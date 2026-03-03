Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jonathan M. Poole to its Board of Directors

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Jonathan M. Poole to its Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2026. Mr. Poole will serve on the Company's Audit Committee and brings deep biopharmaceutical finance leadership experience in supporting global growth and innovation across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities.

"Jonathan brings extensive biotechnology corporate leadership experience and a proven track record of supporting significant business growth across complex, global organizations," said Stephen R. Biggar, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Acadia's Board of Directors. "His appointment further strengthens the Board's financial and operational expertise at a pivotal time as Acadia continues to execute its growth strategy, advance its commercial portfolio and pipeline, and deliver sustained, long‑term value for shareholders."

"I am honored to join Acadia's Board of Directors," said Mr. Poole. "I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company's mission of developing and delivering innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet needs."

Since March 2020, Mr. Poole has served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he has led the global finance team during a period of significant R&D portfolio and global commercial growth and diversification as well as the execution and integration of multiple acquisitions. Previously, from March 2018 to March 2020, Mr. Poole served as Chief Financial Officer of Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates for inflammation and cancer. Prior to that, from April 2014 to March 2018, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing infectious disease and neoantigen cancer vaccines. From July 2018 through March 2020, Mr. Poole also served as a director of Codiak Biosciences, Inc., where he was Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Poole received a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences from Durham University in the United Kingdom and an M.B.A. from London Business School.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson's disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer's disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we're here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jessica Tieszen
(858) 261-2950
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Media Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Deb Kazenelson
(818) 395-3043
media@acadia-pharm.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

acadia pharmaceuticalsACADnasdaq:acad
ACAD
The Conversation (0)
Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Precigen Announces Groundbreaking Pivotal Study Data for PRGN-2012 in Patients with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis in Which More than Half of Patients Achieved Complete Response

Phase 12 pivotal study met the primary safety and efficacy endpoints – – 51% (18 out of 35) of patients achieved Complete Response, requiring no surgeries after treatment with PRGN-2012; complete responses have been durable beyond 12 months with median duration of follow up of 20 months as of... Keep Reading...
Combined Apollon and Aion Formulations Kill Breast Cancer Cells Through Multiple Pathways

Combined Apollon and Aion Formulations Kill Breast Cancer Cells Through Multiple Pathways

Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL) ("Apollon" or the "Company") a UK based international pharmaceutical company trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE: AION) ("Aion") a BC based international pharmaceutical company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, are... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

UNITH Announces General Availability of Streaming Avatars

Sankamap Announces $5.0M Private Placement

Numinus Wellness Advises of a Change of Auditor

Related News

precious metals investing

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

gold investing

Fortune Bay: Exploration Underway, Fully Funded Program at the Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan

copper investing

Hudbay to Acquire Arizona Sonoran, Creating North America’s Third-Largest Copper District

base metals investing

Sankamap Announces $5.0M Private Placement

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay Drills Multiple Gold Zones at Goldfields including 6.61 g/t over 5.0 m within 2.54 g/t over 17.0 m

energy investing

Terra Clean Provides Corporate Update

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th