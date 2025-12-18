AbCellera and Bruker Reach Global Settlement of Patent Litigation

AbCellera and Bruker Reach Global Settlement of Patent Litigation

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that it has entered into a settlement and patent license agreement with Bruker Corporation, resolving the patent litigation between the two companies globally. As part of the settlement, Bruker will pay AbCellera $36 million up front as well as future royalty payments on sales of Bruker's Beacon ® Optofluidic platform products worldwide through the life of the licensed patents.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based medicines in the areas of endocrinology, women's health, immunology, and oncology. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com .

AbCellera Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize, and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Inquiries
Media: Tiffany Chiu; media@abcellera.com , +1(236)521-6774
Partnering: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; partnering@abcellera.com , +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Peter Ahn; ir@abcellera.com , +1(778)729-9116

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

