Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that on September 4, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Acadia's Board of Directors (the "Committee") granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 161,676 shares of common stock and 49,363 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to eighteen new employees under Acadia's 2024 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $25.50 per share, Acadia's closing trading price on September 4, 2025, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Acadia through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over four years, with 50% of the underlying shares vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date, and the balance of the underlying shares vesting in two equal annual installments measured from the second anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Acadia through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Acadia's 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neurological and rare diseases to elevate life. Since our founding we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis and the first and only approved drug in the United States and Canada for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

