AbbVie will present 46 abstracts for six investigational and approved medicines across eight cancer types A five-year update from the CLL14 Phase 3 VENCLYXTO ® VENCLEXTA ® and obinutuzumab in previously untreated patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia will be presented at EHA Nine abstracts showing results from ongoing trials studying investigational epcoritamab will be presented at both meetings ABBVie will ...

ABBV