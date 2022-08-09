Gold Investing News

Aben Resources Ltd.(TSX-V: ABN)(OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the first phase of field exploration at the Slocan Graphite Project has been completed. The initial stage of exploration comprised field reconnaissance, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, and the evaluation of prospective drill sites for a potential fall 2022 drill program.

Slocan Project Location
https://map.juniormininghub.com/?gid=3257&modal=project_summary

During phase 1 exploration, Aben geologists took 52 surface rock samples from a variety of prospective lithologies over several kilometers. Geologic sampling and mapping has been greatly aided by the comprehensive network of logging roads that traverse the Property and provide wide-spread rock exposure. 2022 marks the first comprehensive exploration program to assess the potential for the Property to host economic graphite mineralization. Based on early field observations, Aben has added ground to the Slocan Graphite tenure with the addition of a 439.4 hectare claim by staking, bringing the total hectarage to 2826.

Slocan Surface Sampling
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_surface_sampling.jpg

Slocan Tedesco Conductor
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_tedesco_conductor.jpg

Aben currently has a Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) application for the Property under review by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia. Communication between Aben, the Ministry and the First Nations is ongoing and progressive. Ground exploration free of mechanical disturbance is allowed to continue during this period of consultation.

About Slocan Graphite Project:

The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including forestry road access to and throughout the property, a high-voltage transmission line within 1.0 km of the property boundary and an existing graphite processing facility within 1.5 km of the property. The facility is owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation, and is one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America.

Slocan Infrastructure
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_infrastructure.jpg

Aben holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty ("NPR") in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project, located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The 2,826 hectare Slocan Graphite Property hosts several flake graphite-bearing outcrops (high values of 3.36 and 4.43 % graphitic Carbon) at the Tedesco Zone, which is coincident with a strong conductive anomaly identified in 2010 that is interpreted to extend up to 2.0km from the known surficial occurrences.

Slocan Presentation
https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_graphite_2022.pdf

About Graphite:

Natural flake graphite is the fastest-growing product type and will continue to lead with a healthy growth rate of 9.5% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

In value and volume, batteries to exhibit the fastest-growth of 17.9% between 2021 and 2025. An average HEV contains up to 10 kgs of graphite, where in EVs it is up to 70 kgs.

Currently, synthetic graphite is the preferred material for battery anode materials. However, in the past few years, a significant shift towards natural flake graphite has been observed due to its cost-competitiveness and performance.

Graphite is the most preferred battery anode material for rechargeable batteries and the battery segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth US$4.6 Bn between 2020 and 2025.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of graphite and is expected to grow 9.1% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

China's graphite production is anticipated to consolidate owing to environmental issues. New companies are entering into the graphite space, especially in the processing of natural flake graphite. Graphite is considered as a material of green energy and technology.

https://abenresources.com/projects/slocan/about-graphite/

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person (QP), as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company's website at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

"Jim Pettit"
______________________
JAMES G. PETTIT
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Aben Resources Ltd.
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications
Telephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Click here to connect with Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

aben resourcesgold explorationtsx stockstsxv:abnGold Investing
ABN:CA
Aben Resources

Aben Resources


Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Announces COVID-19 Response

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) announces that it has implemented operational procedures across the company to protect the health of its office staff, field crews, contractors, stakeholders, and local communities during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In order to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19, office and field staff, where possible, have been working from home per government advisories and the Company expects them to remain working remotely until such advisories have been lifted. Plans for field work for 2020 will be evaluated and updated as the current COVID-19 situation evolves. Aben Resources remains well-financed with over CAD$1.2 million in the Treasury. The company is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and considers the health and safety of staff and all stakeholders as paramount.

The company also announces the resignation of Donald G. Myers as Director of the Company to focus on other endeavours. Aben Resources expresses its appreciation to Mr. Myers for his many years of service and his key role in the development of the company.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Final Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program and Completes Earn-in for the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted analytical results from the final seven drill holes (FK19-64 to 70) of the 2019 drill exploration program conducted at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Five of these drill holes were collared in the far south of the Boundary Valley with two holes completed at the Forrest prospect, located 14 km SSW from Boundary. The second and final phase of drilling in 2019 tested for precious and base-metal mineralization associated with structures and along geologic contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Reports Further Drill Results from 2019 Exploration Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from drill holes FK19-55 through FK19-63. These results are from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. This release reports on drill holes located within the Boundary Valley but distal to the main mineralized zone at North Boundary. Part of a second phase of drilling, these holes tested for precious and base metal mineralization along geologic structures and contacts located outboard from known mineralization toward the margins of the large hydrothermal system present on this part of the Forrest Kerr Property.

The 2019 drill program sought to increase the mineralized footprint in the Boundary valley, test outlying fault and shear structures for potential mineralization and to ultimately vector toward a heat and mineralizing source for the focused high-grade precious and base metal mineralization recently discovered on the Property.

Keep reading...Show less
FWB:E2L2

Aben Continues to Expand Mineralized Footprint at the North Boundary Zone at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received and interpreted additional analytical results from the ongoing 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. The latest results continue to outline widespread polymetallic mineralization throughout the North Boundary Zone. These results are from 5 drill holes located at the margins and well outboard of the main mineralized core at North Boundary.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:E2L2

Aben Provides Initial Analytical Data from Drill Program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in BC’s Golden Triangle, Increases Size of Program, Update on Justin Project, Yukon

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ABN, OTCQB:ABNAF, Frankfurt:E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) has received analytical results from the the first shipment of drill core from the 2019 drill exploration program at the Forrest Kerr Gold Project in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

Forrest Kerr Project, Golden Triangle, B.C., location map:
https://www.abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4287/fk-003.jpg

Keep reading...Show less

RETRANSMISSION: Sarama Resources Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralisation

First Drill Program After ASX Listing Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralisation in Oxide Material

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce that assays returned from an initial 1,700m drilling of the ongoing +50,000m program at its 100%-owned(4), multi-million ounce Sanutura Project (the "Project") have extended gold mineralisation in several directions at the Obi Prospect (refer Figure 1) and discovered a new trend for exploration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less

Tempus Intersects up to 523g/t Gold over 0.42 metres at Elizabeth Project

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or "the Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first three drill-holes completed at the Elizabeth Gold Project during the 2022 season

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101618410"]

Keep reading...Show less
hands holding gold bars

VIDEO — Mike Larson: Defensive Plays Outshining Risky Assets, Gold is Part of the Mix

Mike Larson July 2022youtu.be

It might not sound exciting, but a defensive investment plan is well-suited to today's markets.

That's according to Mike Larson, senior editor of the Safe Money Report at Weiss Ratings. Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Rule Symposium, he explained why he recommends this mindset.

"I'm still advocating a defensive (strategy) — what I call the 'safe money approach' to investing," he said. "Dividends, stability, boring companies even, if you will. That's what has been doing very well relative to the riskier stuff, and I think it's going to continue to do so for the rest of this year, and heading into 2023."

Keep reading...Show less

Sarama Resources Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralisation

First Drill Program After ASX Listing Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralisation in Oxide Material

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce that assays returned from an initial 1,700m drilling of the ongoing +50,000m program at its 100%-owned(4), multi-million ounce Sanutura Project (the "Project") have extended gold mineralisation in several directions at the Obi Prospect (refer Figure 1) and discovered a new trend for exploration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less

Azimut Announces Agreements on the Eleonore South and Wabamisk Joint Ventures

TSXV: AZM
OTCQX: AZMTF

Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the execution of two definitive agreements in respect of the Eleonore South and Wabamisk joint ventures in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay ("James Bay") region of Quebec :

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
silver and gold coins

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Wallbridge Mining Rises on Fenelon Assay Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 19,501.18 early last Friday (August 5) morning. It ultimately closed the week higher at 19.619.88.

Looking over to commodities prices, gold rose as recession fears pushed investors toward safe-haven assets. The yellow metal was hovering around the US$1,775 per ounce mark, while its sister metal silver was trading at US$19.80 per ounce on the week's last day of trading.

That said, all eyes were on platinum and palladium last week as analysts and traders lowered their price forecasts for the year on sluggish demand from the auto sector, a Reuters poll shows.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×