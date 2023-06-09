Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces that the expiry dates of the share purchase warrants issued by the Company on June 21, 2021 and July 2, 2021 have been extended for two (2) years to June 21, 2025 and July 2, 2025 respectively.

The warrants were originally issued as part of a unit private placement. Each $0.40 unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of two years (expiring June 21, 2023 and July 2, 2023 respectively) at $0.60 per share. Of the original 4,512,084 warrants issued, there remain 3,686,459 warrants outstanding. There is no change to the exercise price.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

For Investor Inquiries
Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
Telephone: (416) 818-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169484

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling, construction, and development of Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

TW-1 targets the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) which extends from approximately 1250 to 1820 feet below ground surface (bgs) at the test well location. As announced in August 2022, the LGU presented some of the highest lithium values, up to 130 mg/L in brine samples collected in ACME's Phase 1 program, which was completed in July 2022. The LGU presents a deep, laterally expansive aquifer, which overlies bedrock throughout a significant portion of Clayton Valley.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced drilling of its Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 and successfully completed DMRE borehole DH-1A as part of a Phase 2 expanded characterization drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

ACME's project area is contiguous and adjacent to the northwest of Albemarle's lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley which has been in operation since 1966, and the only currently producing lithium brine plant in the United States.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Steve Hanson will participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mr. Hanson will participate in the "Mining for Electric Vehicles" panel at 10:00 am ET.

Ongoing adoption of electric vehicles, more technology in automobiles, and lighter and more efficient batteries can create opportunities for companies in many sectors. Executives involved in different parts of the electric vehicle and auto tech markets will discuss future opportunities and sector changes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

• Offer is below Alpha Lithium's current market price, as well as its trailing 10 and 20 day average prices

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha Lithium " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited takeover bid from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a subsidiary formed five days ago by the Spanish firm Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") (the " Tecpetrol Offer ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MARV:TSX.V)(O4T:GR)(MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX.V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Marvel and Falcon have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for Rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The two surveys were completed in May 2023 and will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs that are expected to start later this month. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 and is fully-funded for an upcoming 15,000-meter drill program. The Company has in excess of $10 million in the treasury.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTC Pink: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company"), a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the field exploration activities that commenced on May 2, 2023, at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property") in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA.

To date the field team has completed general prospecting, mapping and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and structural mapping on the Property. The team has identified an abundance of 'new' previously unmapped and sampled pegmatites in three clusters as shown in Figure 1 below. These pegmatites are described to occur as 2-6m wide bodies potentially up to 50-100m long and appear to occur conformant with the local metamorphic foliation and may vary in dip from shallow to steeply dipping. The predominant quartz, feldspar pegmatites are more resistant to erosion and weathering and are frequently exposed along ridgelines, and within creek beds, and the identified pegmatites appear to be hosted within weathered greenstone locally mapped as amphibolite (Figure 2). The pegmatitic mineralogy is generally consistent with the lepidolite and spodumene bearing pegmatite identified in the Lucky Mica region on the Property which have returned results up to 7.5% Li2O.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") has temporarily suspended exploration activities across its three camps in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts which has banned forest access on Crown land and closure of roads to help combat forest fires across the province.

At this time, the Company will focus on other segments of its portfolio not currently impacted by forest fires. Work is expected to continue unimpeded in Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Saskatchewan is also dealing with major forest fires and the Company has decided to temporarily suspend activities in the region until it can properly assess the situation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

