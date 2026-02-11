AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March and April 2026

AbCellera to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March and April 2026

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference, March 4, 2026
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum, March 17, 2026
  • Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, April 21-22, 2026

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website closer to date. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc .

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

