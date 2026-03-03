AFDG - Copper Intelligence announces transportation of Drill Rig to Butembo

AFDG - Copper Intelligence announces transportation of Drill Rig to Butembo

- Copper Intelligence is pleased to announce together with our drilling partner Gemdrill, that the company's XY–44 drill rig will be transported to the Butembo DRC project site. Transit time is estimated at approximately 2–3 weeks, ensuring the rig is on the ground and ready to support the company's upcoming Butembo drilling campaign. The company anticipates a travel window of approximately 2–3 weeks to get the XY–44 drill to the DRC border. From that point, unloading will occur at the yard in the town of Kasindi, enabling the triaxle long-range transport truck.  A further week is estimated to mobilize all equipment to site. One additional week will be required to establish camp, stabilize the drill setup, organize equipment, and complete all necessary preparations before drilling can commence.

Barring any customs or transit issues enroute, it is anticipated that the drill will be operational mid-April with initial site-based analyses of copper ore core being released at the beginning of May.

The company anticipates a social media and in-person Analyst Day for the attendance of Sell-Side and Institutional Investors to be held and televised from the Democratic Republic of Congo in the mid-May timeframe.

About " Copper Intelligence "

On Feb 4, 2026, African Discovery Group (AFDG), the predecessor company to Copper Intelligence, announced the signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a Reverse Takeover Transaction (RTO), solidifying its status as the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. Butembo is a near surface, low strip, Tier one exploration opportunity, located near the Ruwenzori mountain location of Uganda's biggest copper mine (Kilembe with 4 million tons of verified reserves), located only 50km from the Ugandan border with verified access to rail. The High-grade copper samples thus far have returned 18% Copper assays, which if maintained at production would rank amongst the highest globally. The recent discovery of the Butembo copper deposit has underscored the need for further exploration work in areas peripheral to the Katanga Copper Belt.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1praLBoIVGW6VoaMEaua1-CGZ26aKfS8nAXcY5mgtlMA/edit?usp=sharing

Media Contact:
www.copperintelligence.com
Maxine Gordon
mg@africandiscoverygroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afdg---copper-intelligence-announces-transportation-of-drill-rig-to-butembo-302702421.html

SOURCE African Discovery Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

African Discovery GroupAFDGotc:afdgbase metals investing
AFDG
The Conversation (0)
"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

"Copper Intelligence" (AFDG) "a dedicated copper exploration company, with a focus on creating value around Africa and DRC specifically focused on under-explored basins of copper " (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference for a... Keep Reading...
Copper Intelligence

“Copper Intelligence” (AFDG) to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST.

Keep Reading...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 on February 26; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 on February 26; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 90th Emerging Growth Conference on February 25 & 26, 2026. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

AFDG, now Copper Intelligence, has successfully entered a binding contract for the transaction closing of the Butembo mining concession in Eastern DRC. In conjunction with the SPA, AFDG shares have been issued to the license holders, with ownership of the mining interest now held by the US... Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

African Discovery Group Announces Shareholder Approval of Butembo Merger Agreement

Combined Company, "Copper Intelligence" to become the first stand-alone Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) company to be publicly traded in the United States. African Discovery Group (OTC:AFDG) ("AFDG" or the "Company") announced today that shareholders have approved the Company's pending merger... Keep Reading...
Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Nuvau Closes Acquisition of Matagami Property from Glencore

Gains ownership and control over one of the largest, strategically located, prolific geologic environments for critical and precious metals in Quebec, CanadaNuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) (the "Company" or "Nuvau") has achieved a significant milestone on the road toward a production... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

Bold Ventures Inc.: Invitation to PDAC 2026 Booth 2610

Visit Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) at Booth #2610 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. About Bold Ventures Inc.At PDAC 2026, Bold (Booth 2610) will... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Oreterra Announces Closing of $9.3 Million First Tranche of Oversubscribed and Upsized $9.7 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement, Second Tranche to Close March 4

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of February 10, 2026, February 12, 2026, February 18, 2026 and February 19, 2026, it has closed the first... Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing

Transition Metals Corp. Vests 100% Interest in Pike Warden Property; Announces $1M Financing

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", "the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has vested a 100% interest in the Pike Warden property, a porphyry-epithermal exploration asset located in southern Yukon. This acquisition consolidates the Company's control over the property and... Keep Reading...
Closing date for director nominations

Closing date for director nominations

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) advises, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that the Annual General Meeting of the Company ("Meeting") will be held in West Perth, Western Australia on Friday, 1 May 2026. Further details in respect of the Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Meeting... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Signs Agreement to Acquire 6 Key Claims Contiguous to its Joutel Property, Quebec

Bold Ventures Signs Agreement to Acquire 6 Key Claims Contiguous to its Joutel Property, Quebec

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement dated February 27, 2026 (the "Vending Agreement") with 2099840 Ontario Inc. oa Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") to acquire 6 staked mining claims (the "Additional Claims")... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

Streamex Corp. Appoints Shawn Matthews, Former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. & Founder and CIO of Hondius Capital Management, to Board of Directors

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

Related News

gold investing

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

precious metals investing

Lahontan Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Santa Fe

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Positive PEA Results for the Swanson Gold Deposit Highlighting Low CAPEX, Robust Economics, and Development Pathway to Gold Production at Its Beacon Gold Mill

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Extends Mitsubishi Chemical Offtake Agreement Timelines

precious metals investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Golconda Gold Ltd. to OTCQX

precious metals investing

Golconda Gold Graduates to Trading on the OTCQX

precious metals investing

TomaGold Initiates Major Phase 2 Program at Berrigan Mine to Test Berrigan Deep Potential Through Extension Drilling and 4 km by 2 km Deep Geophysical Survey