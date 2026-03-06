Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

Aemetis to Review Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Financial Results on March 12, 2026

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that the company will host a conference call to review the release of its fourth quarter and year end 2025 earnings report:

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Time: 11 am Pacific Time (PT)

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 452750 

Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 452750

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/53629

Attendees may submit questions during the Q&A (Questions & Answers) portion of the conference call.

The webcast will be available on the Company's website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls, along with the company presentation, recent announcements, and video recordings.

The voice recording will be available through March 26, 2026 by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 or (International) 919-882-2331 and entering conference ID number 53629. After March 26th, the webcast will be available on the Company's website (www.aemetis.com) under Investors/Conference Calls.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Company Investor Relations
Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations
Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aemetis IncAMTXnasdaq:amtx
AMTX
The Conversation (0)
Aemetis Inc

Aemetis Inc

Keep Reading...
Aemetis Completes Installation of $12 million, 3 MW Solar Microgrid with Battery Storage and AI Energy Management System at Keyes Biofuels Plant

Aemetis Completes Installation of $12 million, 3 MW Solar Microgrid with Battery Storage and AI Energy Management System at Keyes Biofuels Plant

May 16, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products, today announced that the installation of a $12 million, 3 megawatt solar microgrid with battery storage and an AI energy management system has... Keep Reading...
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q1 2024

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q1 2024

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX). To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here. Key Takeaways: First Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits sale in the quarter Aviation plant is awarded... Keep Reading...
Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

May 09, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products that replace fossil fuels, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. "Revenues during the first quarter... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Northisle Announces Closing of $115 million Financing

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Domestic Metals Expands Targeting Initiative at Smart Creek Copper Project

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Expands Targeting Initiative at Smart Creek Copper Project

copper investing

Oreterra Metals: Close on the Trail of a Potentially Major New BC Copper-Gold Discovery

rare earth investing

Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week: OD6 Metals Shines on US Fluorspar Acquisition

gold investing

Rick Rule: Gold Price During War, Silver Strategy, Oil Stock Game Plan

gold investing

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Oil in Times of War, Plus My Shopping List Now