  • Four oral presentations presented at ASH highlight data evaluating investigational epcoritamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma, previously untreated follicular lymphoma, R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and Richter's syndrome

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced data from multiple clinical trials evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, alone or in combination for the treatment of patients with relapsedrefractory (RR) follicular lymphoma (FL), previously untreated FL, RR diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), as well as Richter's syndrome at the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Notably, initial results of investigational epcoritamab in patients with R/R FL and previously untreated FL are featured during session 623 on Sunday, December 11 starting at 4:30 p.m. CST . The results are part of the EPCORE™ NHL-2 study, a Phase 1b /2, open-label trial to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in combination with other agents in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including FL. Approximately 2.7 per 100,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with FL every year and the median age of patients at diagnoses with FL is 63. 1,2,3 FL is typically a slow-growing or indolent form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes. 4 Although FL is a slow-growing lymphoma, it is considered incurable with conventional therapy. 5,6

"These data at this year's ASH meeting are promising as they support continued investigation of epcoritamab for patients in need of new treatment options for follicular lymphoma and other B-cell lymphomas," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and head, global oncology development, AbbVie. "Along with Genmab, we look forward to continuing to build on our promise of exploring a potential core therapy for patients with B-cell malignancies in a variety of treatment settings."

Additional results from the EPCORE™ NHL-2 study as well as the EPCORE™ CLL-1 study were presented for investigational epcoritamab in R/R DLBCL and Richter's syndrome respectively. The EPCORE™ CLL-1 study is an open-label, multi-center, safety and efficacy trial of epcoritamab in R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Richter's syndrome. The trial consists of two parts, a dose escalation Phase (Phase Ib) and an expansion Phase (Phase II). 7

Abstract #609 : Subcutaneous Epcoritamab with Rituximab + Lenalidomide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma: Phase 1/2 Trial Update

Oral Presentation: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. CST

In the R/R FL arm of the EPCORE™ NHL-2 trial, 95 percent (63/66) of efficacy-evaluable patients treated with subcutaneous epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide achieved an overall response rate (ORR) and 80 percent (53/66) achieved complete metabolic response (CMR). The majority of patients achieved a response at first tumor response assessment and most continued to respond through the latest assessment at the time of data collection.

A manageable cytokine release syndrome (CRS) occurrence was observed with only low-grade events, mainly following the first full dose, all of which resolved. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) of any grade were neutropenia (47%), CRS (43%), injection-site reactions (32%), fatigue (31%), constipation (25%), COVID-19 (25%), pyrexia (25%) and infusion-related reaction (21%).

Abstract #611 : Subcutaneous Epcoritamab in Combination with Rituximab + Lenalidomide for First-Line Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma: Initial Results from Phase 1/2 Trial

Oral Presentation: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. CST

In the previously untreated FL patient arm of the EPCORE™ NHL-2 trial, 94 percent (34/36) of efficacy-evaluable patients who received subcutaneous epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide achieved an ORR, including 86 percent (31/36) achieving CMR as their best overall response. In the trial, the investigational combination therapy showed a manageable CRS occurrence with only low-grade events, all of which resolved.

The most common TEAEs of any grade were CRS (54%), neutropenia (47%), pyrexia (44%), fatigue (37%), injection-site reaction (37%), headache (34%), COVID-19 (33%), diarrhea (32%), constipation (29%), rash (27%), increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (22%), and vomiting (22%).

Abstract #443 : Subcutaneous Epcoritamab + R-Dhax/C in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Eligible for Autologous Stem Cell Transplant: Updated Phase 1/2 Results

Oral Presentation: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. CST

Results from the EPCORE™ NHL-2 arm evaluating 27 patients with R/R DLBCL who were eligible for autologous stem cell transplant, showed an 85 percent (23/27) ORR and 67 percent (18/27) CMR following treatment with the combination of subcutaneous epcoritamab plus standard rituximab, dexamethasone, cytarabine, and oxaliplatin or carboplatin (R-DHAX/C) salvage therapy.

The most common TEAEs of any grade were thrombocytopenia (69%), anemia (51%), neutropenia (44%), CRS (41%), nausea (31%), fatigue (28%), constipation (24%), diarrhea (24%), headache (24%), pyrexia (24%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (21%). All CRS events were low-grade and resolved.

Abstract #348 : Subcutaneous Epcoritamab in Patients with Richter's Syndrome: Early Results from Phase 1b /2 Trial (EPCORE CLL-1)

Oral Presentation: Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. CST

Preliminary results from the EPCORE™ CLL-1 trial showed that treatment with subcutaneous epcoritamab monotherapy had promising antitumor activity in 10 patients with Richter's syndrome, with a 60 percent ORR and a 50 percent CMR rate. Most responses were observed by the first assessment at week six. In the trial, patients experienced only low-grade CRS events, mostly associated with the first full dose, all of which resolved.

The most common TEAEs of any grade were CRS (90%), anemia (50%), neutropenia (50%), injection-site reaction (40%), thrombocytopenia (40%), hypophosphatemia (30%), Hypokalemia (30%), hyperglycemia (30%), COVID-19 (30%), diarrhea (30%), fatigue (30%), and nausea (30%).

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
DLBCL is a fast-growing type of NHL that affects B-cell lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. 8 It is the most common type of NHL worldwide and accounts for approximately 30 percent of all NHL cases. 8 DLBCL can arise in lymph nodes, as well as in organs outside of the lymphatic system. 8 The disease occurs more commonly in the elderly and is slightly more prevalent in men. 8

About Richter's Syndrome
Richter's syndrome, also known as Richter's transformation, is defined as the transformation of CLL into an aggressive lymphoma, most commonly DLBCL. 9,10 Richter's syndrome occurs in approximately 2 percent to 10 percent of CLL patients during the course of their disease. 9

About the EPCORE™ NHL-2 Trial
EPCORE™ NHL-2 is a Phase 1b /2, open-label, multinational, interventional trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics/biomarkers, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in combination with other standard-of-care agents in subjects with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The trial consists of two parts: Part 1 (Dose Escalation) and Part 2 (Dose Expansion). 11

The primary objective of Part 1 is safety, and it includes Arm 1–5. Part 2 includes all 8 arms (Arm 1–8) and the primary goal of all arms, except Arm 7, is preliminary efficacy. For Arm 7, the primary goal is safety. Patients in Arm 1–5 can only participate in either Part 1 or Part 2. Dose Limiting Toxicities will be assessed in Part 1 and for a selected number of patients in Arm 8 during a 28-day period (safety-run Phase). The arms are conducted in parallel. 11

About Epcoritamab
Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology. Genmab's DuoBody ® -CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T-cells selectively to elicit an immune response toward target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T-cells and CD20 on B-cells and induces T-cell mediated killing of CD20+ cells. 12 CD20 is expressed on B-cells and a clinically validated therapeutic target in many B-cell malignancies, including DLBCL, FL, mantle cell lymphoma and CLL. 13,14

AbbVie recently announced that the Biologics License Application (BLA) for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy was accepted for priority review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency has validated a Marketing Authorization Application for epcoritamab for the treatment of adult patients with R/R DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. The companies are committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes an ongoing Phase 3, open-label, randomized trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with R/R DLBCL (NCT: 04628494) and a Phase 3, open-label clinical trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination in patients with R/R FL (NCT: 05409066).

About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for multiple blood cancers while advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in over 300 clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit http://www.abbvie.com/oncology and our Blood Cancer Press Kit page .

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 National Institutes of Health official website: SEER Cancer Statistics. https://seer.cancer.gov/csr/1975_2017/ . Table 19.29. Accessed November 2022 .
2 Cancer Stat Facts: Follicular Lymphoma. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/follicular.html . Accessed November 2022
3 SEER Cancer Statistics. https://seer.cancer.gov/csr/1975_2017/ . Table 19.26. Accessed November 2022 .
4 Lymphoma Research Foundation official website. https://lymphoma.org/aboutlymphoma/nhl/fl/ . Accessed November 2022 .
5 Link BK, et al. Second-Line and Subsequent Therapy and Outcomes for Follicular Lymphoma in the United States : Data From the Observational National LymphoCare Study. Br J Haematol 2019;184(4):660-663.
6 Ren J, et al. Economic Burden and Treatment Patterns for Patients With Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and Follicular Lymphoma in the USA . J Comp Eff Res 2019;8(6):393-402.
7 Safety & Efficacy Study of Epcoritamab in subjects with R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia and richter's syndrome. ClinicalTrials.gov. (n.d.). Accessed November 2022 , from https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04623541
8 Sehn, Salles. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. N Engl J Med. 2021;384:842-858. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMra2027612.
9 Richter's syndrome. Leukaemia Foundation. (2022, October 5 ). Accessed November 2022 , from https://www.leukaemia.org.au/blood-cancer-information/types-of-blood-cancer/leukaemia/chronic-lymphocytic-leukaemia/richters-syndrome/#:~:text=Richter's%20Syndrome%20(RS)%2C%20also,form%20of%20large%20cell%20lymphoma .
10 Parikh SA, Kay NE, Shanafelt TD. How we treat Richter syndrome. Blood. 2014 Mar 13;123(11):1647-57. doi: 10.1182/blood-2013-11-516229. Epub 2014 Jan 13. PMID: 24421328; PMCID: PMC3954047.
11 Safety and Efficacy Trial of Epcoritamab Combinations in Subjects With B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL). ClinicalTrials.gov. (n.d.). Accessed November 2022 , from https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04663347
12 Engelberts et al. "DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing." EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625.
13 Rafiq, Butchar, Cheney, et al. "Comparative Assessment of Clinically Utilized CD20-Directed Antibodies in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cells Reveals Divergent NK Cell, Monocyte, and Macrophage Properties." J. Immunol. 2013;190(6):2702-2711. DOI: 10.4049/jimmunol.1202588.
14 Singh, Gupta, Almasan. "Development of Novel Anti-Cd20 Monoclonal Antibodies and Modulation in Cd20 Levels on Cell Surface: Looking to Improve Immunotherapy Response." J Cancer Sci Ther. 2015;7(11):347-358. DOI: 10.4172/1948-5956.1000373.

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Body of Evidence Grows From ZUMA-7 Study Supporting Initial Treatment With Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy for Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

-- Treatment Sequencing Post Hoc Analysis of Outcomes in Patients Treated with Any Cellular Immunotherapy (Including Yescarta in Third-Line) Further Support Previously Reported ZUMA-7 Study Data Showing Benefit of Earlier, Second-Line Treatment with Yescarta --

-- Additional Analysis Reports Improved Outcomes with Yescarta Versus Standard of Care Across Both High and Low Levels of Metabolic Tumor Burden --

Time to CAR T-cell Therapy May Impact Outcomes for Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma in New CIBMTR Analysis

Kite's Manufacturing Time for Yescarta ® in the U.S. is Median of 7-Days from Start of Cell Enrichment to Harvest, with an Overall 16-Day Turnaround Time (Leukapheresis to Product Release) –

– CIBMTR Analysis Finds Median ‘Vein-to-Vein' Time (Leukapheresis to Infusion) in Real World Setting is 27-Days for Yescarta in the U.S.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aptose Announces Updated Clinical Responses, Breadth of Activity, and Safety Across Four Dose Levels of Tuspetinib in Difficult-to-Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia Populations

  • Company Provides Comprehensive Clinical Update from Phase 1/2 Trial

  • Tuspetinib Continues to Deliver Single Agent Responses in r/r AML Patients

  • Tuspetinib Safety and Efficacy Profile may Position Drug to Become the Preferred Kinase Inhibitor for Triplet Combination, Maintenance Therapy, and Patients Failed by Prior FLT3 Inhibitors

  • Tuspetinib Enrolling APTIVATE Expansion Trial for Monotherapy and Combination Therapy

  • Luxeptinib Original Formulation Delivers New CR in DLBCL Patient

  • Luxeptinib New G3 Formulation Continuous Dosing Ongoing in R/R AML Patients

  • Aptose to Hold a Corporate Clinical Update and Data Review at 10:00 am EST

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today provided a clinical update of its lead oral myeloid kinome inhibitor, tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), as responses continue to emerge from a Phase 12 trial, and from its oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor, luxeptinib (formerly CG-806) in an ongoing Phase 1ab trial.

Tuspetinib, a once daily oral agent designed to target FLT3, SYK, and JAK kinases but avoid targets that drive toxicities, safely delivered complete remissions (CR/CRh/CRi/CRp) as a monotherapy across four dose levels (40mg, 80mg, 120mg, and 160mg) in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients that previously had been failed by chemotherapy, Bcl-2 inhibitors, hypomethylating agents, competitor FLT3 inhibitors, and hematopoietic stem cell transplants. Data are being presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting by lead investigator Naval G. Daver, M.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center, showing tuspetinib delivers single agent responses in very ill and heavily pretreated relapsed or refractory AML patients of mutationally-defined populations, including those with AML harboring wild-type FLT3, ITD or TKD mutated FLT3, or mutated forms of NPM1, MLL,TP53, NRAS, KRAS, DNMT3A, RUNX1, various slicing factors, and other genes. "The welcome blend of safety and breadth of activity seen with tuspetinib in AML patients makes this an ideal candidate for combination therapy," remarked Dr. Daver.

AbbVie Presents Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting for Investigational Navitoclax in Combination With Ruxolitinib for JAK Inhibitor-Naïve Myelofibrosis Patients

  • Exploratory analysis from Cohort 3 of the Phase 2 REFINE study presented in an oral session at ASH

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new data from Cohort 3 of its Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with myelofibrosis (MF). The exploratory analysis suggests the combination of navitoclax and ruxolitinib led to reductions in bone marrow fibrosis (BMF) and variant allele frequency (VAF) for common genetic mutations found in individuals with myelofibrosis that may indicate potential disease modification. 1 The findings were shared in an oral presentation (abstract #237) at the 64 th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition (ASH).

"While the current standard of care for patients with myelofibrosis can improve disease symptoms, impact on underlying disease biology is limited. It is our hope that patients have an option that goes beyond symptom control," said Mohamed Zaki , M.D., Ph.D., vice president and global head of oncology clinical development, AbbVie. "Consistent with previous evidence, these results suggest navitoclax combination may have disease modifying potential, both as an anti-fibrosis agent and by reducing variant allele frequency of driver mutations."

AbbVie Presents Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Adds to Robust IMBRUVICA® Science

  • Updated data presented at ASH include CAPTIVATE and GLOW studies and real-world evidence abstracts

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new and updated data across clinical and real-world studies in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Presentations featured during the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition will include two clinical trials investigating once daily, fixed-duration treatment with IMBRUVICA ® (ibrutinib) plus VENCLEXTA ® VENCLYXTO ® (venetoclax) (I+V) in adults with CLL and several analyses from real-word data evaluating front-line treatment in CLL.

"As the only Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase inhibitor (BTKi) studied across many clinical trials, including up to eight years of follow-up data in CLL and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), these latest data add to overall evidence for IMBRUVICA," said James Dean , M.D., Ph.D., global development lead and executive medical director, Pharmacyclics LLC, an AbbVie company. "These findings further inspire our commitment to the continued investigation of IMBRUVICA in the treatment of patients with CLL."

Kite and Arcellx Announce Strategic Collaboration to Co-develop and Co-commercialize Late-stage Clinical CART-ddBCMA in Multiple Myeloma

-- Collaboration Leverages Expertise Across Both Companies, Including Kite's Global Cell Therapy Leadership and Industry Leading Reliable Manufacturing --

Kite, a Gilead Company (NASDAQ: GILD), and Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX), today announced a global strategic collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx's lead late-stage product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is an incurable disease for most patients and the need remains for effective, safe, and broadly accessible therapies.

