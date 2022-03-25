Company NewsInvesting News

Adastra Holdings Ltd.  a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it completed the submission of its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License on March 23, 2022 . A Dealer's License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities: Procure controlled substances, including by import, ...

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce it completed the submission of its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on March 23, 2022 .

Adastra Holdings Completed Submission of Controlled Substances Dealer's License Application (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

A Dealer's License would permit Adastra to perform the following activities:

  • Procure controlled substances, including by import, synthesis, propagation, cultivation, and harvesting of psychedelic mushrooms for Psilocybin extraction;
  • Research and manufacture controlled substances such as Psilocybin and Psilocin;
  • Business-to-business sale of controlled substances, including by export

Known as a high-capacity processor of cannabis concentrates and extract products, and co-manufacturer for sought after Canadian brands, Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps to become a licensed tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5-MeO-DMT, and LSD. When the Dealer's License is formally approved, Adastra expects to conduct the majority of this work out of its 13,500 square foot, purpose-built extraction, and production facility located in Langley, BC .

The Dealer's License application was originally filed in September, 2021 with a Health Canada audit performed on March 9, 2022 . Adastra responded to Health Canada's request for more information and successfully submitted its Dealer's License application on March 23 . Unless Health Canada comes back with an additional request for information, the Company expects the Dealer's License to be received by early April 2022 .

"We see the expansion of our capabilities as a significant opportunity for Adastra's partners and shareholders," said Michael Forbes , Director and CEO, Adastra. "We are known in the cannabis industry as a reliable partner to many licensed producers and believe broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will strengthen our cash flow and profitability. We are excited for what the future holds at Adastra."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to the anticipated grant of the Dealer's License by Health Canada; the activities that the Company could conduct with a Dealer's License; the Company's expectations to conduct a majority of its work out of the extraction and production facility in Langley, BC upon approval of the Dealer's License; the effect that broadening the research, production and sale of more regulated products to emerging markets will have on the Company's cash flow and profitability; the changing regulations surrounding certain psychedelics and associated treatments; societal acceptance of psychedelic treatments; the ability of the Company to conduct testing, production, or sales of any compounds beyond cannabis; and the ability of the Company to work with partners such as medical doctors, pharmaceutical companies and pharmacies if it is permitted to conduct extraction research and develop psychedelic compounds. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding multiple controlled substances; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c9996.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Adastra HoldingsCSE:XTRXCannabis Investing
XTRX:CNX
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Announces Co-Manufacturing Partnership to bring Zyre Brands to Market

Adastra Holdings Announces Co-Manufacturing Partnership to bring Zyre Brands to Market

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRANKFURT: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing services company, is pleased to announce a private label manufacturing agreement with Zyre Brands Corp. ("Zyre").

Adastra Holdings Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Under the terms of this agreement, Adastra will manufacture custom-formulated cured resin vape products to sell under the Zyre brand in the Canadian adult-use market.

Adastra's ability to produce and formulate quality, in-demand concentrates and vape products has been demonstrated through their established Phyto Extractions brand. The inclusion of Zyre vapes into Adastra's production schedule establishes Adastra's strong footprint in the growing vape and concentrates segment. This agreement expands the Company's rapidly growing contract manufacturing portfolio, highlighting Adastra's capabilities across multiple business verticals.

"We felt Zyre's leadership team and brand strategy was a strong addition to the growing contract manufacturing portion of our business. Its background and success in growing cannabis companies and startups is admirable, and complementary in our burgeoning industry. This, paired with their focus on targeting the young adult GenZ customer as a vapes only brand, gives us confidence that they are heavily invested in growing this partnership to the benefit of both parties." Michael Forbes , CEO, Adastra Holdings Ltd.

"Adastra has a demonstrated track record of success. Its strong extraction and processing capabilities made them our top choice private-label manufacturer, suited to launch our vape brand for the up-and-coming adult consumer. We were impressed by the quality of their input material and extraction capabilities, and look forward to working with the team to introduce our consumer-focused brand into the Canadian adult-use vape market." Audrey Wong , CEO, Zyre Brands Corp .

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

About Zyre Brands Corp.

The times are changing. Just think, Canadians born in the 2000's only know an adult world of legal cannabis. They won't know legacy when they're hitting their vape. Instead, they'll be looking for a brand that speaks to them. Zyre intends to grow with the evolving community as cannabis vapes become their go-to complement when unwinding, being creative, and enjoying good times. Zyre's Recline/Spotlight/Launch product lines are the sole Canadian vape-only brand in market, dedicated to helping consumers without knowledge of the legacy cannabis era, make decisions about what matters most to them; What activities should I use my vape for? Will I like how it tastes? This laser-sharp customer focus, combined with a regulated CPG-experienced executive leadership team, who have demonstrated success in scaling cannabis businesses and startups, sets Zyre to be the vape brand to watch. For those who want to join the journey find the Zyre community @ZyreLife on TikTok and Instagram and via their website: www.zyrelife.com

Forward–Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: anticipated future manufacturing under the Zyre brand in the Canadian adult-use market; further expansion of Adastra's market share in the growing vape and concentrates segment; and the future anticipated growth of the partnership with the Zyre brand. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking information. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward– looking statements, including, without limitation, adverse market conditions, and such other factors beyond the control of the Company and which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Forward–looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward–looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward–looking statements.

Zyre Logo (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c5956.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Expands Co-Manufacturing Portfolio and Provides Facility Expansion Update

Adastra Holdings Expands Co-Manufacturing Portfolio and Provides Facility Expansion Update

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has started the new year strong by signing co-manufacturing agreements to produce high-potency, pure hydrocarbon- extracted concentrate products, continuing to expand its portfolio of brand partners, and growing the Company's dossier of SKUs in the Canadian market.

Adastra Labs Facility Expansion (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

This brings Adastra closer to exceeding its goal of $5 Million per month in sales by Summer 2022.

Facility Expansion

Adastra is rapidly scaling its production facility to meet growing demand for hydrocarbon-based products and to capitalize on its recently announced dried flower sales license. Adastra has committed to purchase critical equipment that will effectively quadruple its hydrocarbon extraction capabilities.

"Improvements to our post-processing capabilities, and expanding production operations to include multiple shifts, seven days a week, will allow us to rapidly increase our hydrocarbon capacity and product offerings to include Diamonds, full-spectrum cartridges and other highly sought-after premium cannabis extracts. Not only will this help us to diversify our product offering under Phyto Extractions but also offer these in-demand products to our growing list of B2B customers," said Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer, Adastra.

Further, in April 2022 , Adastra is expected to commission a high-capacity automated pre-roll machine. Once commissioned, this equipment will enable Adastra to produce upwards of 10 million dried flower and infused pre-rolls a quarter, allowing the company to tap into an extremely fast-growing market segment. Adastra intends to market pre-rolls and infused pre-roll products under the Phyto Extractions brand and offer contract manufacturing services to other high impact brands in the Canadian market.

Insider Open Market Purchases of Adastra Common Stock

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer have recently purchased shares of the Company on the open market, the details of which have been set out in their respective SEDI reports. Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, said, "This is another opportunity to show investors that Adastra management is committed to creating long-term shareholder value. We believe the current share price does not reflect the true value of Adastra and the incredible growth we have coming in the near future."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult‐use and medical markets and forward‐looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult‐use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural‐scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis‐derived products. Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N‐Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5‐ MeO‐DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Connect with Adastra: Email | Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward‐looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward‐looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward‐looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to obtaining a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada; statements regarding anticipated new products, the adoption thereof, the intention to schedule additional shifts to meet consumer demand, and goal of $5 million a month in sales by Summer 2022 and the timelines set out herein. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c4263.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Receives Flower Sales License from Health Canada

Adastra Holdings Receives Flower Sales License from Health Canada

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Adastra Labs Inc. ("Adastra Labs") has received its flower sales license amendment from Health Canada effective December 17, 2021 (the "Flower Sales License"). The Flower Sales License will allow Adastra Labs to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.

"Receiving our flower sales license is a significant milestone and provides Adastra with an additional pathway to pursue higher-margin revenue growth within the Canadian cannabis market," said Donald Dinsmore , COO & Director. "With the ability to be a direct supplier, we are now even better positioned to leverage the strong awareness and existing shelf space of our popular Phyto Extractions brand, as well as our national inside sales force, by offering an expanded portfolio of other products targeted at the cost-conscious and the premium craft consumers that will include pre-rolls and dried flower offerings."

Dried cannabis flower is in high demand from provincial distributors and medical clients. According to Statistics Canada, dried flower sales accounted for nearly three-quarters of legal recreational cannabis sales in the first half of 2021, worth over $1.3 billion in sales. 1

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "Adastra is in a great position to maximize profits through the continued reduction in biomass costs and the little need for capital expenditure. I am particularly excited about the upcoming launch of infused pre-rolls, as they are the fastest-growing segment in the flower category. With national shelf space to leverage, the facility, and the team to execute, these new flower SKUs will propel Adastra into record sales and profitability."

_____________________________________
1 MJBizDaily, October 20, 2021 ( article )

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult–use and medical markets and forward–looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult–use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural–scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis–derived products. Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N–Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5– Meow–DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward–looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward–looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to obtaining a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's License from Health Canada, and on the anticipated timeline thereof; statements regarding anticipated new products, the adoption thereof, and the timelines set out herein; and the intention to hire additional shifts to meet consumer demand. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward–looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward–looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward–looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c8081.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Results

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Third Quarter Results

 Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") has today filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

Q3 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of approximately $1.8 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q2 2021, representing a 46% sequential increase. On a year-to-date basis, revenue increased $2.4 million , or 190%, versus last year.
  • Distillate production (grams) increased 275 kg, or 190%, year-to-date and 56 kg, or 86%, in Q3 2021 compared to last year.
  • Shatter production (grams) increased 124 kg year-to-date and 52 kg in Q3 compared to last year.
  • Gross profit of approximately $934,000 in Q3 2021 nearly doubled from approximately $546,000 in Q2 2021, with gross margins expanding to 52% from 44% over the same period.
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss narrowed to approximately $208,000 compared to approximately $510,000 in Q2 2021. This operating loss was driven by professional fees incurred in relation to the two acquisitions completed in the quarter and is expected to narrow further in Q4 2021.
  • Net increase in cash of approximately $62,000 in the first nine months of 2021, despite spending over $1 million on inventory.
  • Refinancing of mortgage facility to provide incremental $1.0 million of liquidity to the Company.

Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "I am very excited about the future of Adastra and how hard the team has worked in restructuring and reducing costs. We are hitting our stride in Q4, positioning us for rapid growth and positive cash flow in the upcoming quarter. We have a large national sales footprint that we are leveraging into new products, particularly infused pre-rolls, which we believe we can quickly turn newly introduced products into high revenue generators. I am confident that our sales will be brisk and help us achieve $5 million in monthly sales by the end of 2022."

"Our business is showing strong momentum sequentially from Q2 2021 to Q3 2021," added Forbes. "This is highlighted by an 18% increase in sales to provinces, including 107% growth in Ontario , and the entrance during the quarter into Yukon , our sixth province. In addition, after introducing a new line of shatter vaporizer cartridges over the summer, we have taken this category from no revenue in Q1 to over $400,000 in Q3 2021, growth we believe is due to our dominant shelf space across Canada ."

"Strategically, our focus remains on the following growth areas: medical extraction, premium branded extraction products, flower products, drug formulation, sales force expansion, and global. We are particularly excited about the upcoming launch of infused pre-rolls, one of the fastest growing categories of cannabis products in both Canada and the U.S. As we are doing with shatter, we plan to leverage our shelf space to sell into the provinces, and expect that this category to ultimately be a larger contributor."

"Combined, these efforts and financial results give us optimism as we approach 2022," concluded Forbes. "We believe we have established a platform for profitable growth, with multiple revenue streams and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this platform over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult–use and medical markets and forward–looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is renowned throughout Canada for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult–use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural–scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC ., focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis–derived products. Adastra has now successfully taken the first steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N–Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5– Meow–DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients.

Disclaimer for Forward–Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward–looking statements  that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward–looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward–looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, but not limited to, the anticipated narrowing of operating loss in Q4 2021; how the combination of topline revenue growth via provincial sales and strategic acquisitions when coupled with reducing overhead costs may result in sustainable profitability for the Company; the expected benefits of the Company's plan to leverage its shelf space to sell its infused pre-rolls into the provinces and any expected revenue growth therefrom; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth. Forward–looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward– looking statements, including, without limitation, adverse market conditions, and such other factors beyond the control of the Company and which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses new risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. Forward–looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward–looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward–looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/02/c8350.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Continues Community Investment Initiatives with Donation to Olive-Harvey College in Chicago

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, is expanding its partnership with Olive-Harvey College by donating $200,000 to support the school's cannabis education program. The program provides training, scholarships, equipment, staffing and industry access to help create a more diverse workforce within the cannabis industry. Olive-Harvey is a community college on the southeast side of Chicago and is part of the City Colleges of Chicago.

The donation was made on behalf of Green Thumb's Growing for Good social impact program and fulfills the Company's Social Equity Inclusion plan requirement for Illinois' early approval adult-use cultivation license holders. Green Thumb chose to partner with Olive-Harvey College, which has the only credit-approved cannabis training program in Chicago, to further the impact the school is making to prepare Black and Brown students for a career in cannabis while strengthening diversity in the industry​​.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 and Operating Cash Flow

Company reports 73% year-over-year revenue growth and 219% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2021

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) (FSE: 6CQ) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company "), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All financial information presented in this release is reported in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") and in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted, and all comparisons to prior quarters and the prior year are made on an as-converted basis under U.S. GAAP.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs to Become the New Leader in Cannabis with the Acquisition of Columbia Care

Transformational deal will combine best-in-class wholesale, retail and operations with an expanded strategic footprint in the largest and fastest growing markets in cannabis

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (" Cresco Labs " or the " Company ") and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (" Columbia Care ") announced today they have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares (the " Columbia Care Shares ") of Columbia Care (the "Transaction" ). Subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, the Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
mexican plaza with flag in the middle of the city square

Experts: Cannabis Opportunity in Mexico Intriguing, but Still Years Away

Mexico has been called one of the next frontiers for the cannabis industry. The emerging economy seems open to the possibility of a fully legalized cannabis program, and that has attracted investor attention.

In a February panel, experts gathered to discuss what may be on the horizon when it comes to Mexico and its cannabis future. The panel was hosted online by the Arcview Group, a cannabis investment association.

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Advances Premiumization Strategy by Acquiring Thrive Cannabis, and its Award-Winning Greybeard Brand, in a Margin Accretive Transaction

  • Thrive's highly experienced and trusted cannabis team in craft cultivation, product innovation, and operational execution will lead Aurora's Canadian recreational business
  • Expands Aurora's brand offering with Greybeard, an award-winning, super-premium, high margin brand regarded for its budtender appreciation
  • Transaction is expected to close in Aurora's Q4 fiscal 2022, contribute immediate positive EBITDA and support Aurora's goal to reach EBITDA profitability in the first half of fiscal 2023

NASDAQ | TSX : ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora" ) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is pleased to announce today that the Company has reached an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of TerraFarma Inc. (parent company of Thrive Cannabis) (" Thrive ") (the " Transaction "). The Transaction is based upon aggregate consideration of $38 million (the " Initial Consideration ") payable in cash and Aurora common shares (" Aurora Shares "), plus two earnout amounts (the " Earnout Consideration ") payable in Aurora Shares or cash (at the election of Aurora), if applicable, based on Thrive achieving certain revenue targets within two years of closing of the Transaction.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

5:00 p.m. EDT.

To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×