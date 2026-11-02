Aether Global Innovations Announces Extension of Letter of Intent with InMotion Energy Corp.

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. November 2, 2026 TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether"), a defense and security technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated September 29, 2026 (the "Original Release"), it has entered into an amending agreement with InMotion Energy Corp. ("InMotion") to extend the exclusivity period and term of the binding letter of intent dated September 28, 2026 (the "LOI") in respect of the proposed business combination of Aether and InMotion (the "Proposed Transaction") from October 31, 2026 to November 21, 2026. All other terms of the LOI remain unchanged.
Aether and InMotion continue to work towards finalizing the terms of, and preparing and executing, a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction on or before November 21, 2026. Further details regarding the LOI and the Proposed Transaction are set out in the Original Release, which is available under Aether's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The Proposed Transaction is expected to constitute a "Fundamental Change" under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and remains subject to the conditions described in the Original Release, including execution of a definitive agreement, shareholder approval and CSE approval. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Full terms of the Proposed Transaction and any related financings will be provided in future news releases in accordance with CSE policies.
About Aether Global Innovations Corp.
Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH) is a defense and security technology company focused on unmanned systems, counter-drone solutions, and advanced security scanning for critical infrastructure and high-value public and private sites. Aether operates a disciplined platform model, acquiring and partnering with proven operators that have established revenue, intellectual property, and government relationships, then scaling these assets through integration, capital deployment, and global distribution. By combining counter-UAV capabilities, ISR-oriented unmanned systems, and advanced screening technologies, Aether aims to deliver rapidly deployable, mission-focused solutions that enhance the safety, resilience, and operational awareness of its customers. For more information, visit: www.aethergic.com.
InMotion Energy Corp. incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 30, 2025, InMotion conducts its business in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Deecell Inc. ("Deecell"), a Wyoming corporation incorporated on September 16, 2024.
Deecell has designed and developed a proprietary, groundbreaking solar-power system engineered for long and shorthaul transportation fleets, including haulers, and sleeper cabs. The Deecell "Solar Power Unit" ("SPU") offers clean, quiet, and reliable power, transforming mobile energy solutions for life on the road. The Deecell SPU increases fuel efficiency with a smarter solar solution by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional emission-heavy generators by combining advanced solar technology with a compact, lightweight design, offering continuous power for critical systems without the need for fuel or frequent maintenance. Developed to dramatically reduce non-drive-time idle, the Deecell SPU is currently available in three powerful configurations: a 10kW system ideal for most haulers and moderate power needs; a 15kW suitable for larger rigs with multiple A/C units or heavier electrical loads; and a dedicated sleeper cab system designed to deliver 120V AC Power 24/7 without idling.
ON BEHALF OF AETHER GLOBAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Rick Unrau, Chief Executive Officer
Aether Global Innovations Corp.
(403) 466-4414
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the negotiation, preparation and execution of a definitive agreement in respect of the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; the consummation of the Proposed Transaction; the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction, the LOI (as amended) and the definitive agreement; the details of any financings required to complete the Proposed Transaction; and the satisfaction of closing conditions. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "believes", "proposes", "potential", "scheduled", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", "might", "project", "estimate", "continue", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "future", and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the ability to reach final terms with InMotion in respect of the Proposed Transaction and execute the definitive agreement on or before November 21, 2026, or at all; the possibility that the LOI will terminate in accordance with its terms; the ability to satisfy all conditions precedent to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, including satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all required regulatory approvals (including acceptance by the CSE) and shareholder approval; the completion of any required financing on acceptable terms; the expected characterization of the Proposed Transaction as a "Fundamental Change" under CSE policies; the anticipated composition of the board of directors and management of the resulting issuer; risks related to the business, operations and financial condition of InMotion; changes in general economic, business and market conditions; dilution to shareholders resulting from the Proposed Transaction and any related financing; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
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