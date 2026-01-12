AbCellera Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2 Portion of its Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of ABCL635 for the Treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms Due to Menopause

AbCellera Announces First Patients Dosed in Phase 2 Portion of its Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of ABCL635 for the Treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms Due to Menopause

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that the first patients have been dosed in the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial for ABCL635. ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class non-hormonal treatment for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause.

The transition to Phase 2 follows an interim review of safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic data from healthy volunteers from the Phase 1 portion of the study. The Phase 2 portion is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the efficacy of ABCL635 in reducing the frequency and severity of VMS in 80 postmenopausal women.

"Advancing this program into Phase 2 marks an important milestone in our clinical development efforts. Based on encouraging safety and pharmacodynamic data in the Phase 1 dose escalation portion, along with evidence of high target engagement and a strong mechanistic foundation, we are eager to evaluate ABCL635 in a randomized, double-blind Phase 2 study," said Sarah Noonberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of AbCellera. "Menopausal symptoms can have a profound impact on quality of life, and we look forward to evaluating the potential of ABCL635 to provide a safe and effective option for women seeking non-hormonal symptom relief."

AbCellera has recently designated the ABCL635 Phase 1 trial as a Phase 1/2 trial, which includes a randomized Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept study (Part C) in the appropriate patient population. With Phase 2 enrollment underway, the company anticipates top-line clinical results for both phases in Q3 2026.

About ABCL635

ABCL635 is a potential first-in-class antibody medicine for the non-hormonal treatment of moderate-to-severe VMS, commonly known as hot flashes, associated with menopause. ABCL635 specifically targets NK3R, a clinically validated G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) expressed on kisspeptin, neurokinin, and dynorphin (KNDy) neurons in the infundibular nucleus of the hypothalamus. ABCL635 is the first program from AbCellera's GPCR and ion channel platform to advance into the pipeline, entering the clinic in July 2025. Additional details are available at ClinicalTrials.gov .

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AbCellera Biologics Inc.ABCLNASDAQ:ABCLLife Science Investing
ABCL
The Conversation (0)
AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Wealth Minerals Announces Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Delivers Significant Progress at its Kossou Gold Project in 2025, Establishes a Scalable West African Gold Platform for 2026 and Hosted the 2nd Annual Kobo Cup

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing