ABBVie will participate in the Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2021 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman, finance and commercial operations and chief financial officer, Michael E. Severino M.D., vice chairman and president, and Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer, will present virtually at 11:50 a.m. Central Time . A live audio webcast of the presentation ...

ABBV