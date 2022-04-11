Company NewsInvesting News

Adastra Holdings Ltd.  a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the submission of its Medical Sales License application to Health Canada on April 1, 2022 . A Medical Sales License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities: Sell cannabis extracts to medical cannabis patients and licensed health ...

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the submission of its Medical Sales License application to Health Canada on April 1, 2022 .

Adastra Announces Submission of Medical Sales License Application (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

A Medical Sales License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

  • Sell cannabis extracts to medical cannabis patients and licensed health practitioners;
  • Develop products classified as cannabis extracts:
    • Inhaled (vaporizer cartridge and shatter),
    • Ingested (tincture, oil, capsule, soft gel and oral spray),
    • Other (suppository);
  • Sell dried cannabis

On August 31, 2021 , Adastra announced its acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD , a lean digital patient care platform providing complimentary assessments for alternative treatments of medical cannabis and other breakthrough therapies, such as psychedelics.

"I am particularly excited about the future of cannabinoid-based medical treatments, especially the pharmaceutical distribution of these remedies," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of Adastra. "Having strong ties to the medical community, I am confident that CBD, CBN and CBG specifically will play a significant role in the Canadian medical market in the near future. Adastra's ability to sell to the growing and established medical market positions the Company to leverage its existing clinics for direct-to-patient sales and pharmacy sales soon. We are also uniquely positioned to tap into my pharmacy retail network in order to provide Adastra's medical cannabinoid products to patients across Canada ."

Engagement with irlabs

Adastra is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter dated effective April 8, 2022 (the "Agreement") with IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs"), whereby irlabs has agreed to provide the Company with certain investor relations services (the "Services") in the areas of: (i) capital markets advisory, including strategic advisory and introductions to investors and investment bankers; and (ii) the development and management of an investor relations and communications program, including public relations/media, social media and stakeholder relations.

Either party may terminate the Agreement at any time by providing the other party with 30 days' prior written notice of termination. In consideration for the Services, the Company has agreed to pay irlabs a monthly fee of $10,000 in cash, plus applicable taxes (the "Monthly Fee"), due and payable on the last day of each month. The first payment will be $15,000 in cash, plus applicable taxes, due and payable on April 30, 2022 . The Company has also agreed to reimburse irlabs for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with irlabs performing the Services. In addition, irlabs will bill a monthly charge totalling 3% of the Monthly Fee to cover subscription fees for market intelligence platforms, media monitoring, certain information retrieval services, and other ordinary course items that will not be billed to the Company on an itemized basis. irlabs has agreed not to incur any aggregate disbursements greater than $500 a month without the Company's approval. irlabs' contact person, address, email and telephone number are as follows: Alyssa Barry (Principal and Co-Founder), 400 - 22 E 5th Ave, Vancouver, BC V5T 1G8, alyssa@irlabs.ca , 604-997-0965.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with team members located across North America , irlabs is industry and sector agnostic and supports both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca .

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca .

About PerceiveMD

PerceiveMD has created the first of its kind, research-based, multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and other forward-thinking therapies such as psychedelics. It offers a holistic, team-based approach that focuses on the patient. Its team of nurses, pharmacists, physicians, practitioners, specialists, and educators will all work together to ensure that you are properly assessed, informed, and prescribed where appropriate. For more information, visit: www.perceivemd.ca .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the anticipated grant of the Medical Sales License by Health Canada; (ii) the activities that the Company could conduct with a Medical Sales License; (iii) the effect of CBD, CBN and CBG on the Canadian medical market in the near future; (iv) the ability of the Company to leverage its existing clinics for direct-to-patient and pharmacy sales through its ability to sell to the growing and established medical market; (v) the Company's ability to benefit from a pharmacy retail network to provide Adastra's medical cannabinoid products to patients Canada -wide; and (vi) the Agreement with irlabs including the Services irlabs has agreed to provide to the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c7439.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adastra HoldingsCSE:XTRXCannabis Investing
XTRX:CNX
Adastra Holdings

Adastra Holdings


Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Announces Successful Soft Launch of Endgame Brand in BC

Adastra Announces Successful Soft Launch of Endgame Brand in BC

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic and analytical testing, is excited to announce that its newly developed brand, Endgame, which was soft-launched last week, sold out in less than 24 hours of delivery to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch ("BCLDB"). Endgame's initial SKU delivery included two varieties of vaporizer cartridges: Mosa x Blood Orange and White Rhino x Raspberry Lemon.

"We are thrilled to bring Endgame, our first exclusive in-house brand, to market," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director of Adastra. "Selling out on day one of launch demonstrates consumer appetite for a lower cost vaporizer that delivers on quality, flavour and convenience. With added production capacity, new orders are quickly being shipped to supply our customers."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Announces a Record Production Month and Management Changes

Adastra Announces a Record Production Month and Management Changes

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic and analytical testing, is pleased to report that its wholly owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. achieved a record month of production volume in February, more than doubling outputs.

Adastra Announces a Record Production Month and Management Changes (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Hydrocarbon Extraction Output Increased by 24%

Since February, hydrocarbon extraction and processing run times more than doubled, increasing from an average of 2.5 runs per day to 6 runs per day, which equates to 48 kilograms of cannabis biomass extracted each day. In February, a total of 570.9 kilograms of cannabis biomass was extracted. 710.4 kilograms of cannabis biomass has been extracted in March, accounting for a 24% increase in production; this is representative of just one of Adastra's active processing lines.

The significant growth in cannabis biomass extraction was achieved by adding shifts and extending hours during the week. There has been an increase in demand for hydrocarbon-extracted shatter products for Adastra's 100% owned brand, Phyto Extractions, and fulfillments for the Company's co-manufacturing brands, along with the preparation for the launch of a highly-anticipated brand next month. The increased demand has led to seven hydrocarbon production runs per day, or approximately 56 kilograms of cannabis extracted daily. This does not account for Adastra's cryo-ethanol production line, and brings Adastra closer to achieving its goal of $5 million per month in sales by Summer 2022.

Filling and Packaging Increased by 75%

In February, the production team filled and packaged 100,511 vaporizer cartridges and finished products. In March, 75,875 cartridges were filled in two weeks, with an anticipated total of 118,346 cartridges to be filled and packaged by the end of this month.

Filling increased from 6,000 cartridges to 10,500 cartridges per day, accounting for a 75% increase in one month.

"I am extremely proud of our team's commitment and performance which has enabled us to achieve another record production month," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer and Director, Adastra. "With more SKUs launching and co-manufacturing brands coming to market this Spring and Summer, Adastra intends to invest in more processing equipment, along with automation hardware and software to drive costs down and increase production outputs."

Corporate Update

Adastra announces a recent update to its leadership structure with the departure of Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director, Donald Dinsmore , and the appointment of Michael Forbes as Corporate Secretary.

Donald Dinsmore commented, "After nearly four years of proudly working to build the Adastra team, I am parting ways to pursue other business endeavours. I look forward to what the future has to offer for both myself and the growth of Adastra."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company, I want to thank Donald for his guidance and support in growing Adastra," said Michael Forbes . "We wish him all the best in his next venture."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‐looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: increased production volume; addition of processing, filling and packaging shifts; investment in equipment and automation hardware and software to drive costs down and increase production; anticipated new products, and the adoption thereof; goal of achieving $5 million a month in sales by Summer 2022; an anticipated total of 118,346 cartridges to be filled and packaged by the end of this month; and the timelines set out herein. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

This news release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about the Company's expected goal of achieving $5 million a month in sales by Summer 2022 and anticipated total of 118,346 cartridges to be filled and packaged by the end of this month, which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out in the above paragraph. The actual financial results of the Company may vary from the amounts set out herein and such variation may be material. The Company and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this news release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company's anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Adastra Announces a Record Production Month and Management Changes (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c3149.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Announces Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it completed the submission of its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on March 23, 2022 .

Adastra Holdings Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

A Dealer's License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

  • Procure controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation, and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for Psilocybin extraction;
  • Research and manufacture controlled substances such as Psilocybin and Psilocin;
  • Business-to-business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Known as a high-capacity processor of cannabis concentrates and extract products, and co-manufacturer for sought after Canadian brands, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps to become a licensed tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD. When the Dealer's License is formally approved, Adastra expects to conduct the majority of this work out of its 13,500 square foot, purpose-built extraction, and production facility located in Langley, BC .

The Dealer's License application was originally filed in September, 2021 with a Health Canada audit performed on March 9, 2022 . Adastra responded to Health Canada's request for more information and successfully submitted its Dealer's License application on March 23 . Unless Health Canada comes back with an additional request for information, the Company expects the Dealer's License to be received by early April 2022 .

"We see the expansion of our capabilities as a significant opportunity for Adastra's partners and shareholders," said Michael Forbes , Director and CEO, Adastra. "We are known in the cannabis industry as a reliable partner to many licensed producers and believe broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will strengthen our cash flow and profitability. We are excited for what the future holds at Adastra."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the anticipated grant of the Dealer's License by Health Canada; the activities that the Company could conduct with a Dealer's License; the Company's expectations to conduct a majority of its work out of the extraction and production facility in Langley, BC upon approval of the Dealer's License; the effect that broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will have on the Company's cash flow and profitability; the changing regulations surrounding certain psychedelics and associated treatments; societal acceptance of psychedelic treatments; the ability of the Company to conduct testing, production, or sales of any compounds beyond cannabis; and the ability of the Company to work with partners such as medical doctors, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies if it is permitted to conduct extraction research and develop psychedelic compounds. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding multiple controlled substances; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c9996.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Announces Co-Manufacturing Partnership to bring Zyre Brands to Market

Adastra Holdings Announces Co-Manufacturing Partnership to bring Zyre Brands to Market

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRANKFURT: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing services company, is pleased to announce a private label manufacturing agreement with Zyre Brands Corp. ("Zyre").

Adastra Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Under the terms of this agreement, Adastra will manufacture custom-formulated cured resin vape products to sell under the Zyre brand in the Canadian adult-use market.

Adastra's ability to produce and formulate quality, in-demand concentrates and vape products has been demonstrated through their established Phyto Extractions brand. The inclusion of Zyre vapes into Adastra's production schedule establishes Adastra's strong footprint in the growing vape and concentrates segment. This agreement expands the Company's rapidly growing contract manufacturing portfolio, highlighting Adastra's capabilities across multiple business verticals.

"We felt Zyre's leadership team and brand strategy was a strong addition to the growing contract manufacturing portion of our business. Its background and success in growing cannabis companies and startups is admirable, and complementary in our burgeoning industry. This, paired with their focus on targeting the young adult GenZ customer as a vapes only brand, gives us confidence that they are heavily invested in growing this partnership to the benefit of both parties." Michael Forbes , CEO, Adastra Holdings Ltd.

"Adastra has a demonstrated track record of success. Its strong extraction and processing capabilities made them our top choice private-label manufacturer, suited to launch our vape brand for the up-and-coming adult consumer. We were impressed by the quality of their input material and extraction capabilities, and look forward to working with the team to introduce our consumer-focused brand into the Canadian adult-use vape market." Audrey Wong , CEO, Zyre Brands Corp .

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

About Zyre Brands Corp.

The times are changing. Just think, Canadians born in the 2000's only know an adult world of legal cannabis. They won't know legacy when they're hitting their vape. Instead, they'll be looking for a brand that speaks to them. Zyre intends to grow with the evolving community as cannabis vapes become their go-to complement when unwinding, being creative, and enjoying good times. Zyre's Recline/Spotlight/Launch product lines are the sole Canadian vape-only brand in market, dedicated to helping consumers without knowledge of the legacy cannabis era, make decisions about what matters most to them; What activities should I use my vape for? Will I like how it tastes? This laser-sharp customer focus, combined with a regulated CPG-experienced executive leadership team, who have demonstrated success in scaling cannabis businesses and startups, sets Zyre to be the vape brand to watch. For those who want to join the journey find the Zyre community @ZyreLife on TikTok and Instagram and via their website: www.zyrelife.com

Forward–Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: anticipated future manufacturing under the Zyre brand in the Canadian adult-use market; further expansion of Adastra's market share in the growing vape and concentrates segment; and the future anticipated growth of the partnership with the Zyre brand. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward– looking statements, including, without limitation, adverse market conditions, and such other factors beyond the control of the Company and which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward–looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward–looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward–looking statements.

Zyre Logo (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c5956.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb to Open RISE Mankato, Its 77th Retail Location in the Nation, on April 14

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, today announced it will open RISE Mankato on April 14. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota (Habitat Minnesota).

"We are excited to expand our retail footprint to six locations in Minnesota and our first in the southern region of the state," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Along with this opening, we are extending our First Day Profits program to another state, allowing us to make an impact in the community with each new store. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Habitat Minnesota, who is doing the important work of bringing about systemic change, so all people have a safe, stable and affordable home."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating MoneyLion, Cronos, Agrify, and CareDx and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML), Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY), and CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws andor engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MoneyLion, Inc. (NYSE: ML)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of cannabis bud

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Tilray Reports Profitable Quarter, Canada to Set Up Industry Panel

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY,TSX:TLRY) shareholders went for a bumpy ride this past trading week as the company missed financial targets, but appears to be on an upswing.

Meanwhile, Canada's new federal budget will give the cannabis industry a panel for comments and requests.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds POLY, LHCG, NLSN, and GDNSF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

-

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Plantronics, Inc. ( NYSE: POLY )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: POLY) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of POLY by HP Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, POLY shareholders will receive $40.00 in cash for each share of POLY common stock owned.  If you own POLY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/poly

LHC Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ: LHCG )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) , in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned.  If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc ( NYSE: NLSN )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock. If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQX: GDNSF )

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) , in connection with the proposed acquisition GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held.  If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-poly-lhcg-nlsn-and-gdnsf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301521097.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Numinus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

Numinus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that Payton Nyquvest Founder and CEO of Numinus, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 . Mr. Nyquvest will present at 1:00 p.m. ET . To attend, register here .

  • KCSA Psychedelics Investor Conference to be held virtually on April 27-28, 2022 . Mr. Nyquvest will present on Wednesday, April 27 th at 1:00 p.m. ET . To attend, register here .

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Numinus' management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications NuminusIR@kcsa.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of capitol hill on back of US$50 bill

A Political Impasse is Stalling US Cannabis Reform

A cannabis legalization bill has cleared the US House of Representatives in a significant win for changing perspectives on the drug. But with experts pointing to gridlock in the Senate, what happens next?

Last Friday (April 1), an updated version of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act made it through the House for the second time in its history.

While the news has generated hype in the market, the bill now has to clear the Senate before it can be signed into law by President Joe Biden — and numerous policy experts have said there's no chance that will happen.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×