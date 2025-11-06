AbCellera Reports Q3 2025 Business Results

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"AbCellera successfully delivered on two corporate priorities this quarter by starting activities at our new clinical manufacturing facility and substantially completing our platform investments," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. "We ended the quarter with approximately $680 million dollars in available liquidity to execute on our strategy and will continue to prioritize advancing our two lead programs through Phase 1 clinical studies and building our pipeline."

Q3 2025 Business Summary

  • Generated a net loss of $57.1 million, compared to a net loss of $51.1 million in 2024.
  • Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
  • ABCL635 and ABCL575 continue to progress through Phase 1 clinical trials.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 103 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.

Key Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

95

103

8

%

Molecules in the clinic

14

18

29

%

AbCellera started discovery on an additional partner-initiated program with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 103 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams in Q3 2025 (up from 95 on September 30, 2024). AbCellera and its partners have advanced a cumulative total of 18 molecules into the clinic (up from 14 on September 30, 2024).

Discussion of Q3 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $9.0 million, compared to $6.5 million in Q3 2024.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $55.0 million, compared to $41.0 million in Q3 2024. A greater proportion of R&D expenses are used on internal programs, including $15.0 million of specific investments in two internal programs in the third quarter.
  • Sales & Marketing (S&M) Expenses – S&M expenses were $2.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in Q3 2024.
  • General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses – G&A expenses were $22.1 million, compared to $19.1 million in Q3 2024.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $57.1 million, or $(0.19) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $51.1 million, or $(0.17) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q3 2024.
  • Liquidity – $523 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $159 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $680 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc .

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Definition of Key Business Metrics

We regularly review the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2025

2024

2025

Revenue:

Research fees

$

6,289

$

8,817

$

21,516

$

19,524

Licensing revenue

218

138

767

10,751

Milestone payments

1,500

Total revenue

6,507

8,955

23,783

30,275

Operating expenses:

Research and development (1)

40,969

55,028

121,183

136,736

Sales and marketing (1)

3,135

2,906

9,635

8,757

General and administrative (1)

19,147

22,052

56,691

57,255

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

36,919

5,247

78,285

16,048

Total operating expenses

100,170

85,233

265,794

218,796

Loss from operations

(93,663

)

(76,278

)

(242,011

)

(188,521

)

Other (income) expense:

Interest income

(9,603

)

(6,765

)

(29,805

)

(22,409

)

Grants and incentives

(3,491

)

(2,729

)

(10,076

)

(10,574

)

Other

(17,937

)

1,984

(48,564

)

2,558

Total other income

(31,031

)

(7,510

)

(88,445

)

(30,425

)

Net loss before income tax

(62,632

)

(68,768

)

(153,566

)

(158,096

)

Income tax recovery

(11,525

)

(11,649

)

(24,919

)

(20,629

)

Net loss

$

(51,107

)

$

(57,119

)

$

(128,647

)

$

(137,467

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

841

(41

)

488

1,680

Comprehensive loss

$

(50,266

)

$

(57,160

)

$

(128,159

)

$

(135,787

)

Net loss per share

Basic

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.46

)

Diluted

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.44

)

$

(0.46

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

294,851,945

298,875,174

293,930,702

298,366,169

Diluted

294,851,945

298,875,174

293,930,702

298,366,169

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,325

$

83,159

Marketable securities

469,289

412,513

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

625,614

495,672

Accounts and accrued receivable

33,616

41,456

Restricted cash

25,000

25,000

Other current assets

67,140

133,012

Total current assets

751,370

695,140

Long-term assets:

Property and equipment, net

340,429

427,358

Intangible assets, net

42,113

39,321

Goodwill

47,806

47,806

Investments in equity accounted investees

82,297

93,301

Other long-term assets

96,538

53,066

Total long-term assets

609,183

660,852

Total assets

$

1,360,553

$

1,355,992

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

55,004

$

53,117

Contingent consideration payable

8,087

Deferred revenue

13,521

15,687

Total current liabilities

76,612

68,804

Long-term liabilities:

Operating lease liability

60,743

137,052

Deferred revenue

5,700

5,850

Deferred government contributions

149,893

169,118

Deferred tax liability

10,052

9,744

Other long-term liabilities

1,469

1,386

Total long-term liabilities

227,857

323,150

Total liabilities

304,469

391,954

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025: 295,757,002 and 299,011,566 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively

777,171

794,469

Additional paid-in capital

166,361

192,804

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,378

)

(2,698

)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

116,930

(20,537

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,056,084

964,038

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,360,553

$

1,355,992

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(128,647

)

$

(137,467

)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

10,437

13,257

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

67,848

2,791

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

4,813

4,853

Stock-based compensation

52,355

42,888

Fair value (gain)/loss on contingent consideration

(30,731

)

613

Other

(35,887

)

988

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Research fees and grants receivable

(54,258

)

(15,957

)

Income taxes payable (receivable)

(8,709

)

(19,792

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4,018

(2,286

)

Deferred revenue

(13,474

)

2,316

Deferred grant income

30,671

(2,834

)

Other assets

1,008

14,078

Net cash used in operating activities

(100,556

)

(96,552

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(62,766

)

(32,929

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(612,249

)

(324,704

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

735,989

386,536

Receipt of grant funding

29,150

7,366

Long-term investments and other assets

13,538

(16,771

)

Investment in equity accounted investees

(17,956

)

(6,886

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

85,706

12,612

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

(552

)

(9,240

)

Proceeds from other liabilities and exercise of stock options

9,179

19,207

Net cash provided by financing activities

8,627

9,967

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(457

)

807

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(6,680

)

(73,166

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

160,610

183,615

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

153,930

$

110,449

Restricted cash included in other assets

2,290

2,290

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

151,640

$

108,159

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

Property and equipment in accounts payable

15,989

10,457

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

2,232

76,118

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

