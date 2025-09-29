AbCellera to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 6, 2025, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; bd@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

AbCellera Biologics Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops antibodies to treat infectious diseases and various other types of diseases. The company's AI-powered technology sources, searches, decodes and analyzes antibody responses to engineer new antibody drug candidates for its partners.

