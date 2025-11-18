ABVC BioPharma Receives US$240,000 Licensing Payment From OncoX BioPharma; Total Licensing Payments Reach Approximately US$2.53 Million

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) ("ABVC" or the  "Company") today announced that it has received an additional US$240,000 licensing payment from its partner OncoX BioPharma, Inc. ("OncoX") under their existing licensing agreement.

Including this payment, ABVC has received an aggregate of approximately US$935,950 in licensing payments from OncoX in 2025 and approximately US$1,135,950 in total from OncoX since the inception of the collaboration. Based on payments from all current licensing partners, including AiBtl  BioPharma Inc. and ForSeeCon Eye Corporation, ABVC's consolidated licensing revenue amounts to approximately US$1,835,950 year-to-date 2025 and approximately US$2,531,950 since 2024.

Summary of Collaboration between OncoX and ABVC

Item

 

Description

Latest Licensing Payment

US$250,000 (Received on November 12, 2025)

Total Cash Received to Date

Approximately US$1.15 million

Licensed Assets

Four oncology product candidates (MDS, TNBC, Pancreatic Cancer,  NSCLC)

Total Potential Licensing  Valuation

US$105 million (including integration value)

Transaction Structure

5M OncoX shares + US$2.5M cash + up to US$25M in future royalties

The licensing agreement with OncoX covers four oncology product candidates licensed from ABVC and  BioLite, Inc., targeting myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

OncoX recently completed two strategic acquisitions - an aesthetic medical group and a lycopene-based botanical oncology platform - and has internally assessed its combined business at an estimated value of US$147 million, consisting of approximately US$105 million for the licensed oncology assets, US$18  million for aesthetic clinic assets, US$14 million for the lycopene platform and US$10 million for AI  and R&D-related value.

"Our licensing and equity-based collaboration model helps us to build a stable revenue foundation while expanding access to innovative assets with long-term global potential. We believe this structure positions  the Company to create sustained value for our shareholders over time."

- Dr. Uttam Patil, ABVC's Chief Executive Officer,

About OncoX BioPharma

OncoX BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies derived from natural sources. The company currently has three proprietary pipeline programs, including its lead product candidate targeting solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, which has shown promising safety and efficacy in in-house trials, early-phase clinical studies and has received four  INDs (Investigational New Drug Applications) approved by the U.S. FDA.

In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, OncoX is actively expanding into cancer-supportive care and preventative health through proprietary natural ingredients. The company has acquired the Lycogen®  extraction platform to enter adjacent fields including preventative medicine, chronic disease care (such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, diabetic wound healing), aesthetic medicine, and animal health. These cross sector applications are projected to reach a global market size of $187 million by 2030, according to Allied  Market Research.[1]

OncoX operates under a strategic collaboration and manufacturing framework with BioKey Inc., a U.S. FDA registered facility. The company seeks to expand its global footprint, with development and commercialization plans in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, and other key Asia-Pacific markets. OncoX is currently preparing for future clinical milestones and pursuing long-term international partnerships to bring its innovative therapies to patients worldwide.

About ABVC BioPharma & Its Industry

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an active pipeline of six drugs and one medical device (ABV-1701/Vitargus®) under development. For its drug products, the Company utilizes in licensed technology from its network of world-renowned research institutions to conduct proof-of-concept trials through Phase II of clinical development. The Company's network of research institutions includes  Stanford University, University of California at San Francisco, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. For

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lycopene-market-to-reach-187-3-million-globally-by-2030-at-5-2-cagr-allied market-research-301371075.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Vitargus®, the Company intends to conduct pivotal clinical trials (Phase III) through global partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words  "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims,"  "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified, and,  consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. None of the outcomes expressed herein are guaranteed. Such risks and uncertainties include,  without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to proceed to  the next level of the clinical trials or to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the  Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the  Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual  Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

