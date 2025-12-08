AbCellera to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026

AbCellera to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the Company will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc .

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

