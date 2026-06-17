Adobe Introduces GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks

- Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, built for one of the fastest-growing advertising channels, enables retailers to help businesses scale on-brand ad campaigns that reach consumers in the moment of purchase.
- Adobe is also introducing additional innovations across GenStudio, an AI-powered content supply chain solution, including Adobe Brand Intelligence's new Simulate Skill which enables marketers to understand how content will engage with audiences, by simulating reactions modeled on real customer data.
- Additional GenStudio innovations include Firefly Graph for enterprise and new GenStudio for Performance Marketing insights, helping teams produce, activate and optimize content at scale.
Today, Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) — the global technology leader that unleashes creativity, productivity and customer experiences through innovative tools and platforms — announced major innovations across Adobe GenStudio (its agentic and generative AI content supply chain solution) to help businesses reach consumers across every channel as they shop, stream or scroll, with creative that is relevant, on-brand and built to drive results. Adobe GenStudio is part of Adobe CX Enterprise , a new end-to-end agentic AI system that will simplify how businesses manage their entire customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and lasting loyalty.
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Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks is a new offering that will provide global retailers a chance to help brands they work with become active advertisers on a commerce media network. This helps businesses that are new to commerce media network advertising, as well as those who have a lot of experience, get up and running fast. GenStudio Commerce Media Network will build a working profile and creative from existing product listings, website content and category context, which will then be activated directly inside the retailer's ad network.
"The volume and quality of content brands need to produce has outpaced what teams can realistically deliver," said Varun Parmar, SVP and General Manager, Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise. "From global brands to first-time advertisers on commerce networks, GenStudio closes that gap by giving teams the tools to produce content that engages their customers wherever they are."
Additionally, a native integration between GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks and Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration (a data collaboration solution for advertisers and publishers) will allow brands to expand targeting and measurement by bringing together customer data from across existing channels into campaigns on retail networks. A partnership with LiveRamp will also connect retailers' purchase data so that campaigns can be built around what shoppers actually buy.
As the demand for personalized and engaging content ramps up across every channel, Adobe is also introducing new capabilities within GenStudio that provide creative and marketing teams improved intelligence, workflows and control across every stage of a campaign lifecycle. The latest innovations include:
- Simulated audience: Adobe Brand Intelligence is a continuously learning AI solution that keeps brand content consistent at scale. A new Simulate Skill will enable marketers to understand content engagement by simulating reactions from highly accurate synthetic audiences, modeled on real customer data. This will enable teams to refine creative concepts and executions, and instill confidence before any budget is spent.
- Agentic campaign management: Adobe revealed a new MCP integration in Adobe Workfront that can be connected to large language model applications, enabling marketers to assign tasks, check project status and manage campaign activities through an agentic workflow.
- Automated content production: Available as part of Creative Cloud for Enterprise (Edition 5), Firefly Graph for enterprise provides creative teams a visual canvas to build custom, automated workflows using Adobe and third-party AI models, along with Adobe's creative tools. Teams can visually connect models, tools and outputs on a node-based canvas with fine-grained controls, making every creative decision visible, every step inspectable and workflows shareable across the organization.
- Custom-trained generative AI : Firefly Custom Models are now available in Adobe Photoshop for image generation, giving designers on-brand AI image generation inside the tools they already use.
- Enhanced performance marketing insights: In GenStudio for Performance Marketing —a generative AI-first app that enables businesses to easily assemble, deliver and measure content experiences—a new cross-channel insights dashboard will capture Connected TV (CTV) via a new integration with MNTN, giving teams AI-powered analysis of what is driving performance across paid social, email, display and CTV. A new Ad Recommendations capability will also surface guidance on which ads to refresh, scale or optimize, and Next Best Creative can soon be used to automatically assemble the next asset based on what performed best.
- Connected record of assets: The Unified Campaign Metadata Service will connect campaign data across planning, creation and activation, to ensure every asset carries a consistent record. This shared record will help teams manage and measure content more effectively across Adobe solutions.
About Adobe
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Public relations contact
Patrick Heffernan
Adobe
pheffernan@adobe.com