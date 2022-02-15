Life Science NewsInvesting News

CDN $3-million donation to support diversity in dermatology research, training and care ABBVie a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, has made a CDN $3-million donation to establish a pioneering ABBVie Chair in Ethnodermatology at the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine. One of the first positions of its kind in the world, the Chair will drive collaborative academic ...

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, has made a CDN $3-million donation to establish a pioneering ABBVie Chair in Ethnodermatology at the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine. One of the first positions of its kind in the world, the Chair will drive collaborative academic research, provide advanced training to the next generation of dermatological practitioners, and lead outreach programs to better inform equitable, diverse and inclusive dermatological care in Canada and around the world.

" In a field that focuses on skin, dermatology has a particular responsibility to identify and address racial inequities that influence health outcomes," says Dr. Patricia Houston , Temerty Medicine's Acting Dean and Vice-Dean, Medical Education. " We now recognize there are major gaps in what we know about and how we teach the approach to assessment and treatment of different skin types. The creation of the AbbVie Chair in Ethnodermatology represents a milestone philanthropic investment in our Faculty's ongoing efforts to advance health equity, and positions U of T, AbbVie and Canada as global leaders in the emerging field of inclusive dermatology."

Endowed chairs are maintained in perpetuity and are among the most prestigious appointments in academia. They are a powerful recruitment tool for the most talented clinicians and researchers — allowing for advancement in scholarship and research, while also showcasing a long-term commitment to a specific discipline.

Filling Gaps and Addressing Inequities
The chair's establishment comes in response to growing calls from clinicians, researchers and patients to address longstanding gaps and inequities in dermatological research, education and patient care. In particular, there is increased recognition of the need for new investigations into the distinct impacts of skin conditions on patients of colour, for better and more in-depth data on the disparities in dermatological care provided to different populations, as well as for greater representation of skin of colour in medical education programs and curricula.

"Richly-pigmented skin is not the same in many ways — the biochemistry, biology and diseases that affect it are different," says Dr. Marissa Joseph , assistant professor with U of T's Temerty Faculty of Medicine and medical director of the RKS Dermatology Centre at Women's College Hospital. "By not studying and learning the differences in presentation of disease in skin of colour, there's an increased likelihood of misdiagnosis, treatment delays, and/or the application of inappropriate treatment approaches – all of which can have catastrophic impacts on patients. As a clinician and educator, I welcome the creation of the AbbVie Chair in Ethnodermatology and believe it can be a powerful catalyst for change."

The need for AbbVie's gift has also never been more relevant – nor more pressing – than it is today. According to Statistics Canada demographic projections, the proportion of Canadians who belong to a visible minority group will increase greatly by 2031. Visible minority groups could soon comprise 63% of the population of Toronto , 59% of Vancouver and 31% of Montreal 1 .

The inaugural chairholder will have a broad educational and research mandate. This will include leading the development of curricula to ensure future physicians and dermatologists are adequately trained to diagnose and treat skin conditions in persons of colour and to apply principles of inclusive dermatology, as well as undertaking much-needed clinical investigations into skin disorders and diseases' distinct impact on people of colour.

Tracey Ramsay , Vice-President and General Manager of AbbVie Canada adds, "We believe it is important to ensure all Canadians have equal, fair and inclusive disease care. Equality, diversity and inclusion are among our core corporate principles and the creation of this chair is a step forward in enhancing dermatology diversity and cultural inclusion. Together with U of T, we have an opportunity to be part of a solution that will evolve the way skin care is researched, taught and practiced in Canada and hopefully across the globe."

Dr. Christina Pelizon, Country Medical Director, AbbVie Canada adds; "We're focused on delivering treatments in areas of high unmet medical need and as a leader in dermatology research and treatment, AbbVie is committed to the pursuit of innovation. Ultimately, this Chair will provide us a better understanding on how we can continue to make a remarkable impact on the lives of people living with serious skin diseases."

About the Temerty Faculty of Medicine
Founded in 1843, the University of Toronto's Temerty Faculty of Medicine consistently ranks among the top medical faculties in the world. More than a quarter of all Canadian physicians train at U of T. Together with the world-renowned hospital partners that make up the Toronto Academic Health Science Network, Temerty Medicine delivers innovative and impactful biomedical research, education and patient care that advance health and health care in Canada and beyond. For more information about Temerty Medicine, please visit temertymedicine.utoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @uoftmedicine .

About AbbVie
AbbVie is a highly focused research-driven biopharmaceutical company that discovers and delivers innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. AbbVie strives to make a remarkable impact on people's lives across several therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health, and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

About AbbVie in Dermatology
For more than a decade, AbbVie has worked to uncover new solutions and improve care for people with serious skin diseases. With a broad clinical trial program, we continue to actively research and adapt to the evolving needs of the dermatology community and advance our pipeline to help people achieve their treatment goals and live beyond their skin disease.


1 "Ethnic diversity and immigration", Canada Yearbook 2011. Statistics Canada. https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/en/pub/11-402-x/2011000/pdf/ethnic-ethnique-eng.pdf?st=RK5ALCv9


AbbVieABBVBiotech Investing
ABBV

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Komo Plant Based Foods To Launch Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze Products for Retail

Komo Plant Based Foods To Launch Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze Products for Retail

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, is proud to announce the launch of its retail Mac & Cheeze products. Komo is planning to launch its frozen Mac & Cheeze products for retail next month, building on the success of its previously launched ready-to-bake meals which include Lasagna, Chickenless Pot Pie and Shepherd's Pie

Since December 2021, Komo's development team has been working on commercializing its Mac & Greens dish, which is one of it's most popular items on Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes. The Company aims to deliver two SKUs with two serving sizes as well as a family size as part of the Mac & Cheeze launch.

Boosh Clarifies Beanfields Release

Boosh Clarifies Beanfields Release

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") wishes to clarify its disclosures in its press release issued earlier today.

The Company clarifies that, as announced in its press release dated February 11, 2022, it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Beanfields Inc. (the "Assets"). The acquisition of the Assets has not yet completed and is currently anticipated to close on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. As a result, the revenue base of Boosh is not yet impacted.

Opdivo® in Combination with CABOMETYX® Demonstrates Continued Survival Benefits with Over Two Years of Follow-Up in the CheckMate -9ER Trial in First-Line Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Updated results to be presented at ASCO GU 2022 show sustained efficacy benefits with Opdivo in combination with CABOMETYX compared to sunitinib

Patients treated with Opdivo and CABOMETYX continue to report improvements in health-related quality of life in a separate analysis

LUMAKRAS® SHOWS ENCOURAGING AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL ANTICANCER ACTIVITY IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED ADVANCED PANCREATIC CANCER IN CODEBREAK 100 TRIAL

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the presentation of efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 12 trial in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced pancreatic cancer who received LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib)*. The data will be presented at the monthly American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Plenary Series on Feb. 15, 2022 . Data show encouraging and clinically meaningful anticancer activity and a positive benefit:risk profile.

"Based on these exciting data, we are expanding CodeBreaK 100 to enroll more patients with pancreatic and other tumor types to better understand the efficacy and safety of LUMAKRAS in tumors outside of non-small cell lung and colorectal cancers," said David M. Reese , M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen. "CodeBreaK is the largest and broadest global clinical trial program to date with one of the most robust, centrally reviewed datasets. As we learn more from the extensive data that we collect, we'll continue to invest in the program by expanding cohorts and exploring new combinations so that we can help as many patients as possible."

Boosh Revenues Surge Over 4,500% On Acquisition of Beanfields

Boosh Revenues Surge Over 4,500% On Acquisition of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. ("Boosh" or the "Company") (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) announced on Friday, February 11th, 2022 that it executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Beanfields Inc. (the "Assets").

Highlights of the award winning Beanfields transaction include:

Boosh Acquires Beanfields

Boosh Acquires Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today it executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Beanfields Inc. (the "Assets").

