Aclara Extends High Grade Mineralisation Thickness at Carina from 6.1 meters to 11.1 meters Through a Positive Drilling Campaign

Aclara Extends High Grade Mineralisation Thickness at Carina from 6.1 meters to 11.1 meters Through a Positive Drilling Campaign

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide the drilling results from its Phase 1 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign executed between November 2023 and April 2024 on its regolith-hosted ion adsorption clay project, known as the "Carina Module", located in the State of Goiás, Brazil. The Phase 1 RC drilling campaign, which was comprised of 1,998 meters of drilling within 80 drill holes, has confirmed that the mineralization extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and provides a greater level of certainty regarding the geological interpretation of the deposit and the existence of rare earth elements throughout the full cross-section of the regolith

Highlights

  • Depth Mineralization Confirmed: Results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign confirm that the mineralisation extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock. The average high-grade mineralization thickness has increased from 6.1 meters reported in the previous auger drilling campaign to 11.1 meters.
  • Consistent Grades and Rare Earths Distribution: The results reflect that the Total Rare Earth Oxide ("TREO") 1 and the Desorbible Rare Earth Oxide ("DREO") 2 grades as well as the Rare Earths Distribution in the product basket, are consistent with those reported in the previous auger drilling campaign. Table 1 below compares the results of the RC drilling campaign with the auger drilling campaign and Table 2 provides a selection of high-grade drillhole results.
  • Improved Reliability: The results provide a greater understanding of the mineralised horizons through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and will support execution of the Phase 2 drilling campaign, which will seek to convert the known inferred mineral resources to a measured and indicated resource category.
  • Metallurgical Compatibility: The Carina Module clays have been shown to be amenable to rare earths extraction using the same metallurgical process (the "Circular Mineral Harvesting" process) developed for the Chile-based Penco Module, which utilizes ammonium sulfate as the primary leaching solution. A 25-tonne bulk sample of Carina clays was processed in the Aclara Pilot Plant in Concepción, Chile in Q1 2024, where leaching results were consistent with the drill core assays.

The full set of results is included in Table 3 at the end of this press release. These results supplement the results obtained from the auger drilling campaign undertaken between February 2023 and September 2023, which comprised 1,630 meters within 201drill holes. The results of the auger drilling campaign also formed the basis of the maiden mineral resource estimate announced in Aclara's press release dated December 12, 2024, and which supported the preparation of the Carina Module Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") dated January 12, 2024.

Next Steps

The Phase 1 RC drilling campaign results have provided the Company with a basis to further advance the following activities:

  • issuance of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for July 2024;
  • issuance of an updated PEA of the Carina Module during Q3 2024;
  • execution of a 15,200-meter Phase 2 RC drill campaign to convert inferred mineral resource to a measured and indicated mineral resource category, which is expected to commence in June 2024; and
  • execution of a metallurgical test campaign during H2 2024 and H1 2025. Sample collections will be obtained through sonic drilling and sent to SGS Lakefield for mineralogical and recovery characterization, to serve as an input for the pre-feasibility study, as well as form the basis for a new semi-industrial scale piloting operation scheduled to occur in 2025.

Aclara COO, Barry Murphy, commented:

"We are very pleased with the results obtained from Aclara's recent RC drilling campaign as they have confirmed our expectation that the Carina Module deposit will increase in size to become a truly world-class heavy rare earth asset. Based on the positive Phase 1 RC drill results, the Company will be updating the Carina Module's mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment and proceeding with the next phase of RC drilling aimed at converting the known mineral resource from an inferred to a measured and indicated level of categorisation. The results obtained from Phase 2 RC drilling campaign are expected to provide support for the Carina Module prefeasibility study, as well as to provide samples for a more comprehensive metallurgical test work programme, which we believe will demonstrate the extraordinary value of this deposit."

Table 1. Comparison of Phase 1 RC drilling campaign results to the previously disclosed auger drilling campaign results.

Unit

RC Drilling Campaign

Auger Drilling Campaign

High-Grade Mineralization Thickness
Drilling

meters

1,998

1,693

Drill holes

#

80

236

Average Drill Depth

meters /drill hole

25.0

7.2

High Grade Mineralization Thickness

meters

11.1

6.1

TREO Grades (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range)
Total Rare Earth Oxides

ppm

1,803

1,510

Total NdPr Oxides ("NdPr_T")

ppm

354

283

Total DyTb Oxides ("DyTb_T")

ppm

57

46

DREO Grades (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range)
Desorbible Rare Earth Oxides

ppm

484

470

Desorbible NdPr Oxides ("NdPr_D")

ppm

130

131

Desorbible DyTb Oxides ("DyTb_D")

ppm

22

21

Rare Earths Distribution (within the High-Grade Mineralization Range)
NdPr Weight within the Basket

%

26.9%

27.8%

DyTb Weight within the Basket

%

4.5%

4.5%

Table 2. Summary of Carina Module´s top 10 RC drill hole results from the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign ordered by DREO grade, including only the regolith or saprolitization interval (the location of these drill hole collars are shown in Figure 2 below).

Drillhole

Length

From

To

TREO

DREO

NdPr_T

NdPr_D

Dy_T

Dy_D

Tb_T

Tb_D

m

m

m

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

% of DREO

ppm

ppm

% of DREO

ppm

ppm

% of DREO

RCCAR23024

5

0

5

1,891

1,015

401

351

35%

49.7

28.1

2.8%

7.6

5.6

0.6%

RCCAR23055

26

0

26

2,276

905

488

192

21%

96.5

45.3

5.0%

16.2

7.2

0.8%

RCCAR23016

18

8

26

2,239

897

490

354

39%

38.1

17.9

2.0%

6.8

3.4

0.4%

RCCAR23001

9

1

10

1,712

874

360

214

24%

75.3

50.1

5.7%

12.5

9.8

1.1%

RCCAR23033

8

0

8

2,791

856

650

279

33%

76.7

27.6

3.2%

13.1

5.0

0.6%

RCCAR23005

10

1

11

4,231

739

839

213

29%

101.7

21.2

2.9%

17.9

3.6

0.5%

RCCAR23054

12

0

12

2,657

787

597

151

19%

86.8

33.6

4.3%

14.9

5.5

0.7%

RCCAR23012

12

2

14

2,485

676

544

224

33%

33.3

16.4

2.4%

6.2

3.0

0.4%

RCCAR23008

16

0

16

3,095

638

626

224

35%

73.6

25.1

3.9%

13.4

4.8

0.8%

RCCAR23044

11

0

11

2,840

634

583

170

27%

82.5

25.0

4.0%

13.5

4.3

0.7%

Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign Summary

A total of 1,998 meters of drilling within 80 RC drill holes was carried out from November 2023 to April 2024 as part of an exploration drilling campaign covering approximately 700 hectares within the area of the Carina Module (see Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 below). The primary objectives of the drilling initiative were to:

  • obtain additional information to fully assess the Carina Module's potential (both laterally and at depth);
  • obtain guidance for future RC drilling campaigns, as needed to contribute to the definition of the Carina Module's indicated and measured resource estimates; and
  • establish a base for a future metallurgical test sample collection.

Figure 1. Images of the RC drilling campaign showing the operation and sampling methodology carried out at the Carina Module.

Geological Overview

The Rare Earth Element secondary minerals are released from the pink porphyritic monzogranite composed of quartz, oligoclase, microcline, and annite as essential minerals, which has suffered greisen alteration superimposed by weathering.

Figure 2 depicts the extensions of the upper pedolith, lower pedolith, and saprolite units, which define the mineralization overprint of the regolith-hosted ion-adsorption clay deposit. Figure 2 also demonstrates the collar locations of the previous auger drilling campaign and the Phase 1 RC drilling campaign.

Figure 2. Carina Module map with executed RC and auger drill holes, and the extension of the upper pedolith, lower pedolith and saprolite areas. RC and auger boreholes are displayed by red squares and blue dots, respectively. The ten highest DREO grade RC holes are labeled in the figure and exhibited in Table 2. Cross-sections A-A´ and B-B´ are illustrated in Figure 3.

Figure 3 depicts the regolith horizons across two cross-sections, A-A' and B-B'. Here, the saprolite is better defined and thicker, and demonstrates greater continuity than the results observed during the previous auger drilling campaign. The auger holes are annotated in black font, whereas the RC drill holes are annotated in blue font.

Figure 3. Cross-sections ‘A-A‘ and ‘B-B‘ as shown in Figure 2.

Sampling and Assay Protocols

The 80 RC drill holes were sampled at intervals of one (1) meter for a total of 1,998 samples. For Total Rare Earth Elements ("TREE") analysis, 1420 samples were sent to ALS laboratory in Lima, Peru and the remaining 578 samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Brazil. For the Desorbable Rare Earth Elements ("DREE") analysis, 821 samples were sent to the AGS laboratory in La Serena, Chile and 1,177 samples were sent to SGS Geosol laboratory in Vespasiano, Brazil.

For the TREE analyses, the same sampling and analytical protocols were followed as described in the Company's technical report titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment - Carina Rare Earth Element Project - Nova Roma, Goiás, Brazil" and dated January 12, 2024, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") by GE21 Consultoria Mineral. The QA/QC program has been implemented in the SGS Geosol lab, where the results of Dy, Tb, Nd and Pr analyses are controlled to meet high standard of accuracy.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Luiz Jorge Frutuoso Junior (Aclara Exploration Manager) who has over 20 years of relevant experience. Mr. Frutuoso is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

The present study was validated by Aclara's Chief Geologist, Juan Pablo Navarro, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG, #9021) and is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Aclara's Database and QA/QC Geologist, Carlos Paixao, provided an analysis of the QA/QC protocols applied to the Carina Module and has confirmed that they meet the required level of control and accuracy.

About Aclara

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that is focused on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the BioBio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular Mineral Harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling. Additionally, it does not generate tailings, eliminating the need for a tailings storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulphate. Further, harmful levels of radionuclides, typical of hard rock rare earth deposits, are not concentrated within Aclara's processing flowsheet. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements with regard to: mineral continuity, grade, and upside at the Carina Module, the Company's exploration plan and activities in Brazil and the expectations of the Company's management as to the timing, cost, scope and results of such exploration works and drilling activities and the Phase 2 RC drill campaign and updated mineral resource estimates and an updated preliminary economic assessment of the Carina Module. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to operating in a foreign jurisdiction, including political and economic problems in Brazil; risks related to changes to mining laws and regulations and the termination or non-renewal of mining rights by governmental authorities; risks related to failure to comply with the law or obtain necessary permits and licenses or renew them; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; actual production, capital and operating costs may be different than those anticipated; the Company may be not able to successfully complete the development, construction and start-up of mines and new development projects; risks related to mining operations; and dependence on the Penco Module and/or the Carina Module. Aclara cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For a detailed discussion of the foregoing factors, among others, please refer to the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated as of March 22, 2024 filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile.Actual results and timing could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Bonzi Yokomizo Baptista
Brazil General Manager
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

Table 3. Complete list of drillholes from the reverse circulation drilling at Carina Module (November 2023 - April 2024)

Drillhole

Length

From

To

Material

TREO

DREO

NdPr T

NdPr D

Dy T

Dy D

Tb T

Tb D

m

m

m

Type

ppm

ppm

ppm

ppm

% of DREO

ppm

ppm

% of DREO

ppm

ppm

% of DREO

RCCAR23001

9

1

10

Regolith

1712

874

360

214

24%

75.3

50.1

5.7%

12.5

9.8

1.1%

RCCAR23001

30

11

40

Rock

989

50

142

5

10%

42.3

3.0

6.1%

6.4

0.5

0.9%

RCCAR23002

33

0

33

Regolith

2389

411

559

122

30%

56.8

15.4

3.8%

10.8

2.8

0.7%

RCCAR23002

7

33

40

Rock

1612

58

349

9

15%

61.6

3.0

5.1%

10.7

0.4

0.8%

RCCAR23003

21

0

21

Regolith

2287

391

453

86

22%

59.6

17.1

4.4%

10.4

2.9

0.7%

RCCAR23003

29

22

51

Rock

1070

8

206

2

20%

23.5

0.2

2.8%

4.0

0.0

0.6%

RCCAR23004

5

2

7

Regolith

846

365

143

60

16%

48.7

22.9

6.3%

7.7

3.8

1.0%

RCCAR23004

48

7

55

Rock

451

19

56

1

8%

24.4

1.3

7.0%

3.6

0.2

0.9%

RCCAR23005

19

0

19

Regolith

3404

415

694

118

28%

79.1

11.6

2.8%

13.9

2.0

0.5%

RCCAR23005

16

19

35

Rock

1070

8

218

2

22%

24.9

0.3

3.2%

4.3

0.0

0.5%

RCCAR23006

13

0

13

Regolith

1173

117

240

37

32%

25.4

3.2

2.7%

4.3

0.6

0.5%

RCCAR23006

47

13

60

Rock

822

7

169

2

28%

17.4

0.2

2.4%

2.9

0.0

0.7%

RCCAR23007

9

0

9

Regolith

912

296

184

45

15%

48.7

16.6

5.6%

8.4

2.8

0.9%

RCCAR23007

51

9

60

Rock

490

24

66

2

6%

26.7

1.6

6.5%

4.1

0.2

0.9%

RCCAR23008

22

0

22

Regolith

2805

492

544

170

34%

65.9

19.8

4.0%

11.8

3.8

0.8%

RCCAR23008

10

22

32

Rock

929

18

190

4

21%

25.5

0.6

3.2%

4.3

0.1

0.6%

RCCAR23009

20

0

20

Regolith

1356

213

272

56

26%

35.6

9.0

4.2%

6.2

1.5

0.7%

RCCAR23009

3

20

23

Rock

853

46

183

11

24%

18.0

1.6

3.4%

3.2

0.3

0.6%

RCCAR23010

10

0

10

Regolith

1637

585

241

89

15%

74.5

40.9

7.0%

11.0

6.0

1.0%

RCCAR23010

16

10

26

Rock

1297

135

169

5

4%

61.0

8.9

6.6%

8.7

1.1

0.8%

RCCAR23011

8

0

8

Regolith

1651

574

314

123

21%

66.0

31.4

5.5%

12.1

5.5

1.0%

RCCAR23011

13

8

21

Rock

907

87

115

2

2%

42.8

6.6

7.5%

6.3

0.9

1.0%

RCCAR23012

19

0

20

Regolith

2167

471

462

152

32%

29.8

11.6

2.5%

5.5

2.1

0.4%

RCCAR23012

5

20

24

Rock

1419

100

252

20

20%

24.5

2.2

2.2%

4.0

0.4

0.4%

RCCAR23013

30

0

30

Regolith

1218

357

239

121

34%

21.3

7.4

2.1%

3.5

1.4

0.4%

RCCAR23013

2

30

32

Rock

1197

114

247

30

26%

21.4

2.4

2.1%

3.9

0.5

0.4%

RCCAR23014

15

0

15

Regolith

2284

584

448

207

35%

36.3

12.9

2.2%

6.2

2.2

0.4%

RCCAR23014

7

15

22

Rock

1840

67

336

6

9%

49.1

3.1

4.6%

7.9

0.4

0.6%

RCCAR23015

8

0

8

Regolith

1210

725

225

182

25%

50.8

34.1

4.7%

7.6

5.6

0.8%

RCCAR23015

8

8

16

Rock

1221

202

173

18

9%

54.7

10.8

5.3%

8.4

1.5

0.8%

RCCAR23016

30

0

30

Regolith

1763

566

361

222

39%

29.6

11.1

2.0%

5.2

2.1

0.4%

RCCAR23016

7

30

37

Rock

2507

173

573

40

23%

61.1

6.4

3.7%

10.8

1.1

0.6%

RCCAR23017

17

0

17

Regolith

1413

406

321

156

38%

27.4

8.8

2.2%

4.6

1.6

0.4%

RCCAR23017

5

17

22

Rock

1359

79

272

13

16%

38.5

3.5

4.4%

5.8

0.5

0.7%

RCCAR23018

4

0

4

Regolith

1095

225

146

61

27%

12.5

3.6

1.6%

2.0

0.7

0.3%

RCCAR23018

7

4

11

Rock

1088

73

206

17

23%

24.9

1.9

2.7%

3.9

0.4

0.5%

RCCAR23019

40

0

40

Regolith

958

96

127

23

23%

15.5

3.3

3.4%

2.5

0.5

0.5%

RCCAR23019

14

40

54

Rock

1530

33

271

3

9%

43.7

1.8

5.4%

6.8

0.2

0.7%

RCCAR23020

29

0

29

Regolith

818

153

122

49

32%

23.2

3.8

2.5%

3.6

0.7

0.4%

RCCAR23020

1

29

30

Rock

2279

74

471

12

16%

89.9

3.4

4.6%

16.5

0.6

0.7%

RCCAR23021

5

0

5

Regolith

942

610

183

144

24%

38.3

32.7

5.4%

5.6

5.6

0.9%

RCCAR23021

5

5

10

Rock

1272

181

196

43

24%

41.4

5.0

2.8%

5.9

1.0

0.5%

RCCAR23022

12

0

12

Regolith

1005

173

149

46

27%

20.2

4.9

2.8%

3.1

0.9

0.5%

RCCAR23022

4

12

16

Rock

1199

127

198

20

16%

33.3

4.0

3.1%

5.1

0.6

0.5%

RCCAR23023

9

0

9

Regolith

965

273

102

63

23%

26.1

8.0

2.9%

3.5

1.3

0.5%

RCCAR23023

6

9

15

Rock

2364

118

471

7

6%

70.1

4.6

3.9%

10.7

0.6

0.5%

RCCAR23023B

9

0

9

Regolith

1774

167

323

44

26%

40.3

5.1

3.0%

6.2

0.7

0.4%

RCCAR23023B

6

9

15

Rock

2181

58

399

5

8%

58.5

2.4

4.2%

9.3

0.3

0.5%

RCCAR23024

5

0

5

Regolith

1891

1015

401

351

35%

49.7

28.1

2.8%

7.6

5.6

0.6%

RCCAR23024

6

5

11

Rock

1476

112

255

22

20%

53.0

3.1

2.8%

8.1

0.6

0.6%

RCCAR23025

7

0

7

Regolith

1198

274

177

78

28%

33.3

9.3

3.4%

5.0

1.5

0.6%

RCCAR23025

3

7

10

Rock

1338

11

221

2

17%

39.2

0.3

2.5%

6.2

0.1

0.5%

RCCAR23026

22

0

22

Regolith

2697

259

561

73

28%

50.7

9.0

3.5%

8.9

1.7

0.6%

RCCAR23026

5

22

27

Rock

1840

61

319

7

11%

55.6

2.5

4.0%

8.2

0.4

0.6%

RCCAR23027

29

0

29

Regolith

986

329

146

100

30%

18.9

6.3

1.9%

2.9

1.2

0.4%

RCCAR23027

5

29

34

Rock

1275

71

184

6

8%

49.5

4.2

5.9%

7.1

0.6

0.8%

RCCAR23028

13

0

13

Regolith

693

240

108

52

22%

25.8

11.0

4.6%

3.7

1.8

0.7%

RCCAR23028

8

13

21

Rock

1134

199

158

40

20%

45.5

6.6

3.3%

6.4

1.3

0.7%

RCCAR23029

13

0

13

Regolith

1973

429

359

72

17%

51.3

16.4

3.8%

8.1

2.5

0.6%

RCCAR23029

8

13

21

Rock

1470

83

260

13

15%

38.3

3.6

4.3%

6.3

0.6

0.7%

RCCAR23030

11

0

11

Regolith

445

182

71

28

15%

22.3

11.4

6.3%

3.4

1.8

1.0%

RCCAR23030

4

11

15

Rock

287

35

31

1

3%

18.2

2.9

8.3%

2.6

0.4

1.1%

RCCAR23031

3

0

3

Regolith

586

372

84

44

12%

27.1

19.3

5.2%

4.1

2.9

0.8%

RCCAR23031

7

3

10

Rock

690

55

89

2

4%

36.0

3.8

6.9%

5.5

0.5

0.9%

RCCAR23032

12

0

12

Regolith

937

621

157

137

22%

38.6

35.1

5.6%

6.1

6.1

1.0%

RCCAR23032

5

12

17

Rock

792

111

95

8

7%

46.2

9.0

8.1%

6.4

1.1

1.0%

RCCAR23033

8

0

8

Regolith

2791

856

650

279

33%

76.7

27.6

3.2%

13.1

5.0

0.6%

RCCAR23033

6

8

14

Rock

1166

141

216

34

24%

26.2

3.0

2.1%

4.2

0.6

0.4%

RCCAR23034

10

0

10

Regolith

800

312

155

64

21%

36.2

17.9

5.7%

6.2

3.3

1.1%

RCCAR23034

6

10

16

Rock

671

60

107

3

5%

31.3

4.9

8.1%

5.3

0.7

1.2%

RCCAR23035

5

0

5

Regolith

586

260

95

50

19%

30.8

17.4

6.7%

5.1

2.8

1.1%

RCCAR23035

10

5

15

Rock

473

74

59

3

4%

24.0

6.0

8.1%

3.6

0.8

1.1%

RCCAR23036

5

0

5

Regolith

1219

574

170

86

15%

57.0

34.6

6.0%

9.6

5.5

1.0%

RCCAR23036

6

5

11

Rock

707

58

84

4

6%

36.5

4.1

7.1%

5.9

0.6

1.0%

RCCAR23037

12

0

12

Regolith

1194

332

250

106

32%

30.0

11.3

3.4%

5.1

2.0

0.6%

RCCAR23037

4

12

16

Rock

909

105

188

24

23%

20.0

4.1

3.9%

3.5

0.7

0.7%

RCCAR23038

24

0

24

Regolith

1316

445

192

75

17%

42.7

18.9

4.2%

6.8

2.9

0.6%

RCCAR23038

4

24

28

Rock

1337

67

176

11

16%

47.5

2.2

3.2%

7.3

0.4

0.6%

RCCAR23039

28

0

28

Regolith

984

119

167

38

32%

20.1

3.0

2.5%

3.2

0.5

0.5%

RCCAR23039

7

28

35

Rock

1453

25

252

5

20%

35.4

0.8

3.1%

5.7

0.1

0.6%

RCCAR23040

10

0

10

Regolith

635

280

95

33

12%

32.0

18.6

6.6%

5.2

2.8

1.0%

RCCAR23040

13

10

23

Rock

424

58

53

2

3%

24.0

4.8

8.2%

3.5

0.6

1.1%

RCCAR23041

16

0

16

Regolith

1421

299

240

99

33%

23.9

7.3

2.5%

3.9

1.4

0.5%

RCCAR23041

2

16

18

Rock

2373

146

456

28

19%

73.7

6.3

4.3%

12.0

1.0

0.7%

RCCAR23042

2

0

2

Regolith

383

100

58

16

16%

17.7

4.8

4.8%

2.5

0.7

0.7%

RCCAR23042

8

2

10

Rock

508

46

65

2

4%

27.1

3.2

6.9%

4.0

0.4

0.9%

RCCAR23043

20

0

20

Regolith

2028

489

452

136

28%

43.0

14.8

3.0%

7.4

2.6

0.5%

RCCAR23043

4

21

24

Rock

1469

90

263

15

17%

43.8

4.8

5.3%

6.8

0.7

0.8%

RCCAR23044

12

0

12

Regolith

2820

595

576

157

26%

82.0

23.6

4.0%

13.4

4.0

0.7%

RCCAR23044

5

12

17

Rock

1923

59

398

13

22%

35.3

1.7

3.0%

6.3

0.3

0.6%

RCCAR23045

14

0

14

Regolith

1493

487

270

75

15%

60.5

32.5

6.7%

10.0

5.3

1.1%

RCCAR23045

4

14

18

Rock

1055

69

145

3

5%

50.4

5.9

8.7%

6.7

0.8

1.2%

RCCAR23046

26

0

26

Regolith

1344

231

259

66

29%

26.1

7.0

3.0%

4.7

1.3

0.6%

RCCAR23046

4

26

30

Rock

1830

67

377

14

20%

37.3

2.3

3.5%

6.8

0.4

0.6%

RCCAR23047

23

0

23

Regolith

1444

330

300

105

32%

27.1

9.3

2.8%

5.0

1.7

0.5%

RCCAR23047

8

23

31

Rock

1116

54

221

11

20%

26.5

2.0

3.7%

4.8

0.3

0.6%

RCCAR23048

13

0

13

Regolith

1306

401

237

84

21%

49.1

19.2

4.8%

7.8

3.2

0.8%

RCCAR23048

12

13

25

Rock

943

36

148

2

6%

39.3

2.4

6.7%

6.1

0.3

0.9%

RCCAR23049

35

0

35

Regolith

1132

300

206

80

27%

33.6

10.8

3.6%

5.2

1.8

0.6%

RCCAR23049

8

35

43

Rock

957

26

151

2

6%

46.8

1.9

7.3%

7.9

0.2

1.0%

RCCAR23050

8

0

8

Regolith

1726

467

345

155

33%

51.6

17.0

3.6%

8.9

3.1

0.7%

RCCAR23050

5

8

13

Rock

1227

138

173

14

10%

42.5

6.3

4.6%

5.9

0.9

0.6%

RCCAR23051

12

0

12

Regolith

1118

274

207

41

15%

70.6

18.9

6.9%

12.7

3.0

1.1%

RCCAR23051

8

12

20

Rock

689

63

79

3

5%

46.0

4.8

7.6%

7.2

0.6

1.0%

RCCAR23052

10

0

10

Regolith

708

302

105

57

19%

34.6

18.1

6.0%

5.4

2.8

0.9%

RCCAR23052

4

10

14

Rock

613

41

78

2

5%

32.7

3.2

8.0%

5.3

0.4

1.1%

RCCAR23053

3

0

3

Regolith

471

131

79

30

23%

24.2

7.4

5.6%

3.8

1.3

1.0%

RCCAR23053

7

3

10

Rock

493

69

70

6

9%

26.6

5.0

7.2%

4.2

0.7

1.1%

RCCAR23054

19

0

19

Regolith

2115

507

448

98

19%

58.0

22.0

4.3%

9.9

3.6

0.7%

RCCAR23054

5

19

24

Rock

2362

102

606

11

10%

87.2

4.6

4.6%

15.7

0.7

0.7%

RCCAR23055

33

0

33

Regolith

2143

711

445

145

20%

92.2

36.0

5.1%

15.5

5.7

0.8%

RCCAR23055

4

33

37

Rock

1229

137

192

3

2%

56.9

10.1

7.3%

9.2

1.3

0.9%

RCCAR23056

14

0

14

Regolith

1478

617

268

122

20%

61.9

32.7

5.3%

10.7

5.9

1.0%

RCCAR23056

15

14

29

Rock

1210

103

179

4

4%

47.6

7.0

6.7%

7.1

1.0

0.9%

RCCAR23057

26

0

26

Regolith

2278

250

520

83

33%

34.7

6.4

2.6%

6.1

1.2

0.5%

RCCAR23057

14

26

40

Rock

1622

65

291

5

7%

41.6

3.2

4.9%

7.0

0.4

0.7%

RCCAR23057B

25

0

25

Regolith

1265

233

227

76

33%

22.7

6.0

2.6%

3.7

1.0

0.4%

RCCAR23057B

15

25

40

Rock

1524

54

264

4

7%

39.3

2.7

5.1%

6.1

0.3

0.6%

RCCAR23058

24

0

24

Regolith

1209

156

274

52

34%

28.4

4.1

2.6%

4.7

0.7

0.5%

RCCAR23058

5

24

29

Rock

875

43

180

10

24%

20.5

1.1

2.6%

3.5

0.2

0.5%

RCCAR23059

9

0

9

Regolith

1345

496

232

105

21%

47.3

23.9

4.8%

7.5

3.9

0.8%

RCCAR23059

11

9

20

Rock

613

73

89

2

3%

21.9

5.1

7.0%

3.1

0.6

0.9%

RCCAR23060

4

0

4

Regolith

542

234

70

44

19%

27.9

12.5

5.3%

3.8

1.9

0.8%

RCCAR23060

10

4

14

Rock

499

57

72

5

8%

24.8

4.0

6.9%

3.9

0.5

0.9%

RCCAR23061

16

0

16

Regolith

571

223

78

39

18%

31.0

14.6

6.5%

4.9

2.3

1.0%

RCCAR23061

6

16

22

Rock

603

59

72

2

3%

33.9

5.0

8.5%

5.2

0.7

1.1%

RCCAR23062

12

0

12

Regolith

1664

519

271

114

22%

73.8

29.6

5.7%

11.6

4.6

0.9%

RCCAR23062

6

12

18

Rock

1257

175

162

9

5%

55.4

11.7

6.7%

8.0

1.5

0.9%

RCCAR23063

12

0

12

Regolith

1747

564

441

173

31%

66.1

23.5

4.2%

11.5

4.1

0.7%

RCCAR23063

24

12

36

Rock

1088

77

167

4

5%

47.6

4.9

6.3%

7.7

0.6

0.8%

RCCAR23064

4

0

4

Regolith

4244

317

1146

95

30%

98.8

9.1

2.9%

19.1

1.7

0.5%

RCCAR23064

8

4

12

Rock

1204

85

183

5

6%

29.5

4.0

4.8%

4.7

0.5

0.6%

RCCAR23065

18

0

18

Regolith

1425

172

309

61

35%

29.3

3.9

2.2%

4.9

0.8

0.4%

RCCAR23065

2

18

20

Rock

1460

39

260

9

22%

39.1

0.9

2.4%

6.5

0.2

0.5%

RCCAR23066

19

0

19

Regolith

1718

493

332

150

31%

33.3

15.3

3.1%

5.3

2.4

0.5%

RCCAR23066

3

19

21

Rock

1112

6

211

1

23%

23.5

0.1

2.3%

3.8

0.0

0.6%

RCCAR23067

18

0

18

Regolith

785

182

91

56

31%

11.3

3.3

1.8%

1.7

0.6

0.3%

RCCAR23067

5

18

23

Rock

2248

57

526

10

17%

54.7

2.2

3.9%

8.9

0.3

0.5%

RCCAR23068

15

0

15

Regolith

1193

286

196

75

26%

39.2

11.1

3.9%

6.2

1.9

0.7%

RCCAR23068

9

15

24

Rock

1380

73

180

9

12%

50.8

2.9

4.0%

7.7

0.4

0.6%

RCCAR23069

28

0

28

Regolith

1169

134

166

19

14%

32.1

6.0

4.5%

4.5

0.8

0.6%

RCCAR23069

8

28

36

Rock

1966

132

271

4

3%

85.3

7.1

5.4%

12.2

0.8

0.6%

RCCAR23070

18

0

18

Regolith

2190

394

334

61

16%

60.0

18.9

4.8%

9.1

2.6

0.7%

RCCAR23070

5

18

23

Rock

2586

61

436

5

8%

60.6

2.6

4.3%

9.7

0.3

0.6%

RCCAR23071

20

0

20

Regolith

1194

265

181

79

30%

28.1

7.1

2.7%

4.1

1.2

0.4%

RCCAR23071

3

20

23

Rock

1300

67

209

13

19%

36.7

1.8

2.7%

5.5

0.3

0.5%

RCCAR23072

19

0

19

Regolith

576

142

68

29

20%

16.8

5.6

4.0%

2.0

0.8

0.6%

RCCAR23072

5

19

24

Rock

1112

30

173

4

15%

33.9

1.1

3.5%

4.4

0.2

0.5%

RCCAR23073

24

0

24

Regolith

1363

376

271

117

31%

28.5

10.2

2.7%

4.8

1.7

0.5%

RCCAR23073

5

24

29

Rock

1544

41

305

5

11%

41.5

2.1

5.0%

7.0

0.3

0.7%

RCCAR23074

17

0

17

Regolith

1676

280

397

92

33%

37.7

7.4

2.6%

6.7

1.3

0.5%

RCCAR23074

2

17

19

Rock

3546

105

859

16

15%

90.6

4.6

4.4%

16.0

0.6

0.6%

RCCAR23075

20

0

20

Regolith

799

235

149

77

33%

16.5

6.3

2.7%

2.8

1.1

0.5%

RCCAR23075

9

20

29

Rock

942

11

189

2

20%

19.6

0.3

2.8%

3.4

0.0

0.4%

RCCAR23076

10

0

10

Regolith

1262

277

147

87

31%

13.9

6.2

2.2%

2.2

1.1

0.4%

RCCAR23076

5

10

15

Rock

1634

17

305

4

23%

31.8

0.5

2.7%

5.1

0.1

0.5%

RCCAR23077

20

0

20

Regolith

2332

390

488

128

33%

34.4

7.6

1.9%

5.7

1.3

0.3%

RCCAR23077

5

20

25

Rock

1574

62

269

9

15%

43.6

2.6

4.3%

6.9

0.4

0.6%

RCCAR23077B

18

0

18

Regolith

2397

531

473

183

34%

28.3

8.6

1.6%

4.9

1.5

0.3%

RCCAR23077B

7

18

25

Rock

1203

25

199

5

22%

36.8

0.8

3.1%

5.8

0.1

0.4%

1 Total Rare Earths ("TREO"): Considers all rare earths elements represented in oxide form ((Lanthanum - La 2 O 3 , Cerium - Ce 2 O 3 , Praseodymium - Pr 6 O 11 , Neodymium - Nd 2 O 3 , Samarium - Sm 2 O 3 , Europium - Eu 2 O 3 , Gadolinium - Gd 2 O 3 , Terbium - Tb 4 O 7 , Dysprosium - Dy 2 O 3 , Holmium - Ho 2 O 3 , Erbium - Er 2 O 3 , Thulium - Tm 2 O 3 , Ytterbium - Yb 2 O 3 , Lutetium - Lu 2 O 3 , Yttrium - Y 2 O 3 ).).

2 Desorbible Rare Earths ("DREO"): DREO is the recoverable fraction of TREO using the Circular Mineral Harvesting ammonium sulfate based metallurgical process.

SOURCE: Aclara Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

