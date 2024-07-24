Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 29 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AI1:AU
Adisyn
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Announces Strategic Collaboration with 2D Generation to Advance AI and Semiconductor Technology

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has entered into a binding collaboration agreement (“Collaboration Agreement”) with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel (“2D Generation”). This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data centre management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Outcomes of a Strategic Review

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the following outcomes of the Strategic Review process (ASX: 28 February 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Material Sale of VMware Cloud Platform

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding agreement with Zettagrid Pty Ltd (“Zettagrid”) to dispose of it’s VMware cloud platform for a total consideration of up to $1.4 million in cash (“Agreement”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 2 May 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

March 2024 (Q3 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 March 2024, as it continues to build on it’s unique technology offering and sovereign IT capability.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Sovereign IT Capability Empowering the Defence Industry Supply Chain

Investor Presentation – April 2024

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

×