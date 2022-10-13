Critical MetalsInvesting News

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is saddened to announce the passing of Ms. Karen Poniachik, a member of the Aclara Board of Directors

"On behalf of Aclara, our employees and our Board of Directors, we extend our deepest condolences to Karen's family and friends," said Chairman Eduardo Hochschild. "It has been a privilege to know and work alongside her and we are grateful for her contributions to Aclara and to mining in Chile. She will be greatly missed."

Ms. Poniachik had been a director of Aclara since December 2021 and had been serving as the Chair of the Aclara Board's Sustainability Committee. She had been the Director of Columbia University's Global Centers Santiago since 2012 and a member of the board of directors and advisory boards of a number of companies and other entities. She previously served as Chile's first female Minister of Mining and acted as Chile's Special Envoy to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the country's accession process to the organization.

About Aclara

Aclara is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company located in Chile. Aclara is initiating the development of its resources through a project called the Penco Module (the "Penco Module"), which covers a surface area of approximately 600 hectares and which has ionic clays that are rich in rare earth elements. Aclara is currently focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which will aim to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits. Aclara's unique extraction process offers several advantages such as: no blasting, crushing or milling required; no tailings dam; minimal water consumption due to a high level of water recirculation; amenable leaching with a fertilizer; and no radioactivity.

For furtherinformation, please contact:

Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

