or other reasons; (iii) a decrease in the price of minerals below what is necessary to sustain the companies' operations; (iv) an increase in the cooperating costs above what is necessary to sustain its operations; (v) accidents, labour disputes, or the materialization of similar risks; (vi) a deterioration in capital market conditions that prevents the companies from raising the funds it requires on a timely basis; and (vii) generally, the companies' inability to develop and implement their respective successful business plans for any reason.
In addition, the factors described or referred to in the section entitled Risk Factors" in the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021, of GoviEx and of African Energy Metals, which is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release.
Although each of African Energy Metals and GoviEx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance, or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances, or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information in this news release will transpire or occur, or, if any of them do so, what benefits that African Energy Metals or GoviEx will derive therefrom. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and each of African Energy Metals and GoviEx disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on February 8, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 9, 2023 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performance.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.
A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.
About Sherritt International
Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
Bold Ventures Inc explores for base and precious metals in Canada. The company has options to earn a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold Base Metals project located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa, Ontario and the Wilcorp Gold Project located 14km east northeast of Atikokan, Ontario. The company has also earned a 10% carried interest in all chromite resources and a 40% working interest in all other metals at the Koper Lake Project and has the option to earn an additional 10% carried interest in chromite and 40% of all other metals. The Koper Lake Project is located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage.
Titan Mining Corp is a Canadian natural resources company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State, United States.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders about which trends will impact cobalt in the year ahead.
In Q1, cobalt's performance was mostly as expected, with tight conditions persisting and strong demand continuing from the battery market, Harry Fisher, then of CRU Group, told the Investing News Network (INN).
“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was of course the key shock which has tightened the screws further on the market,” he said. Russia is the world’s second largest producer of cobalt, with 2021 output of 7,600 metric tons (MT), as per the US Geological Survey.
After averaging US$24 per pound in 2021, European metal prices started the year at around US$32, but rose on the back of constrained conditions and uncertainty around the war in Ukraine. By the end of March, European prices were near US$40.
“We expect that market tightness will continue while global supply chains remain constrained and keep intermediate payables high,” Fisher said. While conditions were seen easing in H2, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war called that into question.
EV forecasts at the start of the year indicated that the strong sales trend seen in 2021 would not slow down in 2022. That’s why many experts predicted that cobalt demand would continue to enjoy healthy levels for the year.
“We now expect cobalt demand to be even stronger as EV sales continue to accelerate,” Fisher said. CRU’s forecast at the time was for 3.6 million additional new energy vehicle (NEV) sales year-on-year in 2022, with global penetration reaching 12 percent.
Looking over to cobalt supply, CRU was forecasting around 40,000 MT of mined supply growth in 2022. Last year, cobalt mine output rose 12 percent year-on-year to 160,000 MT after falling in 2020. The Democratic Republic of Congo was the top producer.
“Although more than 60 percent of this is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, this remains at risk from the supply chain constraints already mentioned,” Fisher said.
Prices for the commodity stabilized in the first three months of 2022, but took a breather in the second quarter.
Speaking with INN about the price pullback seen in the second quarter, Cameron Hughes of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence said at the time that cobalt sulfate prices initially led the retreat. He pointed to the impact of China's COVID-19 restrictions, which were felt sharply across the country's domestic battery supply chain in early April.
“The downturn was later felt across the entire cobalt complex as metal prices and hydroxide payables recorded similar declines in May, with all three grades continuing to fall throughout the remainder of the quarter,” he said.
Once the correction began, it became clear that prices had substantial downside potential. That's because Chinese prices had been trading at much lower levels than the international market in recent months, Hughes said at the end of Q2.
Demand from the EV sector was stronger than many had expected in 2021, but Chinese lockdowns paired with macroeconomic factors impacted the space in the second quarter.
Even so, NEV sales rebounded quickly in China, rising 50 percent month-on-month in May and 33 percent month-on-month in June. In fact, June sales hit a new monthly record of 596,000 units, as per CRU data.
In Q2, CRU revised its forecasts for mine supply slightly, predicting a rise of over 42,000 MT, up 26 percent year-on-year. “This will mean that the market should certainly be more balanced than in 2021, when a significant deficit developed,” Fisher said.
After pulling back in the second quarter, cobalt prices began to stabilize in Q3.
“Spot demand for cobalt was tepid throughout (the third quarter), despite strong Chinese EV and battery production, given large inventories of raw material accumulated throughout 2022,” Hughes said.
“The majority of demand from cell manufacturing was absorbed by long-term contracts, cobalt contained in mixed hydroxide precipitate from Indonesia and cobalt recycling.”
Prices found support in late August due to perceived tightness in the US superalloy market and robust alloy grade demand, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data.
“This provided upward momentum for metal prices, which subsequently supported sulfate and hydroxide prices,” Hughes said at the end of Q3. “As this tightness subsided in September, prices stabilized throughout the month.”
In Q3, macroeconomic headwinds continued to hit the cobalt sector, limiting demand from several industries.
The most significant impact has been on cobalt demand from consumer electronics, which is down almost 10 percent year-on-year, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
“There has also been limited demand from energy-intensive cobalt end markets, such as the ceramics industry, given increasing energy prices,” Hughes said. “Although sectors like ceramics are relatively small industries, this demonstrates a wider trend of energy-intensive processes having to be cut back.”
Looking at supply, Project Blue’s Jack Bedder pointed out that cobalt material was flowing out of Africa reasonably easily at the time. “But any changes there could add tightness (to the market),” he added.
Cobalt market Q4: EV demand to remain strong
The EV sector remains a top demand driver for cobalt. The industry has grown significantly in the past two years, driven primarily by China, but with regions such as Europe also showing strength.
Looking at what might be ahead in 2023, Iola Hughes of Rho Motion told INN the upside is strong for the EV market, highlighting China's role in the sector. Speaking about the different cathode chemistries leading the industry, Hughes said North America at the moment is dominated by nickel-cobalt-aluminum.
“The remainder of the market is being made up by nickel-cobalt-manganese, with a little bit of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) coming through from imports of China,” she said. “In China, the LFP story has really been stepping up this year — we're seeing close to 40 percent of that market being LFP cathodes.”
When looking at what might be ahead for cobalt, total cobalt supply is estimated to be 206,000 MT in 2023, an increase of 26,000 MT from 180,000 MT in 2022, according to Fastmarkets’ research team. Meanwhile, demand is forecast to increase by 17,000 MT to 194,000 MT in 2023. Despite this year-on-year increase, the market is expected to be in a supply surplus of 12,000 MT in 2023.
“We saw cobalt prices correct, (as) the cobalt market isn't in deficit at the moment, and there's adequate supply for demand,” Caspar Rawles of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told INN. “Part of that is down to the fact that there's been a bigger uptake of LFP in China than was originally anticipated … and importantly, this year in particular what we've seen is sort of lackluster demand from the consumer electronics industries, smartphones and laptops.”
But even as the share of LFP might continue to grow, cobalt demand from the EV sector is expected to remain high.
“Despite the prevailing transition to lower cobalt cathode chemistries and the growing share of non-cobalt chemistries, the cobalt bearing (nickel-cobalt-manganese) chemistry will remain the dominant chemistry in the foreseeable future," said Andries Gerbens, a physical trader at Darton Commodities. "Furthermore, the sheer absolute growth in EV sales will mean that EV-related cobalt demand will continue to accelerate in the years to come."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (“Fortune” or the “Company”) (www.fortuneminerals.com) is pleased to announce that it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (“JFSL”) brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022, July 14, 2022, and October 3, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (“NICO Project”). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.
Pursuant to the option agreement, Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million. The term of the option can be extended for up to six months by Fortune paying JFSL C$15,000 per month. JFSL’s has the right to solicit competing offers for the facility, subject to Fortune’s right to complete its purchase on the agreed terms by the end of the month for any extension period and/or Fortune’s right of first refusal to match the competing offer.
The NICO refinery would process metal concentrates from the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) enabling Fortune to become a vertically integrated producer of cobalt sulphate needed to make the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, portable electronics and stationary storage cells. The refinery would also produce bismuth ingots and oxide, an ‘Eco-metal’ used in the automotive and pharmaceutical industries and with growing demand as an environmentally safe and non-toxic replacement for lead in free-machining steels and aluminum, brasses and solders used in potable drinking water sources and electronics, ceramic glazes, radiation shielding, glass, ammunition, and fishing weights, and environmentally safe plugs to decommission oil and gas wells. The Mineral Reserves for the NICO deposit also contain more than one million ounces of gold, and copper as a minor by-product. The vertically integrated NICO Project is an advanced development stage critical minerals development asset that has already received environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT. The project has also been assessed in positive Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) studies that will be updated to reflect the new refinery site and recent project optimizations.
For more detailed information about the NICO Mineral Reserves and certain technical information in this news release, please refer to the Technical Report on the NICO Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the NICO-Gold-Cobalt-Bismuth-Copper Project, Northwest Territories, Canada", dated April 2, 2014 and prepared by Micon International Limited which has been filed on SEDAR and is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Robin Goad, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortune, who is a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101.
About Fortune Minerals:
Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.
This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the exercise by the Company of its option to purchase of the JFSL site, the successful construction and completion of the proposed hydrometallurgical refinery at the JFSL site, and the Company’s plans to develop the NICO Project, including the successful the development and construction of the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the successful completion of the Company’s due diligence investigations on the JFSL site, the Company’s ability to secure the necessary financing to fund the exercise of the option and complete the purchase of the JFSL site, the Company’s ability to complete construction of a NICO Project refinery; the Company’s ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project, including the planned NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper mine and concentrator and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the COVID-19 pandemic or global geopolitical situations may interfere with the Company’s ability to continue development of the NICO Project, the Company may not be able to complete the purchase of the JFSL site and secure a site for the construction of a refinery, the Company may not be able to finance and develop NICO on favourable terms or at all, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company’s production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
