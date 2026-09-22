ADDITIONAL FINDER'S FEES AND FINDER'S WARRANTS DISCLOSURE

ADDITIONAL FINDER'S FEES AND FINDER'S WARRANTS DISCLOSURE

www.cantex.ca
info@cantex.ca

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD,OTC:CTXDF) (the "Company") announces a correction to the finders warrants disclosed in the September 18, 2026 news release announcing the close of the oversubscribed private placement ("the Offering").

Cantex Mine Development Corp.

The Company was charged $18,000 in finders fees, which were paid in cash, and issued 70,000 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") on the closing of the final tranche of the Offering for their assistance in identifying purchasers of Units and FT Shares.  Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a "Finder Share") at an exercise price of $0.40 per Finder Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Finder's Warrant; it was incorrectly disclosed as $0.25 per Finder Share in the September 18 news release.

The Company would also like to disclose under section 3.1(c) of Policy 5.1 that the finders fees charged to the Company, and the Finder's Warrants issued across the Offering were as follows:

Tranche 1

Tranche 2

Tranche 3

August 12, 2026

September 11, 2026

September 18, 2026

Total Fees

Cash fees

Finders
Warrants

Cash fees

Finders
Warrants

Cash fees

Finders
Warrants

Cash fees

Finders
Warrants

6132987 Canada Inc

$

3,850

-

$             -

-

$

-

-

$     3,850

-

Haywood Securities Inc.

$

14,000

56,000

$             -

-

$

-

-

$   14,000

56,000

Ventum Financial Corp.

$

17,500

70,000

$             -

-

$

2,100

63,000

$   19,600

133,000

B. Alan McDonald

$

-

-

$     2,100

-

$

-

-

$     2,100

-

StephenAvenue Securities Inc.

$

-

-

$             -

-

$

15,900

7,000

$   15,900

7,000

$

35,350

126,000

$     2,100

-

$

18,000

70,000

$   55,450

196,000

About Cantex

Cantex is focused on its 100% owned 20,000 hectare North Rackla Project located 150 kilometers northeast of the town of Mayo in the Yukon Territory, Canada where high-grade massive sulphide mineralization has been discovered. Over 100,000 meters of drilling has defined high grade silver-lead-zinc-germanium mineralization over 2.80 kilometers of strike length and at least 700 meters depth. The mineralization remains open along strike and to depth.  In addition the Company has discovered copper and gold mineralization. The Company is led by Dr. Charles Fipke, C.M., the founder of Ekati, Canada's first diamond mine.

The technical information and results reported here have been approved by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geol., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release. Mr Ulansky is the Company's President and CEO.

Signed,

Chad Ulansky

Chad Ulansky President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/22/c8492.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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