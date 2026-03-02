Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2026 Earnings Results on March 12, 2026

Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2026 Earnings Results on March 12, 2026

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE), the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms, announced it will release its first quarter fiscal year 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12, 2026, followed by a conference call with investors from 2-3 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site . Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE .

About Adobe

Adobe is empowering everyone to create. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .

© 2026 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor relations contacts
Doug Clark
Adobe
Ir@adobe.com

Public relations contacts
Ashley Levine
Adobe
adobepr@adobe.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

