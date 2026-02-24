AbCellera Reports Full Year 2025 Business Results

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced financial results for the full year 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

"In 2025, AbCellera successfully delivered on all its corporate priorities, transitioned to a clinical-stage biotech company, and ended the year with approximately $700 million in available liquidity to execute on our strategy," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera. "We entered 2026 with a fully built platform, a growing pipeline with multiple potential first-in-class programs and important near-term clinical readouts, and sufficient liquidity to fund well beyond the next three years of pipeline investments."

FY 2025 Business Summary

  • Earned $75.1 million in total revenue.
  • Generated a net loss of $146.4 million, compared to a net loss of $162.9 million in 2024.
  • Advanced two programs, ABCL635 and ABCL575, into clinical trials:
    • ABCL635 entered the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial at the end of 2025.
    • ABCL575 is progressing through a Phase 1 clinical trial.
  • Advanced two development candidates, ABCL688 and ABCL386, into IND/CTA-enabling activities.
  • Completed multi-year platform investments and opened clinical manufacturing facility.
  • Expanded the leadership team with the appointment of Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
  • Reached a cumulative total of 104 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams.
  • Reporting a cumulative total of 19 molecules to have reached the clinic.

Business Metrics

Cumulative Metrics

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

Change %

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams

96

104

8 %

Molecules in the clinic

16

19

19 %

In 2025, AbCellera started discovery on eight additional partner-initiated programs with downstreams to reach a cumulative total of 104 partner-initiated program starts with downstreams (up from 96 on December 31, 2024). AbCellera and its partners have advanced a cumulative total of 19 molecules into the clinic (up from 16 on December 31, 2024).

Discussion of FY 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue – Total revenue was $75.1 million, compared to $28.8 million in 2024.
  • Research & Development (R&D) Expenses – R&D expenses were $186.8 million, compared to $167.3 million in 2024. A greater proportion of R&D expenses are used on internal programs, including $21.0 million of specific investments in internal programs in 2025.
  • Sales, General & Administrative (SG&A) Expenses – SG&A expenses were $83.2 million, compared to $85.5 million in 2024.
  • Net Loss – Net loss of $146.4 million, or $(0.49) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to net loss of $162.9 million, or $(0.55) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in 2024.
  • Liquidity – $561 million of total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and approximately $135 million in available non-dilutive government funding, bringing total available liquidity to approximately $700 million to execute on AbCellera's strategy.

Q4 Highlights and Financial Results

  • Initiated Phase 2 portion of ABCL635 clinical trial.
  • Advanced ABCL386 into IND/CTA-enabling activities.
  • Reporting the advancement of one molecule into the clinic by a partner.
  • Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44.9 million, primarily related to an upfront settlement payment from our patent litigation, representing 60% of total revenue for 2025.
  • Operating expenses totaled $73.4 million in the fourth quarter, or 25% of the total for 2025, and included investments made in co-development and internal programs.
  • The net loss for the fourth quarter was $8.9 million, or $(0.03) per share, on a basic and diluted basis.

Conference Call and Webcast

AbCellera will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations section of AbCellera's Investor Relations website . A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc .

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, oncology, and more. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

Definition of Business Metrics

We regularly review the following business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that the following metrics are important to understand our current business. These metrics may change or may be substituted for additional or different metrics as our business develops.

Partner-initiated program starts with downstreams represent the number of unique partner-initiated programs where we stand to participate financially in downstream success for which we have commenced the discovery effort. The discovery effort commences on the later of (i) the day on which we receive sufficient reagents to start discovery of antibodies against a target and (ii) the day on which the kick-off meeting for the program is held. We view this metric as an indication of the selection and initiation of projects by our partners and the resulting potential for near-term payments. Cumulatively, partner-initiated program starts with downstream participation indicate our total opportunities to earn downstream revenue from milestone fees and royalties (or royalty equivalents) in the mid- to long-term.

Molecules in the clinic represent the count of unique molecules for which an Investigational New Drug, or IND, New Animal Drug, or equivalent under other regulatory regimes, application has reached "open" status or has otherwise been approved based on an antibody that was discovered either by us or by a partner using licensed AbCellera technology. Where the date of such application approval is not known to us, the date of the first public announcement of a clinical trial will be used for the purpose of this metric. We view this metric as an indication of our near- and mid-term potential revenue from milestone fees and potential royalty payments in the long term.

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share and per share data.)

Year ended December 31,

2023

2024

2025

Revenue:

Research fees

$

35,556

$

26,284

$

27,208

Milestone payments

1,500

1,500

1,000

Licensing and royalty revenue

969

1,049

46,920

Total revenue

38,025

28,833

75,128

Operating expenses:

Research and development (1)

175,658

167,259

186,829

Sales, general, and administrative (1)

75,179

85,490

83,231

Depreciation, amortization, and impairment

24,395

90,850

22,171

Total operating expenses

275,232

343,599

292,231

Loss from operations

(237,207

)

(314,766

)

(217,103

)

Other (income) expense:

Interest income

(42,247

)

(38,473

)

(28,329

)

Grants and incentives

(14,155

)

(13,620

)

(13,890

)

Other

(6,776

)

(62,278

)

2,711

Total other income

(63,178

)

(114,371

)

(39,508

)

Loss before income tax

(174,029

)

(200,395

)

(177,595

)

Income tax recovery

(27,631

)

(37,538

)

(31,183

)

Net loss

$

(146,398

)

$

(162,857

)

$

(146,412

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(329

)

(2,658

)

144

Comprehensive loss

$

(146,727

)

$

(165,515

)

$

(146,268

)

Net loss per share

Basic

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.55

)

$

(0.49

)

Diluted

$

(0.51

)

$

(0.55

)

$

(0.49

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

289,166,486

294,327,532

298,707,082

Diluted

289,166,486

294,327,532

298,707,082

(1) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and impairment

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All figures in U.S. dollars. Amounts are expressed in thousands except share data.)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

156,325

$

128,513

Marketable securities

469,289

405,313

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

625,614

533,826

Accounts and accrued receivable

33,616

58,293

Restricted cash

25,000

25,000

Other current assets

67,140

111,113

Total current assets

751,370

728,232

Long-term assets:

Property and equipment, net

340,429

428,003

Intangible assets, net

42,113

38,381

Goodwill

47,806

47,806

Investments in equity accounted investees

82,297

62,580

Other long-term assets

96,538

51,948

Total long-term assets

609,183

628,718

Total assets

$

1,360,553

$

1,356,950

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

55,004

$

50,781

Contingent consideration payable

8,087

Deferred revenue

13,521

13,526

Total current liabilities

76,612

64,307

Long-term liabilities:

Operating lease liability

60,743

137,403

Deferred government contributions

149,893

174,453

Deferred tax liability

10,052

9,115

Other long-term liabilities

7,169

4,768

Total long-term liabilities

227,857

325,739

Total liabilities

304,469

390,046

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares: no par value, unlimited authorized shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025: 295,757,002 and 300,600,710 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively

777,171

802,341

Additional paid-in capital

166,361

198,279

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,378

)

(4,234

)

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

116,930

(29,482

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,056,084

966,904

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,360,553

$

1,356,950

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars.)

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(146,398

)

$

(162,857

)

$

(146,412

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation of property and equipment

12,758

12,537

18,439

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

11,637

78,312

3,732

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

6,499

6,149

6,650

Stock-based compensation

64,183

67,581

55,792

Fair value (gain) loss on contingent consideration and investments

(8,018

)

(64,727

)

4,529

Other

2,237

(19,708

)

(3,331

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Research fees and grants receivable

(45,933

)

(75,119

)

(55,623

)

Income taxes (payable) receivable

30,464

6,651

(29,843

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(15,104

)

10,635

3,457

Deferred revenue

(13,976

)

(7,931

)

(2,195

)

Deferred grant income

39,521

33,967

(3,638

)

Other assets

18,253

5,954

17,148

Net cash used in operating activities

(43,877

)

(108,556

)

(131,295

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(76,947

)

(78,396

)

(42,772

)

Purchase of marketable securities

(1,021,510

)

(765,086

)

(436,044

)

Proceeds from marketable securities

910,937

937,882

506,072

Receipt of grant funding

25,311

35,708

21,343

Distribution from equity accounted investees

30,113

Investment in and loans to equity accounted investees

(13,690

)

(19,626

)

(7,137

)

Proceeds from repayment of loan from joint venture partner

33,268

Long-term investments and other assets

(45,209

)

10,927

(17,093

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(221,108

)

121,409

87,750

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment of liability for in-licensing agreement and other

(1,234

)

(729

)

(15,649

)

Proceeds from long-term liabilities and other

11,590

13,498

29,731

Net cash provided by financing activities

10,356

12,769

14,082

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

589

(2,617

)

1,097

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(254,040

)

23,005

(28,366

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

414,650

160,610

183,615

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

160,610

$

183,615

$

155,249

Restricted cash included in other assets

2,290

2,290

1,736

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown on the balance sheet

$

158,320

$

181,325

$

153,513

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

Property and equipment in accounts payable

13,625

12,767

1,995

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligation

1,199

1,898

76,118

Inquiries

Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

