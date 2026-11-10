Adobe Powers a New Era of Creativity, Bringing Agents and Tools to Creatives Wherever and However They Create

- Adobe delivers agentic workflows into the tools creatives and enterprises rely on—expanding the Adobe Creative Agent across Creative Cloud and Adobe Firefly, announcing local MCP integrations for Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects and bringing CX Enterprise Coworker into Adobe GenStudio
- Adobe Firefly, the AI creative studio, introduces a new way to work, bringing Adobe's leading creative tools for video, audio, image and design together with a choice of top industry AI models and the Adobe Creative Agent, all in one place
- Adobe continues to expand where and how people can access its trusted tools, with connectors in Anthropic and OpenAI and expanded partnerships with Google and Microsoft that bring Adobe's tools to more customers
Today at Adobe MAX — the world's largest creativity conference — Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — announced new agents and tools in Adobe Firefly , Creative Cloud and Adobe GenStudio that deliver everything creators, creative professionals and marketers need, wherever and however they create.
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Adobe is expanding the Adobe Creative Agent , a partner creatives can direct with their own words, across Creative Cloud and Adobe Firefly so they can hand off complex, multi-step tasks and spend more time on the taste, style and vision that makes their work stand out. Adobe is also previewing local MCP integrations for Creative Cloud tools that will let creative professionals direct the third-party agents they already use to make changes in their native project files in Photoshop , Illustrator , Premiere and After Effects . For enterprises, Adobe is bringing CX Enterprise Coworker into GenStudio to help marketing and creative teams accelerate campaigns and deliver on-brand content at scale with agents.
Adobe Firefly, the AI creative studio, introduces a new way to work, bringing powerful new creative tools for video, audio, image and design, a choice of top industry AI models and the Adobe Creative Agent together in one place so creators of all experience levels can go from idea to finished work with speed and ease. Across Creative Cloud, Adobe is delivering new tools, agents and performance upgrades, including Relight in Photoshop and Color Mode in Premiere, that help creative professionals work faster with the precision and control they need and expect.
Adobe continues to expand where and how people can access its trusted tools through deeper partnerships with Google and Microsoft building on collaborations with Anthropic and OpenAI. With Google, Adobe is putting its creative and productivity tools in more Google products and experiences, adding Google's latest frontier AI models to Adobe's tools and exploring new AI-powered editing capabilities for Photoshop with Google DeepMind. With Microsoft, Adobe is delivering optimized versions of Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects and Substance 3D Painter (beta) for high-performance Arm-based Windows PCs, and access to Adobe Express ' quick and easy creation tools in Microsoft Photos on Windows.
"We're powering a new era of creativity where creative professionals and creators at every experience level have the tools, models and agents they need to bring their biggest ideas to life and stand out with work that reflects their unique taste, style and vision," said Anil Chakravarthy, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer at Adobe. "With demand for content growing across every format and channel, we're delivering new innovations across our product portfolio that expand how creative work happens and put the power of Adobe's tools within reach for even more creatives."
Firefly, the AI Creative Studio, Introduces New Video, Image and Design Tools, Top Industry AI Models and Expanded Adobe Creative Agent
Creators often rely on multiple apps, AI models and subscriptions to bring their ideas to life, making it difficult to move seamlessly from one creative project to the next. Adobe Firefly is expanding into an AI creative studio that brings together Adobe's pro-grade creative tools and the industry's top models from Adobe, Topaz Labs and partners including ByteDance, Google, Kling, OpenAI, ElevenLabs and more, along with the Adobe Creative Agent as a creative partner. From video and audio to image and design, Firefly gives creatives everything they need to take projects from initial idea to finished work.
New innovations in Adobe Firefly include:
- Adobe Creative Agent: A creative partner, powering the Firefly AI Assistant (beta), brings new customization, Plan Mode and Model Selector capabilities so creators can direct the work, stay in control and stand out with work that reflects their unique taste, style and vision.
- Always-on agents (preview): Agents for creative workflows that can take on recurring tasks, from organizing incoming assets and checking quality to preparing content for different channels, and continue working in the background even when creators step away.
- Firefly Video : A single workflow for building a story and assembling a video, with new tools that deliver everything needed to transform ideas and existing assets into polished videos, from social content to short films.
- Firefly Design (beta): A new design editing space that brings together tools for illustration, image editing, animation, 3D and print on a single canvas where creators can take a brand identity or social campaign from first idea to final review.
- Firefly Image : A set of new editing tools that give creators the control to change just one part of an image and keep everything else as it was with Edit Object, along with Relight and Retouch that pair prompt-based edits with manual precision.
- Quick Actions : A gallery of ready-to-use workflows, from one-step fixes like Remove Object and Thumbnail generator to guided workflows like Build Product Ad.
- Firefly Graph (beta): A new tool that helps creators build and iterate on custom, repeatable workflows to scale creative work.
- Firefly Builder (private beta): A new tool that helps creators transform ideas into interactive, on-brand prototypes, like a website, presentation or app, using natural language, with no code required.
Flagship Creative Cloud Tools Gain Agents and New Innovations That Give Pros More Precision, Control and Choice
Creative professionals face rising expectations to deliver more, faster and across more mediums while maintaining the precision, quality and control their work demands. Adobe is introducing new innovations across Creative Cloud, combining agents with powerful editing tools and performance enhancements that help creative professionals accelerate workflows and advance their craft.
New innovations in Creative Cloud include:
- Adobe Creative Agent: Powers expanded AI Assistants (beta) in Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign, After Effects and Frame.io so pros can direct and execute complex, multi-step tasks in their own words and get more done, faster, while staying in control of their work.
- Local MCP integrations (preview): An integration that lets creative professionals direct their preferred third-party agent to make changes locally to their Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere and After Effects project files, with layers, sequences and compositions staying editable.
- New features and performance enhancements : Innovations across flagship products include features like Generative Restyle and Relight in Photoshop, a first-of-its-kind color grading system with Color Mode in Premiere, Open Eyes (beta) in Lightroom, and Co-editing (beta) in InDesign that speed core workflows and expand what pros can achieve.
- Topaz Labs models : New image enhancement models, Wonder 4 and Image HDR, deliver upscaling, denoising, deblurring and sharpening capabilities to transform images with richer detail.
Adobe GenStudio Helps Marketers Accelerate Campaigns with Agentic AI
Marketing and creative teams need to produce more content for different audiences, channels and markets while maintaining brand consistency. Adobe is bringing CX Enterprise Coworker into GenStudio, its end-to-end content supply chain solution, to help teams manage complex campaign workflows through a conversational interface.
New innovations include:
- Agentic partner across campaigns : Through a conversational interface within Adobe GenStudio, creatives and marketers will be able to direct campaign planning, creation and activation while Coworker coordinates AI agents and workflows.
- Automated brand adherence : Adobe Brand Intelligence, an agent that continuously learns and enforces brand standards, is expanding its capabilities including Intelligent Reflow so teams can automatically adapt designs to new sizes and layouts. It is also coming to Photoshop Illustrator and InDesign to bring brand guidance into the tools creatives already use.
- Agentic ideation and planning : Ideation Space is a new AI-powered collaborative canvas in Workfront, Adobe's marketing planning and project management solution. It combines ideas from creatives and marketers with performance data and other context gathered by Coworker to help turn strategy into a structured campaign brief.
- Governed creative workflows : Firefly 3D Digital Twin, which creates pixel-perfect 3D replicas of products, will let teams and AI agents change a product's labels and materials and generate product images without requiring a physical photoshoot every time a detail changes.
Adobe Expands Where and How People Can Access Its Trusted Tools through Deeper Partnerships
Adobe is continuing to bring its creative and productivity tools to the platforms and devices where people create and work. Building on connectors launched in collaboration with Anthropic, OpenAI, Slack and others, Adobe is deepening its partnerships with Google and Microsoft to bring its tools to even more people across the products they use every day.
Adobe and Google announced an expanded strategic partnership that brings Adobe's creative and productivity tools into Google's products and Google's frontier AI models into Adobe's tools, helping people bring ideas to life faster and create high-quality content. Acrobat will be available in Google Workspace, giving people a direct pathway from Google Drive and Gmail into Adobe's industry-leading PDF solution. Adobe will expand its connectors for Gemini and Gemini Enterprise with Acrobat and additional creative tools, enabling people to enhance images, customize designs and work with PDFs in their conversations. Adobe will also bring its creative tools to AI Mode in Google Search. Adobe customers will continue to get access to Google's latest image and video models in Firefly, Photoshop, Adobe Express and Premiere, and Gemini models will help power AI capabilities in Acrobat. Adobe and Google DeepMind will explore new AI-powered editing capabilities for Photoshop.
Adobe and Microsoft announced a growing strategic relationship that brings optimized versions of Adobe's flagship creative tools, including Photoshop, Premiere, After Effects and Substance 3D Painter (beta) to high-performance Arm-based Windows PCs, including the new Surface Laptop Ultra powered by RTX Spark. In addition, Adobe Express' quick and easy creation tools will be available natively integrated into Microsoft Photos, and Windows customers will have access to Express capabilities at their fingertips.
Adobe also announced a multi-year strategic alliance with The Walt Disney Company, becoming an Official AI Innovation Partner. Adobe technology will support concept exploration in Disney's innovation labs as well as parks and cruise development pipelines, using custom AI models and tools to help teams develop ideas more quickly, while protecting creators and their works.
Adobe MAX 2026: Dream Big. Create Bigger.
Adobe MAX, the world's largest creativity conference, takes place in Miami Beach November 10–12, bringing together creative professionals, social media creators, enterprise marketers and creative storytellers from around the world. Across three days of inspiration, networking and collaboration, attendees will hear from more than 300 renowned speakers including designer Jonathan Anderson, actor and creative entrepreneur Terry Crews and filmmaker Drex Lee, alongside live musical performances and creative experiences. Virtual audiences can stream MAX keynotes and Adobe Sneaks, the company's showcase of breakthrough creative innovations, at max.Adobe.com.
About Adobe
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Public relations contact
Erin Di Leva
edileva@adobe.com