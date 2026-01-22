AbCellera to Report Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

AbCellera to Report Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 24, 2026

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

abcellera-biologics-incabclnasdaq-abcllife-science-investing
ABCL
The Conversation (0)
AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

Related News

manganese-investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends for Manganese in 2026

gold-investing

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

gold-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

gold-investing

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

copper-investing

S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities