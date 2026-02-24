AbCellera Reports Full Year 2025 Business Results

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the full year 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
"In 2025, AbCellera successfully delivered on all its corporate priorities, transitioned to a clinical-stage biotech company, and ended the year with approximately $700 million in available liquidity to execute on our strategy," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. "We entered 2026 with a fully built platform, a growing pipeline with multiple potential first-in-class programs and important near-term clinical readouts, and sufficient liquidity to fund well beyond the next three years of pipeline investments."
FY 2025 Business Summary
- Earned $75.1 million in total revenue.
- Generated a net loss of $146.4 million, compared to a net loss of $162.9 million in 2024.
- Advanced two programs, ABCL635 and ABCL575, into clinical trials:
- ABCL635 entered the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the end of 2025.
- ABCL575 is progressing through a Phase 1 clinical trial.
- Advanced two development candidates, ABCL688 and ABCL386, into IND/CTA-enabling activities.
- Completed multi-year platform investments and opened clinical manufacturing facility.
- Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
- Reached a cumulative total of 104 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.
- Reporting a cumulative total of 19 molecules to have reached the clinic.
Business Metrics
|
Cumulative Metrics
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
Change %
|
Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams
|
96
|
104
|
8 %
|
Molecules in the clinic
|
16
|
19
|
19 %
In 2025, AbCellera started discovery on eight additional partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 104 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams (up from 96 on December 31, 2024). AbCellera and its partners have advanced a cumulative total of 19 molecules into the clinic (up from 16 on December 31, 2024).
Discussion of FY 2025 Financial Results
- Revenue – Total revenue was $75.1 million, compared to $28.8 million in 2024.
- Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $186.8 million, compared to $167.3 million in 2024. A greater proportion of R&D expenses are used on internal programs, including $21.0 million of specific investments in internal programs in 2025.
- Sales, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $83.2 million, compared to $85.5 million in 2024.
- Net Loss – Net loss of $146.4 million, or $(0.49) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $162.9 million, or $(0.55) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in 2024.
- Liquidity – $561 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $135 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $700 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.
Q4 Highlights and Financial Results
- Initiated Phase 2 portion of ABCL635 clinical trial.
- Advanced ABCL386 into IND/CTA-enabling activities.
- Reporting the advancement of one molecule into the clinic by a partner.
- Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44.9 million, primarily related to an upfront settlement payment from our patent litigation, representing 60% of total revenue for 2025.
- Operating expenses totaled $73.4 million in the fourth quarter, or 25% of the total for 2025, and included investments made in co-development and internal programs.
- The net loss for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million, or $(0.03) per share, on a basic and diluted basis.
About AbCellera Biologics Inc .
AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .
Definition of Business Metrics
We regularly review the following business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.
Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.
Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.
AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.
In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.
|
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)
|
|
Year ended December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research fees
|
$
|
35,556
|
|
|
$
|
26,284
|
|
|
$
|
27,208
|
|
Milestone payments
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Licensing and royalty revenue
|
|
969
|
|
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
|
46,920
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
38,025
|
|
|
|
28,833
|
|
|
|
75,128
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
175,658
|
|
|
|
167,259
|
|
|
|
186,829
|
|
Sales, general, and administrative (1)
|
|
75,179
|
|
|
|
85,490
|
|
|
|
83,231
|
|
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment
|
|
24,395
|
|
|
|
90,850
|
|
|
|
22,171
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
275,232
|
|
|
|
343,599
|
|
|
|
292,231
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
(237,207
|
)
|
|
|
(314,766
|
)
|
|
|
(217,103
|
)
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(42,247
|
)
|
|
|
(38,473
|
)
|
|
|
(28,329
|
)
|
Grants and incentives
|
|
(14,155
|
)
|
|
|
(13,620
|
)
|
|
|
(13,890
|
)
|
Other
|
|
(6,776
|
)
|
|
|
(62,278
|
)
|
|
|
2,711
|
|
Total other income
|
|
(63,178
|
)
|
|
|
(114,371
|
)
|
|
|
(39,508
|
)
|
Loss before income tax
|
|
(174,029
|
)
|
|
|
(200,395
|
)
|
|
|
(177,595
|
)
|
Income tax recovery
|
|
(27,631
|
)
|
|
|
(37,538
|
)
|
|
|
(31,183
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(146,398
|
)
|
|
$
|
(162,857
|
)
|
|
$
|
(146,412
|
)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
(329
|
)
|
|
|
(2,658
|
)
|
|
|
144
|
|
Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(146,727
|
)
|
|
$
|
(165,515
|
)
|
|
$
|
(146,268
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.51
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.51
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
289,166,486
|
|
|
|
294,327,532
|
|
|
|
298,707,082
|
|
Diluted
|
|
289,166,486
|
|
|
|
294,327,532
|
|
|
|
298,707,082
|
|
(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
December 31, 2025
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
156,325
|
|
$
|
128,513
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
469,289
|
|
|
405,313
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|
|
625,614
|
|
|
533,826
|
|
Accounts and accrued receivable
|
|
33,616
|
|
|
58,293
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
25,000
|
|
|
25,000
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
67,140
|
|
|
111,113
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
751,370
|
|
|
728,232
|
|
Long-term assets:
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
340,429
|
|
|
428,003
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
42,113
|
|
|
38,381
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
47,806
|
|
|
47,806
|
|
Investments in equity accounted investees
|
|
82,297
|
|
|
62,580
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
96,538
|
|
|
51,948
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
|
609,183
|
|
|
628,718
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,360,553
|
|
$
|
1,356,950
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
$
|
55,004
|
|
$
|
50,781
|
|
Contingent consideration payable
|
|
8,087
|
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
13,521
|
|
|
13,526
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
76,612
|
|
|
64,307
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
60,743
|
|
|
137,403
|
|
Deferred government contributions
|
|
149,893
|
|
|
174,453
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
10,052
|
|
|
9,115
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
7,169
|
|
|
4,768
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
227,857
|
|
|
325,739
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
304,469
|
|
|
390,046
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025: 295,757,002 and 300,600,710 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|
|
777,171
|
|
|
802,341
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
166,361
|
|
|
198,279
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(4,378
|
)
|
|
(4,234
|
)
|
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|
|
116,930
|
|
|
(29,482
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
1,056,084
|
|
|
966,904
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,360,553
|
|
$
|
1,356,950
|
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(146,398
|
)
|
|
$
|
(162,857
|
)
|
|
$
|
(146,412
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
|
12,758
|
|
|
|
12,537
|
|
|
|
18,439
|
|
Amortization and impairment of intangible assets
|
|
11,637
|
|
|
|
78,312
|
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
6,499
|
|
|
|
6,149
|
|
|
|
6,650
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
64,183
|
|
|
|
67,581
|
|
|
|
55,792
|
|
Fair value (gain) loss on contingent consideration and investments
|
|
(8,018
|
)
|
|
|
(64,727
|
)
|
|
|
4,529
|
|
Other
|
|
2,237
|
|
|
|
(19,708
|
)
|
|
|
(3,331
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research fees and grants receivable
|
|
(45,933
|
)
|
|
|
(75,119
|
)
|
|
|
(55,623
|
)
|
Income taxes (payable) receivable
|
|
30,464
|
|
|
|
6,651
|
|
|
|
(29,843
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
(15,104
|
)
|
|
|
10,635
|
|
|
|
3,457
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
(13,976
|
)
|
|
|
(7,931
|
)
|
|
|
(2,195
|
)
|
Deferred grant income
|
|
39,521
|
|
|
|
33,967
|
|
|
|
(3,638
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
18,253
|
|
|
|
5,954
|
|
|
|
17,148
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(43,877
|
)
|
|
|
(108,556
|
)
|
|
|
(131,295
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(76,947
|
)
|
|
|
(78,396
|
)
|
|
|
(42,772
|
)
|
Purchase of marketable securities
|
|
(1,021,510
|
)
|
|
|
(765,086
|
)
|
|
|
(436,044
|
)
|
Proceeds from marketable securities
|
|
910,937
|
|
|
|
937,882
|
|
|
|
506,072
|
|
Receipt of grant funding
|
|
25,311
|
|
|
|
35,708
|
|
|
|
21,343
|
|
Distribution from equity accounted investees
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
30,113
|
|
Investment in and loans to equity accounted investees
|
|
(13,690
|
)
|
|
|
(19,626
|
)
|
|
|
(7,137
|
)
|
Proceeds from repayment of loan from joint venture partner
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
33,268
|
|
Long-term investments and other assets
|
|
(45,209
|
)
|
|
|
10,927
|
|
|
|
(17,093
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(221,108
|
)
|
|
|
121,409
|
|
|
|
87,750
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other
|
|
(1,234
|
)
|
|
|
(729
|
)
|
|
|
(15,649
|
)
|
Proceeds from long-term liabilities and other
|
|
11,590
|
|
|
|
13,498
|
|
|
|
29,731
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
10,356
|
|
|
|
12,769
|
|
|
|
14,082
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
589
|
|
|
|
(2,617
|
)
|
|
|
1,097
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(254,040
|
)
|
|
|
23,005
|
|
|
|
(28,366
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
414,650
|
|
|
|
160,610
|
|
|
|
183,615
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$
|
160,610
|
|
|
$
|
183,615
|
|
|
$
|
155,249
|
|
Restricted cash included in other assets
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet
|
$
|
158,320
|
|
|
$
|
181,325
|
|
|
$
|
153,513
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment in accounts payable
|
|
13,625
|
|
|
|
12,767
|
|
|
|
1,995
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation
|
|
1,199
|
|
|
|
1,898
|
|
|
|
76,118
|
