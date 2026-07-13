Ad hoc: Evotec Announces Preliminary Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results and Updates Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Ad hoc: Evotec Announces Preliminary Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results and Updates Full-Year 2026 Outlook

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 

Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO) (Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026 and updated its full-year 2026 outlook. Full financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026 will be published on August 13, 2026, as scheduled.

Based on preliminary figures, Evotec expects Group revenues for the first half of 2026 of approximately €300.1 million and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€42.7 million. As of June 30, 2026, liquidity is expected to amount to approximately €465.6 million.

Reflecting these factors, Evotec now expects full-year 2026 Group revenues of approximately €570 to 610 million (€595 to 635 million CER) and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€70 to -105 million (-€60 to -90 million CER). This compares with previous guidance of €700 to 780 million (€730 to 810 million CER) for Group revenues and €0 to 40 million (€10 to 50 million CER) for adjusted Group EBITDA.

Contact: Dr. Sarah Fakih, EVP Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49 (0) 151 7068 8784 (m), sarah.fakih@evotec.com

www.evotec.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ad-hoc-evotec-announces-preliminary-second-quarter-and-first-half-2026-results-and-updates-full-year-2026-outlook-302824155.html

SOURCE Evotec SE

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Evotec EVO nasdaq:evo
EVO
The Conversation (0)
Evotec

Evotec

Keep Reading...
SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Novel compound from patent-pending SVN-SDN-14 series targeting a major global mental health disorder

Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from the Company's proprietary SVN-SDN-14 discovery... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

Evotec SE: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

Most agenda items adopted with great majorityAnnual General Meeting 2024 elects Dr Duncan McHale and Wesley Wheeler to the Supervisory Board, replacing Dr Elaine Sullivan and Dr Mario PolywkaEvotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(MDAXTecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) today announced that... Keep Reading...
Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital and Inserm Transfert Enter Collaboration to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets in Obesity and Metabolic Diseases

Evotec, Inserm, Lille University Hospital and Inserm Transfert Enter Collaboration to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets in Obesity and Metabolic Diseases

Partnership will expand Evotec's molecular patient database in the area of metabolic diseases and in particular obesityEvotec will leverage its leading PanOmics technologies for the generation of large omics data sets including transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomicsLille University... Keep Reading...
Evotec and CHDI Foundation Extend Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration in Huntington's Disease

Evotec and CHDI Foundation Extend Strategic Drug Discovery Collaboration in Huntington's Disease

Longstanding alliance between Evotec and CHDI to enable the development of therapeutics for Huntington's diseaseOne of Evotec's largest strategic drug discovery alliancesEvotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAXTecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) has announced the extension of its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

American Uranium Reports Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Uranium Resource Upgrade for Upcoming Scoping Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Formally Included in "Programa Desenvolve" Tax Incentive Program to Support Industrial Development and Economic Integration in the State of Bahia, Brazil

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Related News

vanadium investing

VanadiumCorp Advances Canadian Critical Minerals Processing Platform

copper investing

DRC Closes Glencore Offices Over Tax Row

diamong investing

De Beers Halts Production at Venetia Diamond Mine for Two Years

blockchain investing

The Future of Metals Investing: How Tokenized Commodities Are Changing the Game

energy investing

American Uranium Reports Completed Drilling Strengthens Lo Herma Uranium Resource Upgrade for Upcoming Scoping Study

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Formally Included in "Programa Desenvolve" Tax Incentive Program to Support Industrial Development and Economic Integration in the State of Bahia, Brazil

base metals investing

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona