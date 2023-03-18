Gold Price Nears US$2,000 as US Banks Collapse

Life Science NewsInvesting News

AbbVie Announces Late-Breaking Results of Study Evaluating 52-Week Efficacy and Safety of SKYRIZI® in Plaque Psoriasis Patients With a Prior Suboptimal Response to IL-17 Inhibitor Therapy

  • Treatment with SKYRIZI (risankizumab) demonstrated short- and long-term efficacy of psoriasis signs and symptoms (sPGA 0/1) at week 16 and week 52 in a difficult-to-treat population, with no new safety signals observed in an open-label, single-arm phase 3b study
  • Patients with moderate to severe psoriasis previously received at least six months of treatment with secukinumab or ixekizumab with a suboptimal response, defined as a static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) score of 2 or 3 and body surface area of 3% to

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new 52-week data from an open-label, single-arm study demonstrating improved plaque psoriasis signs and symptoms among a difficult-to-treat patient population who received SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab), an IL-23 inhibitor. These moderate to severe plaque psoriasis patients previously had a suboptimal response to treatment with secukinumab or ixekizumab, both IL-17A inhibitor therapies, for at least six months before switching to risankizumab. The data were presented at a Late-Breaking Research session during the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana .

"The evidence presented at the AAD meeting underscores the important role of SKYRIZI in helping patients in a difficult-to-treat population achieve skin clearance and a resolution of their burdensome psoriasis symptoms," said Nicole Selenko-Gebauer , M.D., MBA, vice president, global medical affairs, AbbVie. "Science is at the core of our work, and our continuing research represents our steady commitment to improving the standards of care, now and in the future, for patients with serious immune-mediated conditions like plaque psoriasis."

Findings from this phase 3b , open-label single-arm study showed that 56.3% of patients who received risankizumab, without a washout period following a suboptimal response to secukinumab or ixekizumab achieved the week 16 primary endpoint of reduced signs and symptoms of psoriasis (sPGA 0/1). A suboptimal response was defined as a static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) score of 2 or 3 and body surface area of 3% to

Highlights from this new aIMM 52-week analysis include:

  • The majority of patients (63.0%) achieved clear or almost clear skin (sPGA 0/1) at the week 52 primary endpoint
  • Patients achieved completely clear skin (sPGA score of 0) at week 16 (19.8%) and week 52 (26.2%), a secondary endpoint
  • Patients reported no symptoms such as pain, itching, redness and burning, as shown by a Psoriasis Symptom Scale (PSS) score of 0 at week 16 (20.2%) and week 52 (27.4%), a secondary endpoint

No new safety signals were observed in this analysis.

"Advanced therapies represent an important option in the treatment of plaque psoriasis, but as a physician, it's critically important to continually assess if patients are having an optimal response to treatment, as residual psoriasis can still have a significant impact on a patient's life," said Professor Richard Warren from the University of Manchester and Norten Care Alliance , UK. This study showed that risankizumab was able to improve clinical signs and symptoms of patients who had a suboptimal response with the anti-IL-17 therapies secukinumab and ixekizumab, contributing to the whole of evidence supporting risankizumab use in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis."

SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

About Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated, inflammatory skin condition that produces thickened, scaling skin due to rapid growth of skin cells. 1 It affects an estimated 7.5 million people in the U.S., 2 with approximately 80-90% having plaque psoriasis. 1 People with psoriasis also experience a significant emotional, psychological and social burden that can negatively impact their quality of life. 4

About the Phase 3b , Open-Label Study
The findings presented today are part of a Phase 3b , multicenter, interventional, open-label, single-arm study of adults ages 18 years or older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The trial included 252 participants who had been treated with secukinumab or ixekizumab for at least six months and experienced a suboptimal response, defined as sPGA score of 2 or 3 and body surface area of 3% to

Participants received SKYRIZI 150mg at weeks 0, 4, and once every 12 weeks for 52 weeks without a washout period. The primary endpoint was the percentage of participants achieving an sPGA score of 0/1 at week 16. The secondary endpoints were sPGA 0/1 at week 52, and sPGA 0, DLQI 0/1 and PSS 0 at weeks 16 and 52. The mean duration of treatment was 2.6 years for patients receiving secukinumab and 2.1 years for ixekizumab-treated patients. This finding was previously reported at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2022 Congress.

Efficacy results were assessed by non-responder imputation. Limitations of this analysis include lack of placebo control or active comparator; definition of suboptimal response has been based on expert feedback and to reflect clinical practice. Safety was monitored throughout the study.

More information on these trials can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04102007).

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa)
SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. 5 IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis. 5 Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriatic arthritis are ongoing. 6-11

SKYRIZI U.S. Uses and Important Safety Information 12

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

  • moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or treatment using ultraviolet or UV light (phototherapy).
  • active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).
  • moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa)?

SKYRIZI is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious allergic reactions:

  • Stop using SKYRIZI and get emergency medical help right away if you get any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:
    -  fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure)
    -  swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue, or throat
    -  trouble breathing or throat tightness
    -  chest tightness
    -  skin rash, hives
    -  itching

Infections:
SKYRIZI may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with SKYRIZI and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with SKYRIZI if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with SKYRIZI.

  • Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:
    -  fever, sweats, or chills
    -  cough
    -  shortness of breath
    -  blood in your mucus (phlegm)
    -  muscle aches
    -  warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis
    -  weight loss
    -  diarrhea or stomach pain
    -  burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

Do not use SKYRIZI if you are allergic to risankizumab-rzaa or any of the ingredients in SKYRIZI. See the Medication Guide or Consumer Brief Summary for a complete list of ingredients.

Before using SKYRIZI, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

  • have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"
  • have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.
  • have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.
  • have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). Medicines that interact with the immune system may increase your risk of getting an infection after receiving live vaccines. You should avoid receiving live vaccines right before, during, or right after treatment with SKYRIZI. Tell your healthcare provider that you are taking SKYRIZI before receiving a vaccine.
  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if SKYRIZI can harm your unborn baby.
  • are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if SKYRIZI passes into your breast milk.
  • become pregnant while taking SKYRIZI. You are encouraged to enroll in the Pregnancy Registry, which is used to collect information about the health of you and your baby. Talk to your healthcare provider or call 1-877-302-2161 to enroll in this registry.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of SKYRIZI?
SKYRIZI may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about SKYRIZI?"

Liver problems in Crohn's disease: A person with Crohn's disease who received SKYRIZI through a vein in the arm developed changes in liver blood tests with a rash that led to hospitalization. Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before, during, and up to 12 weeks of treatment and may stop treatment with SKYRIZI if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms: unexplained rash, nausea, vomiting, stomach (abdominal) pain, tiredness (fatigue), loss of appetite, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), and dark urine.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for Crohn's disease include: upper respiratory infections, headache, joint pain, stomach (abdominal) pain, injection site reactions, low red blood cells (anemia), fever, back pain, and urinary tract infection.

The most common side effects of SKYRIZI in people treated for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis include: upper respiratory infections, headache, feeling tired, injection site reactions, and fungal skin infections.

These are not all the possible side effects of SKYRIZI. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use SKYRIZI exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

SKYRIZI is available in a 150 mg/mL prefilled syringe and pen, a 600 mg/10 mL vial for intravenous infusion, and a 180 mg/1.2 mL or 360 mg/2.4 mL single-dose prefilled cartridge with on-body injector.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit http://www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for SKYRIZI.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn or Instagram .

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

  1. AAD. Psoriasis: Overview. https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/psoriasis/what/overview . Accessed February 16, 2023 .
  2. National Psoriasis Foundation. About Psoriasis. https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis/ . Accessed February 16, 2023 .
  3. National Psoriasis Foundation. Statistics. https://www.psoriasis.org/content/statistics . Accessed February 16, 2023 .
  4. Duvallet E., Sererano L., Assier E., et al. Interleukin-23: a key cytokine in inflammatory diseases. Ann Med . 2011. Nov 43(7):503-11.
  5. A Study on the long-term efficacy and safety of risankizumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03047395 . Accessed on February 17, 2023 .
  6. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03105128 . Accessed on March 8, 2022 .
  7. A Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Ulcerative Colitis. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03398135 . Accessed on March 8, 2022 .
  8. A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Induction Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03398148 . Accessed on March 8, 2022 .
  9. BI 655066/ABBV-066/Risankizumab Compared to Placebo in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03675308 . Accessed on March 8, 2022 .
  10. BI 655066/ABBV-066/Risankizumab Compared to Placebo in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03671148 . Accessed on March 8, 2022 .
  11. SKYRIZI (risankizumab) [Package Insert]. North Chicago, Ill. : AbbVie Inc.

US-SKZD-230113

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-announces-late-breaking-results-of-study-evaluating-52-week-efficacy-and-safety-of-skyrizi-risankizumab-in-plaque-psoriasis-patients-with-a-prior-suboptimal-response-to-il-17-inhibitor-therapy-301774195.html

SOURCE AbbVie

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Keep reading...Show less

Amgen Shareholder Action Reminder

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Amgen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amgen, Inc. ("Amgen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMGN) and reminds investors of the May 12, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Progress Toward Long-Term Inclusion & Diversity Goals and Health Equity Commitments

- Commitments demonstrate leadership in advancing health equity and workforce representation to better serve patients and communities

- $10 million in 2023 grant funding to 17 U.S. organizations focused on addressing social determinants of health

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Announces the Closing of its Private Placement Offering and Opens Listing Issuer Exemption Offering

Boosh Announces the Closing of its Private Placement Offering and Opens Listing Issuer Exemption Offering

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing. In total, the Company has raised $362,000.00 CAD via the sale of 7,240,000 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share of the Company and one Purchase Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable into one Common Share of the Company at a price of $0.07 CAD at any time on or before the date which is 12 months from the closing of the offering. In connection with the offering, the Company paid $1,750.00 CAD in finders fees. Proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and to further advance the Company's business.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Showcases Strength of Dermatology Portfolio with New Data Presented at the 2023 AAD Annual Meeting

- More than 20 abstracts, including one late-breaking presentation, underscore AbbVie's dedication to advancing care for dermatologic conditions

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced it will present more than 20 abstracts, including one late-breaking presentation during the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 17-21 in New Orleans, Louisiana .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Reports Immaterial Financial Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, is aware of reports related to Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") and questions raised by interested parties.

Aptose has not entered into a line of credit with SVB, and therefore has no exposure related to any credit facility.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 33rd ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13, 2023 . Susan Sweeney senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Voltage Metals Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing up to $500,000

Related News

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: US Bank Failures Send Gold Flying, M&A Continues

Resource Investing

Future Facing Commodities 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

Energy Investing

Forsys Provides Update for the Norasa Project, Namibia

Uranium Investing

Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Cleansing Notice Under Section 708AA(2)(F) Of The Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

Emerging Tech Investing

Nano One Granted 3 New Patents and Receives Proceeds from Warrants

Uranium Investing

Interim Financial Report - 31 December 2022

×