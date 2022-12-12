Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

AbbVie Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 10th Straight Year

  • AbbVie Ranked #1 in Biotech Sector on the 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that for the tenth consecutive year, it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). Additionally, ABBVie achieved the highest score in the biotech sector on the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Since ABBVie's founding in 2013, the company has been listed on the DJSI World and DJSI North America every year.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. Covering more than 10,000 companies globally and focusing on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material, the results of the CSA inform inclusion to the DJSI. AbbVie's achievements of receiving the top score in the biotech sector and inclusion in the DJSI World and DJSI North America reflect its ongoing commitment to advance ESG initiatives that contribute to its sustainable growth and create a positive impact for generations to come.

"As part of being a company built on sustainable practices, we are committed to taking actions that best serve patients, our employees, communities and the planet," said Claudia Carravetta , vice president of corporate responsibility and global philanthropy, AbbVie. "We are proud to be included on this year's Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and to have achieved the highest score in the biotech industry."

Across this year's S&P Global CSA, AbbVie received top scores in the biotech sector in the following nine criterion:

  • Environmental Dimension: Environmental Reporting
  • Social Dimension: Social Reporting, Human Rights, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction & Retention and Access to Healthcare
  • Governance & Economic Dimension: Materiality, Tax Strategy and Risk & Crisis Management

AbbVie's top CSA ranking in the biotech sector is as of December 12, 2022 . AbbVie shares its progress and initiatives in its annual ESG Action Report, found here . Learn more about AbbVie's commitment to ESG and corporate responsibility at abbvie.com/societal-impact .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

Media:

Frank Benenati
(847) 938-8745
Frank.Benenati@abbvie.com

Investors:

Liz Shea
(847) 935-2211
Liz.Shea@abbvie.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-named-to-dow-jones-sustainability-world-index-for-10th-straight-year-301700637.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ABBV
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Gilead Sciences Again Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

DJSI World Highlights the Most Sustainable Companies Around the World Based on Corporate Sustainability Assessment –

– Ranking Reflects Gilead's Ongoing Commitment to Corporate Responsibility –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

New Analyses of Kite's Tecartus® CAR T-Cell Therapy Provide Additional Evidence Supporting Overall Survival and Durability of Response

-- Analyses Examined Responses in Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma --

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced findings from follow-up analyses of two pivotal studies (ZUMA-2 and ZUMA-3) of the CAR T-cell therapy Tecartus ® (brexucabtagene autoleucel). A comparison of two-year follow-up from ZUMA-3 and SCHOLAR-3, a retrospective historical control study, evaluating Tecartus versus standard of care (SOC) in adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), was presented in a poster session at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition on December 10 (Abstract #1368) and simultaneously published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Three-Year Follow-Up Analysis of Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy - 52% of Patients With Indolent Lymphomas Continued to Have Ongoing Responses at a Median Follow-Up of 40.5 Months

-- Separate, Two-Year Follow-Up Analysis from ZUMA-1 Safety Management Cohort Shows Continued Benefit of Prophylactic Steroid Use with Yescarta Without Compromising Durability of Response or Survival in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma --

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced three-year follow-up data from the pivotal ZUMA-5 study for Yescarta ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in relapsed or refractory (r/r) indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL), showing continued response in 52% of all enrolled patients, and prolonged duration of progression-free survival (PFS) in the Phase 2 study, presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (Abstract #4660). In addition, two-year follow-up data from the ZUMA-1 safety cohort (Cohort 6) evaluating use of prophylactic corticosteroids in patients with r/r large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) (Abstract #4667) were also presented.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Study Sites have been Initiated and are Eligible to Recruit Participants

Initiation of Additional U.S. Cardiovascular Research Centers is Planned for Q1, 2023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces First Disclosures and New Data at ASH 2022, Demonstrating Commitment to Raising Standards in Treatment Through Broad Multiple Myeloma Portfolio

Studies highlight the range of targets and molecular approaches within the BMS multiple myeloma portfolio including bispecific T cell engager alnuctamab, first-in-class anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy Abecma , GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/CC-95266) and novel oral CELMoD TM agents mezigdomide and iberdomide

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the first disclosure of results and presentation of new research from its multiple myeloma portfolio across targets and molecular approaches at the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, underscoring the company's commitment to raising standards to transform multiple myeloma outcomes for every patient.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, as agent (the "Agent"). Under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, issue and sell through the Agent, common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") through "at-the-market" ("ATM") distributions (the "Offering") on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ"). Aptose will determine, at its sole discretion, the time, price and number of Common Shares to be sold under the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

