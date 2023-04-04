Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

AbbVie to Host First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 before the market opens. ABBVie will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call at 8 a.m. CT . It will be accessible through ABBVie's Investor Relations website investors.ABBVie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

CoolSculpting® Elite Announces First Ever CoolMonth

LAUNCHES THE COOLEST PROMOTION WITH A BUY 4, GET 4 DEAL AT PARTICIPATING PROVIDERS TO SUPPORT YOUR BODY CONTOURING JOURNEY

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV) and the parent company of CoolSculpting® Elite, announces the first ever CoolMonth, taking place this April. A survey revealed 85% of people have a season in which they begin to think more about getting rid of stubborn body fat, and for 40% of those people, that season is spring. In addition, 92% of people would like help getting their body ready for summer. 1*†

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for CAR T Cell Therapy Breyanzi for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma After One Prior Therapy

Recommendation for approval based on Phase 3 TRANSFORM study, supporting the potential of Breyanzi in earlier lines of therapy in this patient population

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) for the treatment of adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), high grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBCL), primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) and follicular lymphoma grade 3B (FL3B), who relapsed within 12 months from completion of, or are refractory to, first-line chemoimmunotherapy.

laboratory workers

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks of 2023

Although it’s not as large as the US biotech industry, the Canadian biotech market is still making a name for itself on the global stage in terms of size and opportunities for life science investors.

In recent years, tech advancements in drug research and development have helped the biotech sector worldwide become an industry capable of providing returns for investors. Looking specifically at Canada, in 2021, the country's government committed to investing C$2.2 billion over seven years toward “growing a strong, competitive biomanufacturing and life sciences sector” through a strategy that includes “foster(ing) the growth of Canadian life sciences firms.”

Canada’s biotechnology industry is supported by a large network of research hospitals, universities and laboratories. “In addition to existing biomanufacturing and vaccine development capacity, Canada has many strategic core competencies including regenerative medicine, artificial intelligence in the field of drug discovery and development, vaccines, clinical trial expertise and genomics,” Andrew Casey, president and CEO of BIOTECanada, wrote in an op-ed.

Neoadjuvant Opdivo with Chemotherapy Demonstrates Long-Term, Durable Clinical Benefits for Patients with Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at Three Years in the CheckMate -816 Trial

Data to be featured in proffered paper oral session at ELCC 2023 show Opdivo and chemotherapy administered before surgery reduced the risk of disease recurrence, progression or death by 32% after three years of follow up

Updated results demonstrate long-term improvements in event-free survival and time to distant metastasis, as well as an encouraging trend toward overall survival, with neoadjuvant Opdivo and chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

BriaCell Announces Intention to Spin-Out Certain Pre-Clinical Assets into a Newly Created "SpinCo" Entity whereby Shareholders to Receive One New Share of "SpinCo" in Addition to Each Current Share of BriaCell Already Held

  • SpinCo Assets (SpinCo) includes Bria-TILsRx™, and protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer.
  • SpinCo's goal is to potentially accelerate the development of its assets, and to create value.

briacell therapeutics corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a potential reorganization (the "Transaction") that would result in the spin-out of certain pre-clinical pipeline assets of the Company, specifically Bria-TILsRx™, and PKCδ inhibitors for multiple indications including cancer (collectively, the "SpinCo Assets") to an unlisted corporation to own the SpinCo Assets ("SpinCo"). On closing of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the SpinCo Assets will be majority-owned, controlled, and governed by BriaCell and owned by BriaCell shareholders of record who will receive SpinCo Shares as defined herein.

Allergan Aesthetics* to showcase 360° approach to clinical practice, aesthetic products, and patients with expert-led symposia at AMWC 2023

-- 'Discover Your 360°' immersive experience to feature across Allergan Aesthetics events, supporting customers with all aspects of their Practice, Product and Patient needs --

-- Two expert-led Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) symposia to discuss a 360° approach to consultation and treatment, featuring live injection sessions with Dr.Mauricio de Maio and Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska

