Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenues of $54.6 million, an increase of 27% over Q1 2025, with growth across California Ethanol, Dairy RNG, and India Biodiesel segments
  • Gross profit of $2.8 million, compared with a gross loss of $5.1 million in Q1 2025
  • Operating loss improved approximately 60% to $6.3 million, compared with $15.6 million in Q1 2025
  • Aemetis Biogas RNG sales volume grew 55% to 110,000 MMBtu, compared with 71,000 MMBtu in Q1 2025
  • India Biodiesel rebounded to $10.5 million in revenue with the resumption of OMC tender shipments under new contracts
  • $4.0 million of Section 45Z Production Tax Credits recognized in Q1 2026 — representing the first quarter of ongoing credits generation tied to quarterly production since 45Z eligibility was established in Q4 2025
  • Revenues include LCFS credits earned from seven Dairy RNG pathways with an average CI score of negative 380, versus the negative 150 default pathway that applied for Q1 2025 revenues — with 6 additional biogas pathways nearing approval
  • First delivery of four dairy biogas pretreatment skids in April under $27 million fabrication contract
  • First delivery of major equipment to Keyes ethanol plant for $40 million Mechanical Vapor Recompression system
  • First delivery of major equipment for on-site RNG station to directly fuel trucks and gas delivery trailers without using utility gas pipeline

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on lower-cost and lower-emission products, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

"Revenues during the first quarter of 2026 were $54.6 million, reflecting strong execution across our California Ethanol, Dairy RNG, and India Biodiesel segments, with each segment contributing to a 27% year-over-year revenue increase, " said Todd Waltz, Chief Financial Officer of Aemetis.  "We posted gross profit of $2.8 million in the quarter compared with a gross loss in the same quarter last year, reflecting both operational scale and the generation of Section 45Z Production Tax Credits. With seven fully approved LCFS provisional pathways averaging a negative 380 CI score, and six more biogas pathways nearing approval, we expect to significantly improve our Low Carbon Fuel Standard revenues during later quarters of 2026."

"We are pleased with the continued growth of Aemetis Biogas production, including the ramp up of volumes from a large centralized dairy digester to process waste from multiple dairies that became operational late last year," said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.  "Our focus on significantly improving cash flow from our California Ethanol segment is underway with the delivery of major equipment for the mechanical vapor recompression project, which uses on-site solar and local geothermal grid electricity to displace approximately 80% of the fossil natural gas at Keyes. The India Biodiesel subsidiary continues to lead the industry during a time of rapid growth and a renewed focus by the India government."
  
Today, Aemetis will host an earnings review call at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (PT).

Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-888-506-0062 entry code 943189
Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-973-528-0011 entry code 943189
Webcast URLhttps://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2211/53904

For details on the call, please visit http://www.aemetis.com/investors/conference-calls/

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Revenues were $54.6 million during the first quarter of 2026, an increase from $42.9 million for the first quarter of 2025. Dairy RNG segment sold 110,000 MMBtu during the first quarter, an increase of 55% from 71,000 MMBtu during the same period of the prior year. The ethanol gallons sold were slightly lower at 13.7 million gallons during the first quarter of 2026 compared to 14.1 million gallons during the first quarter of 2025. Average ethanol selling price remained constant during the two periods. Biodiesel sales rose to $10.5 million during the first quarter of 2026 with the resumption of biodiesel tender orders. Tax credits related to 45Z were recognized as revenue of $1.4 million and $2.6 million in Dairy RNG and California Ethanol segments respectively.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $5.1 million during the first quarter of 2025 reflecting improved profitability in the California Ethanol segment and improved profitability in the Dairy RNG segment from increased RNG production and the seven approved LCFS provisional pathways.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $1.4 million to $9.1 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to $10.5 million during the same period in 2025, driven primarily from legal and other transaction costs associated with investment tax credit sales during the first quarter of 2025.

Operating loss was $6.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to operating loss of $15.6 million for the same period in 2025.

Interest expense, excluding accretion of Series A preferred units in the Aemetis Biogas LLC subsidiary, increased to $14.4 million during the first quarter of 2026 compared to $13.7 million during the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, Aemetis Biogas recognized $1.6 million of accretion of Series A preferred units during the first quarter of 2026 compared to $2.3 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Net loss was $21.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was negative $1.3 million, compared with negative $10.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is included in the supplemental tables that follow.

Cash at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was $4.8 million compared to $4.9 million at the close of the fourth quarter of 2025. Investments in capital projects related to carbon intensity reductions at the Keyes ethanol plant and construction of dairy digesters of $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2026 was a significant increase over $1.8 million during the first quarter of 2025.

Section 45Z Production Tax Credits

During 2025, Aemetis recognized $10.4 million of Section 45Z Production Tax Credit operating income, comprised of $5.2 million in the Dairy RNG segment and $5.1 million in the California Ethanol segment. As disclosed in the Company's 2025 Form 10-K, this full-year recognition was reflected in the fourth quarter of 2025, when eligibility and transferability requirements were demonstrated. First quarter 2026 results reflect $4.0 million of Section 45Z Production Tax Credit revenue based upon credits earned from first quarter production of ethanol and RNG — $1.4 million in Dairy RNG and $2.6 million in California Ethanol. As a result, first quarter 2026 California Ethanol and Dairy RNG revenues are expected to reflect underlying production economics comparable to the fourth quarter of 2025 on a basis that excludes the full-year 45Z recognition booked in that quarter. The Company expects 45Z accrual and monetization timing to normalize on a quarterly cadence going forward, with further improvement pending publication of the updated 45ZCF-GREET model by the Department of Energy.

Capital Structure and Financing Update

The Company is pursuing a multi-track financing plan to address near-term obligations and fund continued growth across its operating platform. Financing initiatives currently underway include advanced preparation for a potential long-term financing of the Keyes ethanol plant; ongoing financing efforts to support the continued Dairy RNG digester buildout; and continued progress toward a planned initial public offering of the Company's India subsidiary, Universal Biofuels Private Limited, for which the Company has retained legal, accounting, and IPO advisors and expects to provide an update on investment banking engagement in the near term. The MVR upgrade at Keyes is on track for 2026 completion.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a diversified renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the development and operation of innovative technologies that lower energy costs and reduce emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California's Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. To utilize the byproducts from ethanol production, Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel plant and a CO2 sequestration project in California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

We have provided non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying supplemental data. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest and amortization expense, bad debt expense, income tax expense or benefit, accretion of Series A preferred unit expense, stock issued for services, monetized investment tax credits, loss on sale of assets, depreciation and amortization expense, and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a useful performance measure that is widely used within the industry in which we operate. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA for reviewing financial results, budgeting, and planning purposes. EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison between companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to our five-year growth plan; trends in market conditions with respect to prices for inputs for our products versus prices for our products; our ability to fund, develop, build, maintain and operate digesters, facilities and pipelines for our Dairy Renewable Natural Gas segment; our ability to fund, develop and operate our Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Renewable Diesel, and Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects, including obtaining required permits; our ability to refinance existing debt; our intention to repurchase the Series A preferred units relating to our Aemetis Biogas subsidiary; and our ability to raise additional equity capital or debt. Words or phrases such as "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "showing signs," "targets," "view," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filed documents. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

Company Investor Relations/
Media Contact:
Todd Waltz
(408) 213-0940
investors@aemetis.com

External Investor Relations Contact:
Kirin Smith
PCG Advisory Group
(646) 863-6519
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com 

(Tables follow)



AEMETIS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
               
        For the three months ended
March 31,		  
          2026       2025    
               
Revenues   $ 54,619     $ 42,886    
Cost of goods sold     51,863       47,966    
Gross profit (loss)     2,756       (5,080 )  
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses     9,091       10,475    
Operating loss     (6,335 )     (15,555 )  
               
Other expense (income):          
  Interest expense          
    Interest rate expense     12,403       11,018    
    Debt related fees and amortization expense   1,971       2,675    
    Accretion and other expenses of Series A preferred units   1,613       2,279    
  Total interest expense     15,987       15,972    
  Other income     (478 )     (215 )  
Other expense (income), net     15,509       15,757    
               
Loss before income taxes     (21,844 )     (31,312 )  
  Income tax benefit     (131 )     (6,783 )  
Net loss   $ (21,713 )   $ (24,529 )  
               
Net loss per common share          
  Basic   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.47 )  
  Diluted   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.47 )  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding          
  Basic     66,802       52,584    
  Diluted     66,802       52,584    
               
         



AEMETIS, INC.    
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS    
(in thousands)    
                     
          March 31, 2026   December 31, 2025  
          (Unaudited)          
Assets                  
  Current assets:                
    Cash and cash equivalents     $ 4,797     $ 4,894        
    Accounts receivable     6,584       484        
    Inventories       10,384       11,627        
    Prepaid and other current assets       12,922       9,867        
  Total current assets       34,687       26,872        
                     
    Property, plant and equipment, net       222,743       219,717        
    Other assets       12,899       13,252        
  Total assets     $ 270,329     $ 259,841        
                     
Liabilities and stockholders' deficit                
  Current liabilities:                
    Accounts payable     $ 23,719     $ 23,418        
    Current portion of long term debt       293,828       279,143        
    Short term borrowings     48,802       38,726        
    Other current liabilities       29,897       29,971        
  Total current liabilities       396,246       371,258        
                     
  Total long term liabilities       195,221       195,414        
                     
  Stockholders' deficit:                
    Common stock     69       66        
    Additional paid-in capital       348,741       340,402        
    Accumulated deficit     (661,656 )     (639,943 )      
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss       (8,292 )     (7,356 )      
  Total stockholders' deficit       (321,138 )     (306,831 )      
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit     $ 270,329     $ 259,841        
                 



AEMETIS, INC.  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS)  
(unaudited, in thousands)  
               
      For the three months ended
March 31,		    
  EBITDA Calculation   2026       2025      
               
  Net loss $ (21,713 )   $ (24,529 )    
  Adjustments          
    Interest and amortization expense   14,374       13,705      
    Depreciation and amortization expense   2,535       2,357      
    Accretion of Series A preferred units   1,613       2,279      
    Share-based compensation   1,704       2,308      
    Stock issued for services   50       -      
    Monetized investment tax credits   -       (7,075 )    
    Bad debt Expense   276       -      
    Loss on sale of assets   2       -      
    Income tax expense or (benefit)   (131 )     292      
  Total adjustments   20,423       13,866      
               
  Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,290 )   $ (10,663 )    
               
               



AEMETIS, INC.
PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months ended
March 31,		  
    2026     2025    
           
California Ethanol          
Ethanol          
Gallons sold (in millions)   13.7     14.1    
Average sales price/gallon   1.97     1.98    
Percent of nameplate capacity   100 %   103 %  
WDG          
Tons sold (in thousands)   91     93    
Average sales price/ton $ 84   $ 86    
Delivered Cost of Corn          
Bushels ground (in millions)   4.7     4.8    
Average delivered cost / bushel $ 5.93   $ 6.63    
           
           
California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas          
Renewable Natural Gas          
MMBtu sold (in thousands)   110     71    
Average price per MMBtu $ 1.98   $ 3.65    
RINs          
RINs sold (in thousands)   801     388    
Average price per RIN $ 2.41   $ 2.64    
LCFS          
LCFS credits sold (in thousands)   30     16    
Average price per LCFS credit $ 55.00   $ 72.50    
           
India Biodiesel          
Biodiesel          
Metric tons sold (in thousands)   9.2     -    
Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 1,037   $ -    
Percent of Nameplate Capacity   24.5 %   -    
Refined Glycerin          
Metric tons sold (in thousands)   0.8     -    
Average Sales Price/Metric ton $ 1,257   $ -    
           

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aemetis IncAMTXnasdaq:amtx
AMTX
The Conversation (0)
Aemetis Inc

Aemetis Inc

Keep Reading...
Aemetis Completes Installation of $12 million, 3 MW Solar Microgrid with Battery Storage and AI Energy Management System at Keyes Biofuels Plant

Aemetis Completes Installation of $12 million, 3 MW Solar Microgrid with Battery Storage and AI Energy Management System at Keyes Biofuels Plant

May 16, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products, today announced that the installation of a $12 million, 3 megawatt solar microgrid with battery storage and an AI energy management system has... Keep Reading...
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q1 2024

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Aemetis, Inc. Q1 2024

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX). To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here. Key Takeaways: First Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits sale in the quarter Aviation plant is awarded... Keep Reading...
Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Aemetis Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

May 09, 2024 - Aemetis, Inc. ( NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity products that replace fossil fuels, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. "Revenues during the first quarter... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

Lexaria Bioscience Releases Second Episode of Investor Video Series

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

Related News

copper investing

T2 Metals Announces NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sherridon Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project, Manitoba, Canada

uranium investing

Uranium Enrichment Market Expected to Hit US$30.2 Billion by 2035

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Copper Drill Targets Adjacent To Canada Wall Copper Porphyry Project, Cambodia

energy investing

American Uranium Commences Drilling at its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

precious metals investing

One Bullion Reports Gravity-Finish Assay Results at Vumba Project, Including 30.8 g/t Au, and Receives EIA Approval for Maitengwe Project

energy investing

Standard Uranium Returns to Flagship Project; Locks in Drill-Ready Targets at Davidson River