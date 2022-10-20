Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- DJS Antibodies' DJS-002 is a potential first-in-class antibody directed to LPAR1, currently in investigational preclinical studies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases

-- The company's proprietary HEPTAD platform will extend AbbVie's current discovery research capabilities by generating potential novel antibodies against difficult-to-drug protein targets in immunology and beyond

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced the acquisition of DJS Antibodies Ltd ("DJS"), a privately-held UK-based biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing antibody medicines that target difficult-to-drug disease-causing proteins, such as G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). DJS's lead program is DJS-002, a potential first-in-class lysophosphatidic acid (LPA) receptor 1 (LPAR1) antagonist antibody currently in investigational preclinical studies for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic diseases. IPF is an aggressive, high mortality disease caused by fibrotic scarring in the lungs and remains an area of high unmet medical need.

"We are excited to bring the innovative science behind DJS-002 and the talented team at DJS to AbbVie," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie. "This acquisition will deliver new capabilities to enhance our current antibody research activities, an opportunity to strengthen our immunology portfolio, and provide a strong foothold for expanded research efforts in the dynamic bioscience hub in Oxford, UK ."

DJS's proprietary HEPTAD platform is a novel approach to antibody discovery with specific capabilities targeting transmembrane protein targets. A key benefit of this acquisition is for AbbVie, through DJS, to access the HEPTAD platform as a complement to its current robust capabilities in biotherapeutics research. DJS will leverage AbbVie's extensive drug discovery expertise to continue generating antibody therapeutics and novel biology insights against targets like GPCRs, which have previously been intractable to biologics approaches.

"DJS was built on the principles of scientific curiosity and an aspiration to discover clinically meaningful innovative medicines. We've been privileged to grow the company within the world-class scientific and entrepreneurial community of Oxford , from an initial concept through to a successful biotech comprising an extremely talented team," said David Llewellyn and Joe Illingworth , co-founders of DJS. "The whole team is incredibly excited to take the next step in this journey with AbbVie as we work together to accelerate the translation of our lead program into the clinic and develop an exciting research center here in the UK."

Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay DJS shareholders approximately $255 million in cash at closing for the acquisition of DJS. DJS shareholders remain eligible for potential additional payments upon the achievement of certain development milestones related to the success of the DJS-002 program. AbbVie anticipates retaining all current DJS employees and its facility in Oxford .

DJS is backed by founding investors Oxford Science Enterprises and Johnson & Johnson Innovation Ltd., along with LifeArc, Sedgwick Yard and Amgen Ventures.

DJS and its shareholders were advised by Centerview (Financial Advisor).  Goodwin Procter LLP (Legal) advised DJS and its shareholders on the transaction, and Cooley LLP (Legal) advised DJS on other corporate matters including providing additional support on the transaction.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About DJS Antibodies

Based in Oxford, UK , DJS Antibodies is a biotechnology company dedicated to creating the next generation of antibody therapeutics. DJS Antibodies utilizes their proprietary HEPTAD platform to enable antibody discovery to GPCRs and other intractable targets. Using HEPTAD, the company has generated a unique pipeline including DJS-002, a novel antibody targeting LPAR1 for the treatment of chronic fibrotic diseases. www.djsantibodies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Announces Exclusive Global Licensing Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), pursuant to which Allergan Aesthetics will develop and commercialize topical skin care treatments based on active ingredients derived from certain of Sirona's patents for TFC-1067 and related family of compounds.

"We are very pleased to have finalized terms with a global leader in medical aesthetics and the innovator behind SkinMedica™, a leader in the science of skin rejuvenation," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "Our most recent clinical trial of TFC-1067 was a collaborative effort with Allergan Aesthetics to demonstrate the clinical potential in topical skin care treatments. This further validates our platform technology as viable for additional commercial products which we are actively pursuing. We would like to thank Dr. Linda Pullan of Pullan Consulting who assisted with our current success."

Biogen and AbbVie Receive Positive Opinion from the CHMP on ZINBRYTA™ (Daclizumab) for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & NORTH CHICAGO, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion
recommending the granting of a marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA™
(daclizumab) intended for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple
sclerosis (RMS), Biogen
(NASDAQ: BIIB) and AbbVie (NYSE:
ABBV) announced today. ZINBRYTA is a once-monthly, self-administered,
subcutaneous investigational treatment for RMS. ZINBRYTA is also
currently under regulatory review in the United States, Switzerland,
Canada and Australia.
For people with relapsing forms of MS (RMS) and active disease,
ZINBRYTA has the potential to offer robust efficacy, a manageable safety
profile through patient monitoring, and once-monthly subcutaneous
dosing,” said Alfred Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and
chief medical officer at Biogen. “ZINBRYTA may offer another option for
people with multiple sclerosis (MS) with its targeted mechanism of
action (MOA) which did not cause broad and prolonged immune cell
depletion.”
The CHMP positive opinion is now referred to the European Commission
(EC), which grants marketing authorizations for centrally authorized
medicines in the European Union. A decision from the EC is expected
within the coming months.
Together with Biogen, AbbVie is committed to meeting the needs of
patients with MS, and the positive opinion issued by the CHMP is a
critical step that moves us closer to bringing ZINBRYTA to patients in
Europe,” said Michael Severino, M.D., executive vice president, research
and development and chief scientific officer, AbbVie.
According to the CHMP opinion, the benefits of ZINBRYTA are its ability
to reduce the annualized relapse rate (ARR), as well as the risk of
24-week confirmed disability progression. The opinion is based on
results from two clinical trials, DECIDE and SELECT, in which ZINBRYTA
150 mg, administered subcutaneously every four weeks improved results on
key measures of MS disease activity in patients with RMS compared to
AVONEX 30 mcg intramuscular injection administered weekly and placebo,
respectively.
In the DECIDE study, the overall incidence of adverse events was similar
in the ZINBRYTA and AVONEX groups. In patients treated with ZINBRYTA
compared to AVONEX, there was an increased incidence of serious
infections (4% versus 2%), serious cutaneous reactions (2% versus <1%),
elevations of liver transaminases greater than five times the upper
limit of normal (6% versus 3%), gastrointestinal disorders (31% versus
24%), and depression (8% versus 6%).
About ZINBRYTA™ (daclizumab)
ZINBRYTA (daclizumab) is an investigational compound being developed for
the treatment of relapsing forms of MS. ZINBRYTA is a new form of a
humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the
high-affinity interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor subunit (CD25) that is
expressed at high levels on T-cells that become activated in people with
MS. ZINBRYTA modulates IL-2 signaling without general immune cell
depletion.
Biogen and AbbVie are jointly developing ZINBRYTA.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with
serious neurological, autoimmune and rare diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is one of the world’s oldest independent biotechnology companies
and patients worldwide benefit from its leading multiple sclerosis and
innovative hemophilia therapies. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
Follow us on Twitter.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about the anticipated timing of the EC’s decision on the
marketing authorization for ZINBRYTA, and potential impact of ZINBRYTA,
if approved. These statements may be identified by words such as
“believe,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions,
and are based on our current beliefs and expectations. You should not
place undue reliance on these statements. Drug development and
commercialization involve a high degree of risk. Factors which could
cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations
include the risk that the EC may fail to approve or may delay approval
of ZINBRYTA or may not follow the recommendation of the CHMP,
uncertainty of success in commercialization of ZINBRYTA For more
detailed information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our
drug development and commercialization activities and risks relating to
our collaborations with third parties, please review the Risk Factors
section of our most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak
only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company’s
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world’s most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, please visit www.abbvie.com.
Follow @abbvie on
Twitter or view careers on our Facebook or LinkedIn
page.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements
for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar
expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking
statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking
statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other
products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process,
adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and
regulations applicable to our industry.
Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental,
technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie’s operations is
set forth in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in AbbVie’s 2014 Annual Report on
Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any
revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events
or developments, except as required by law.

Enbrel Biosimilar Marks Victory for Merck and Samsung

The biosimilar alliance between Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Samsung Bioepis appears to have paid off, as the companies have won South Korean approval for their copy of Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) blockbuster drug Enbrel.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety signed off on the injection, to be marketed as Brenzys, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis and psoriasis in adults. The biosimilar, developed as SB4, proved itself equivalent to Amgen’s cash cow in a 596-patient study disclosed this year, reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis on pace with its reference product, according to Merck and Samsung.
Brenzys’ approval marks the first marketing victory for the two companies, a milestone Merck hopes will be a harbinger of future success in biosimilars.
The approval could also have major implications for Samsung Bioepis, long rumored to be considering a U.S. IPO. Details of the company’s Wall Street plans have been tricking out for months, and The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Samsung is planning a $1 billion debut offering for its biologics division, valuing the company at about $7 billion.
Samsung Bioepis, a joint venture with Biogen ($BIIB) that is 85% owned by the South Korean company, joined forces with Merck in 2013 in a wide-ranging deal designed to crack the growing market for off-patent biological treatments. Beyond Enbrel, the pair are working on copies of the similar Humira from AbbVie ($ABBV) and Remicade from Johnson & Johnson ($JNJ). The companies are also developing biosimilars of Sanofi’s ($SNY) blockbuster insulin Lantus and Roche’s ($RHHBY) cancer treatment Herceptin.

Kite and Refuge Biotechnologies Announce Exclusive License Agreement for Investigational Gene Expression Platform for Blood Cancers

-- Agreement Provides Kite with Additional Expertise in Synthetic Biology Space for Oncology --

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD) and Refuge Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Refuge"), today announced that Kite has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement with Refuge, a synthetic biology company for cancer immunotherapy, for exclusive rights to utilize Refuge's proprietary gene expression platform to develop potential treatments for blood cancers.

AbbVie's SKYRIZI® Receives Health Canada Approval as the First and Only Specific Interleukin-23 to Treat Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease in Adults

  • Third approved indication for SKYRIZI (rizankizumab) is supported by safety and efficacy data from two induction and one maintenance Phase 3 clinical trials: ADVANCE, MOTIVATE and FORTIFY 1 , 2 , 3 ,
  • As early as Week 4 in the induction studies, clinical response and clinical remission were achieved by significantly more people treated with SKYRIZI versus placebo 1,2,3
  • Approval represents AbbVie's longstanding dedication to delivering innovative medicines for people living with immune-mediated gastroenterological diseases

 ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced Health Canada approval for SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab 600 mg intravenous [IV] induction at Week 0, Week 4 and Week 8, followed by 360 mg subcutaneous [SC] injection maintenance at Week 12 and every eight weeks thereafter) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response, intolerance, or demonstrated dependence to corticosteroids; or an inadequate response, intolerance, or loss of response to immunomodulators or biologic therapies.

AbbVie Canada. (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain. 4 It is a progressive disease, meaning it gets worse over time, and in many cases leads to surgery. 4 Canada has one of the highest rates of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the world, the two main forms of which are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. 5 More than 300,000 Canadians live with IBD, and the rate of diagnosis is increasing amongst certain demographics including seniors. 5 , 6

"The clinical trials for SKYRIZI in Crohn's disease have helped raise the bar in IBD research through more stringent endpoints and innovative clinical trial design. Beyond the traditional endpoint of clinical remission, this is the first time we have seen a co-primary endpoint of endoscopic response in a Phase 3 trial, which is very exciting," says Dr. Remo Panaccione , MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the IBD unit, University of Calgary . "In addition to helping patients get better quickly, there was evidence of significant healing of the bowel within three months. It has been shown that when people achieve endoscopic healing, they have lower rates of hospitalizations and surgeries, and an overall improved quality of life. SKYRIZI has also been used successfully in other therapeutic areas and comes with a well-established safety profile that will be also welcomed by patients.

"Living with Crohn's disease means having a hidden disease that wreaks havoc on your mental health. I cannot be a mom or a wife when I am having a flare up. Because Crohn's disease is unpredictable, I was often on edge, waiting for that feeling of urgency to strike and hoping a bathroom would be available," explains Lindsey Rion of Spruce Grove, Alberta . "Finding a treatment that works for me has been life-altering. I am physically healing and my mental health has also improved. I'm so pleased that Canadians living with Crohn's disease will now have a new medication available to them, as having multiple approved treatment options is critical."

This approval is supported by data from three Phase 3 clinical trials  ̶  ADVANCE, MOTIVATE (induction studies) and FORTIFY (maintenance study). 1,2,3 Across all three studies, significantly more patients treated with risankizumab achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical  remission. 1,2,3,7,8 This includes statistically significant improvements with 600 mg intravenous infusions for the ADVANCE and MOTIVATE induction studies on these primary endpoints at Week 12 compared to placebo. 1,2,7 Additionally, a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with risankizumab 360 mg subcutaneous injections achieved endoscopic response and clinical remission at 52 weeks compared to placebo withdrawal  (patients treated with placebo after risankizumab induction) in the FORTIFY maintenance study. 3,8 Safety results of risankizumab in Crohn's disease were consistent with the known safety profile of risankizumab, with no new safety risks observed. 1,2,3,7,8,9,10

"We are excited that a new treatment has been approved for use in people with Crohn's disease in Canada . Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are debilitating diseases, often leading to multiple hospitalizations and surgeries, and they have a tremendous impact on quality of life. These diseases are complex and often require a personalized approach and multiple treatment options to bring about remission. It's important that Canadians have access to new treatment options because not all therapies will work for everyone, and many people have run out of options. Crohn's and Colitis Canada continues to advocate for improved coverage and timely access to new treatments on public and private drug plans," says Lori Radke , President and CEO of Crohn's and Colitis Canada.

"For more than 15 years, we have worked side-by-side with the Canadian IBD research community to advance the standards of care in Crohn's disease. We are proud of our commitment to investigating treatment approaches that go beyond managing symptoms to focus on changing the course of disease management," adds Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "This approval represents the first new treatment option in six years for people with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and we are pleased that Canadians will now be able to benefit from this therapy."

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is part of a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.

About the ADVANCE and MOTIVATE Inductions Studies, and the FORTIFY Maintenance Study 1,2,3

The three Phase 3 studies are multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of risankizumab 600 mg as induction therapy, and risankizumab 360 mg as maintenance therapy in subjects with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (ADVANCE: NCT03105128; MOTIVATE: NCT03104413, FORTIFY: NCT03105102).

About SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) 11

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn's disease. SKYRIZI is also approved in Canada for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, and for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

For important safety information, please consult the SKYRIZI Product Monograph at www.abbvie.ca .

About AbbVie in Gastroenterology

AbbVie has focused on improving care in gastroenterology for more than 10 years. With a robust clinical trial program in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), we are committed to cutting-edge research to drive new discoveries and developments in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.  By innovating, learning and adapting, AbbVie aspires to eliminate the burden of IBD and make a positive long-term impact in the lives of people with IBD.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow AbbVie Canada on Twitter , on Instagram , or find us on LinkedIn .

References

_____________________________


1 A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease. ClinicalTrials.gov 2022. Available at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03105128 . Accessed on September 28, 2022.


2 A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Failed Prior Biologic Treatment. ClinicalTrials.gov 2022. Available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03104413 . Accessed on September 28, 2022.


3 A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Crohn's Disease. ClinicalTrials.gov 2022. Available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03105102 . Accessed on September 28, 2022.


4 Kaplan G. The global burden of IBD: from 2015 to 2025. Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol . 2015 Dec;12(12):720-7. doi: 10.1038/nrgastro.2015.150.


5 Crohn's and Colitis Canada 2018 Impact of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Canada. Available at: https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/Crohns_and_Colitis/documents/reports/2018-Impact-Report-LR.pdf. Accessed September 28, 2022.


6 Crohn's and Colitis Canada 2021 Impact of COVID-19 & Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Canada. Available at: https://crohnsandcolitis.ca/Crohns_and_Colitis/documents/reports/COVID-19/2021-COVID19-IBD-Report_V9.pdf. Accessed September 28, 2022.


7 D'Haens G., et al. Risankizumab as Induction Therapy for Crohn's Disease. Lancet.


8 Ferrante M., et al. Risankizumab as Maintenance Therapy for Crohn's Disease. Lancet.


9 A Study Comparing Risankizumab to Placebo in Participants With Active Psoriatic Arthritis Including Those Who Have a History of Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapy(ies) (KEEPsAKE2). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2022. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03671148 . Accessed on September 28, 2022.


10 BI 655066 (Risankizumab) Compared to Placebo and Active Comparator (Ustekinumab) in Patients With Moderate to Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02684370 . Accessed on September 28, 202s.


11 SKYRIZI (risankizumab) product monograph. AbbVie Corporation. Available at: https://www.abbvie.ca/content/dam/abbviedotcom/ca/en/documents/products/SKYRIZI_PM_EN.pdf  Accessed October 20, 2022.

SOURCE AbbVie Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/20/c1091.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data from CheckMate -76K Showing Opdivo Reduced the Risk of Recurrence or Death by 58% Versus Placebo in Patients with Completely Resected Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma

Results from CheckMate -76K Demonstrate Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Recurrence-Free Survival

Data reinforce the benefits of Opdivo in earlier stages of melanoma

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks: 3 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2022

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks: 3 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2022

Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks are focused on Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that results in declining memory and thinking skills.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, neurons in other areas of the brain also begin to deteriorate as Alzheimer’s disease gets worse, resulting in the loss of basic human functions and overall cognitive impairment.

This condition affects more than 6.2 million people in the US alone; it’s also the most common form of dementia and is the sixth leading cause of death in America.

Aptose to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical- stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:
Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Audio Webcast Only: link
Q&A Participant Registration Link*: here
( https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc687e1f1cee54e22b3d29e917044b145 )

*Please note the change in platform. Analysts interested in participating in the question-and-answer session will pre-register for the event from the participant registration link above to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. They also will have the option to take advantage of a new Call Me button and the system will automatically dial out to connect to the Q&A session.

Gilead Presents Real-World and Long-Term Data From HIV Research Programs at HIV Glasgow 2022

New Clinical and Patient-Reported Outcomes in People with HIV on Biktarvy ® in Observational BICSTaR Study Demonstrate Consistent Efficacy Profile in Real-World Setting –

– Long-Term Switch Data Further Establish the Robust and Durable Efficacy Profile of Biktarvy –

