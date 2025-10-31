Advisory: CAE's FY2026 Q2 financial results conference call

NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE will release its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, after market close. Analysts and institutional investors are invited to attend a conference call on Wednesday, November 12, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) during which a review of CAE's performance and outlook will be provided.
Calin Rovinescu, Executive Chairman of the Board, Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Leontidis, Chief Operating Officer, Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors.
The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast and a recording will be available following the event at www.cae.com/investors/. It will also be possible to attend by telephone in North America by dialing 1-800-990-2777.
International Toll-Free Access
International participants who wish to join the call should click on this link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be, with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.
Read our FY25 Global Annual Activity and Sustainability Report.
CAE Contacts:
General Media
Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications,
+1 438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com
Investor Relations
Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, +1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
