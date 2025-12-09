ADP Announces 2026 HCM Distinction Award Finalists

Winners to be revealed during 41st Annual ADP® Meeting of the Minds Conference in April

ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced the finalists for the 2026 HCM Distinction Awards. Celebrating the transformation of work, the awards program recognizes a select group of large employers that demonstrate excellence in HCM and lead the way in workplace innovation.

This year's prestigious HCM Distinction Awards recognize organizations that are leveraging HCM technology to drive organizational agility, build engaged cultures, lead workplace innovation, enable global performance, and deliver enhanced candidate and employee experiences.

These forward-thinking organizations have distinguished themselves by fostering people-centric cultures and driving people-centric innovation within their industries. The finalists have been selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants that have all demonstrated a strong commitment to HCM excellence.

Winners will be announced at the upcoming ADP Meeting of the Minds conference, held from April 14-17, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. For more than 40 years, ADP Meeting of the Minds has offered an exchange of inspiration and expertise, providing attendees with educational sessions, networking opportunities, an inside look at the latest ADP HCM technologies and recognition of best-in-class initiatives.

"We applaud each of these organizations for reimagining work in an AI-powered world," said Jimmy Adams, president of National Account Services at ADP. "Each moment of transformation, from implementing new talent practices to leveraging new technology, has helped these organizations create everyday moments that matter for their people. Those meaningful moments help people achieve greater success at work, ultimately driving businesses forward."

Agility at Work Award Finalists:

  • Herc Rentals
  • Mizkan
  • Northwood Investors

Culture at Work Award Finalists:

  • Delta Airlines
  • Ricoh USA
  • Thrive Restaurant Group

Global Solutions at Work Award Finalists:

  • AECOM
  • Four Seasons Resorts and Hotels
  • Zimmer Biomet

Innovation at Work Award Finalists:

  • Hensley Beverage Company
  • LRS
  • Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Talent at Work Award Finalists:

  • AEG Vision
  • Carlisle Companies
  • Charter Schools USA

For more information on ADP Meeting of the Minds, visit here.

