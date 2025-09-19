ABVC BioPharma Reports US$1.03 Million in Total Licensing Revenues Collected in Q3 to Date, Highlighting High-Margin Business Model

ABVC BioPharma, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ABVC) ("ABVC" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a licensing payment of US$145,950 from OncoX BioPharma, Inc. ("OncoX") under the terms of the parties' global licensing agreement. With this latest payment, ABVC has collected a total of US$595,950 from OncoX in Q3 2025, contributing to the Company's total consolidated licensing revenues from all strategic partners of US$1,275,950 for the third quarter to date across multiple partnerships, including AiBtl BioPharma, ForSeeCon Eye Corporation, and OncoX.
Strong Financial Impact
The additional US$145,950 adds to ABVC's high-margin licensing revenue stream, which carries minimal incremental operating costs since development expenses were largely incurred in prior years. These licensing revenues directly strengthen ABVC's cash position and profitability profile.
Licensing Payment Summary
|
Category
|
Amount (US$)
|
Current Payment (OncoX)
|
145,950
|
Q3 Payments from OncoX
|
595,950
|
Total Q3 Licensing Revenues from all Strategic Partners
|
1,275,950
|
Total Potential Deal Proceeds (OncoX)
|
105,000,000[1]
Management Commentary
Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer, stated:
"This US$145,950 licensing payment from OncoX brings our total OncoX receipts in Q3 to nearly US$600,000 and underscores the current strength and reliability of our licensing framework. With four IND-approved oncology assets already licensed from ABVC and ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio - including the anticipated acquisition of the Lycogen® lycopene platform - OncoX is positioning itself as a long-term value generator. These milestone revenues, which come with minimal incremental costs, directly contribute to enhancing ABVC's high-margin profile and long-term growth strategy."
About OncoX BioPharma
OncoX BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies derived from natural sources. The company currently has three proprietary pipeline programs, including its lead product candidate targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, which has demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in in-house, early-phase clinical studies and received four INDs (Investigational New Drug Applications) approved by the U.S. FDA.
In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, OncoX is actively expanding into cancer-supportive care and preventative health through proprietary natural ingredients. The company is actively pursuing acquisition of the Lycogen® extraction platform to enter adjacent fields including preventative medicine, chronic disease care (such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, diabetic wound healing), aesthetic medicine, and animal health. These cross-sector applications are projected to reach a global market size of $187 million by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.[2]
OncoX operates under a strategic collaboration and manufacturing framework with BioKey Inc., a U.S. FDA-registered facility. The company seeks to expand its global footprint, with development and commercialization plans in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and other key Asia-Pacific markets. OncoX is currently preparing for future clinical milestones and pursuing long-term international partnerships to bring its innovative therapies to patients worldwide.
[1] Assuming all milestone payments are achieved, of which there can be no guarantee; also based on internal valuation of private equity received.
[2] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lycopene-market-to-reach-187-3-million-globally-by-2030-at-5-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301371075.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com
About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry
ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in-licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
Contact:
Uttam Patil
Email: uttam@ambrivis.com
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com