ABVC Receives US$250,000 From ForSeeCon; Vitargus Total Licensing Fee up to US$33.5 Million; US$816,000 Already Received

 ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ("ABVC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABVC) announced today that ForSeeCon Eye Corporation ("ForSeeCon") has made an additional US$250,000 payment under the existing ophthalmic medical device licensing agreement (the "Licensing Agreement"). To date, ABVC has received US$816,000 in total payments from ForSeeCon in connection with the Licensing Agreement.

Licensing Deal Summary

Item

Description

Amount

Upfront Payment

5,000,000 ForSeeCon shares at US$6 per share[1]

US$30,000,000

Milestone Payment

Cash payment due 30 days upon completion of next round fundraising

US$3,500,000

Total Licensing Fee

Upfront Payment + Milestone Payment

US$33,500,000

Royalties

5% of Net Sales, payable quarterly, capped at US$60,000,000 (the "Royalty Cap")

US$60,000,000

Maximum Potential Value

Total Licensing Fee + Royalty Cap

US$93,500,000

Product Comparison: Vitargus® vs. Traditional Silicone Oil

The Company also provided a comparison between its investigational vitreous substitute Vitargus® and Silicone Oil, a widely used product. This comparison is informational only and not a claim of clinical superiority.[2]

Category

Silicone Oil

ABVC – Vitargus®

Material

Non-degradable silicone oil

Bioabsorbable hydrogel

Removal Needed

Yes, requires second surgery

No, gradually absorbed

Post-operative Positioning

Face-down positioning often required

Normal mobility to be expected

Long-term Issues

Possible emulsification and elevated intraocular pressure

Early data shows biocompatibility

Market Status

Fully commercialized product

Investigational device currently in clinical development

 

Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated that the additional US$250,000 received from ForSeeCon brings their cumulative payments to US$816,000, which provides meaningful support for advancing ABVC's ophthalmic programs. Mr. Patil noted that the agreement's total licensing value of up to US$33.5 million reflects the partner's long-term commitment to the Vitargus® technology. Mr. Patil added that independent industry reports indicate continued expansion in the vitreous substitute and ophthalmic device sectors, with the global vitreous substitute market projected to grow from approximately US$2.5 billion in 2024 to US$3.61 billion by 2032, representing a 6.3% CAGR, and the broader ophthalmic medical device market estimated to increase from US$63 billion to more than US$95 billion in that same time period[3]. Mr. Patil further stated that part of the received payments will support the establishment of ABVC's Ophthalmic Research and Quality Verification Laboratory near the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan, which is intended to assist with future clinical evaluations, AI-enabled image analysis, and product quality verification initiatives.

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

[1] Internal valuation; ForSeeCon is a private company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:
Uttam Patil
Email: uttam@ambrivis.com


 

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Provided by NewMediaWire via QuoteMedia

ABVC BioPharmaABVCNASDAQ:ABVCLife Science Investing
ABVC
The Conversation (0)
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Gold Mining and Processing Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: 3D Energi Jumps on Twin Gas Discoveries

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Plus 2026 Catalysts to Watch

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition